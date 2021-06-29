NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of NFP, today announced a Series A investment in Harness Wealth ("Harness"). Harness is a wealth management solution for next generation wealth builders seeking financial, estate, and tax advice. Harness offers a personalized, tech-enabled approach, making it easy to engage with financial planning and advisory services firms based on specific needs and circumstances.
Harness partners with professional service firms and venture-backed companies to provide a holistic financial wellness solution for their clients' employees. Utilizing Harness' technology, individuals create a profile, answer questions about financial goals, upcoming milestones and risk tolerance, and receive recommendations for services and firms best suited for them. The platform offers a low-cost way for employers to provide a more complete financial wellness service, including access to tax and trust and estate guidance, and a dynamic go-to resource for employee questions on equity and financial planning.
"NFP Ventures invested in Harness Wealth to expand access to financial planning and advice options through an extremely user-friendly platform," said Shawn Ellis, managing director of NFP Ventures. "Founders, employees and investors at high-growth startups face sophisticated financial issues and need advisors who understand their circumstances, whether it's exercising options, diversifying out of company stock post-IPO or managing complex tax scenarios with cryptocurrency. Harness makes it easy to find the right advisor with an enhanced client experience, ideal for people who want support in navigating the landscape."
"We're thrilled to be working with NFP Ventures and having the opportunity to collaborate with NFP advisors who have expertise in this space," said Katie Prentke English, chief marketing officer of Harness. "NFP Ventures shares our focus on helping clients overcome challenges with specialized expertise and their support will help us refine our platform and make it even easier for people who are running and growing successful companies to get the financial advice and solutions they need."
About NFP Ventures
NFP Venture, LLC (NFP Ventures) is a venture fund launched by NFP that focuses on strategic partnerships and investments in the emerging Insurtech, Fintech and Digital Health arenas. NFP Ventures' mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with expertise to foster long-term success. Typically, NFP Ventures targets companies seeking Seed to Series B investment that can benefit from NFP's distribution, human capital and other unique assets to accelerate their growth.
About Harness:
Harness Wealth is the next generation wealth management solution created for builders - individuals founding, scaling, and investing in businesses. It is a holistic wealth platform that seeks to make bespoke financial advice accessible, intuitive, and valuable through a combination of innovative technology and exceptional advisory firms.
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
