NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, will post its second quarter 2021 earnings results the evening of August 11, 2021, to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com . In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the second quarter results on August 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Interested parties can request access to NFP's earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at ir@nfp.com or 212.301.1088.
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
