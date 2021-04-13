NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of NFP, today announced a seed investment in VaxAtlas, Inc., a leading vaccine management platform. VaxAtlas offers users a digital and portable solution to manage COVID-19 vaccination information. Users can easily record and store vaccine information, receive alerts for upcoming vaccine appointments and verify and share completed vaccination records. In addition, the platform includes scheduling, reminders and recording of COVID-19 booster shots, flu vaccines, travel vaccines, seasonal vaccines and others.
VaxAtlas has been a leader in vaccine management for 15 years, including success supporting pharmacies with distributing vaccines during the H1N1 influenza pandemic. The VaxAtlas app offers a comprehensive program that helps employees and their families easily manage, store, verify and share vaccine information.
NFP Ventures invested in VaxAtlas to bring leading technologies forward to benefit NFP clients who are looking for a system for vaccine management to track and organize records. The VaxAtlas solution offers a dynamic management dashboard for HR teams, with visibility into vaccine participation across the organization. As organizations work to bring employees back to work safely, clients can use the VaxAtlas platform to navigate COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
"With the rapidly evolving landscape around vaccine distribution, it's critical to utilize solutions that make the distribution process as quick and seamless as possible," said Shawn Ellis, managing director of NFP Ventures. "VaxAtlas provides employers a solution for vaccine management for their employees in an easy to use app that offers comprehensive vaccine management, including COVID-19 vaccines. Clients have a timely opportunity to adopt the solution during an unprecedented vaccination effort and establish a long-term resource for tracking and organizing all vaccine records. We're excited to continue providing innovative tools and solutions that support our clients' needs today and into the future."
"We're thrilled to partner with NFP and provide their clients with access to our vaccine management platform," said Judi Korzec, CEO of VaxAtlas. "We've spent years building a comprehensive vaccine management solution and with the global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, we're ready to make it easier to navigate the distribution process."
About NFP Ventures
NFP Venture, LLC (NFP Ventures) is a venture fund launched by NFP that focuses on strategic partnerships and investments in the emerging Insurtech, Fintech and Digital Health arenas. NFP Ventures' mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with expertise to foster long-term success. Typically, NFP Ventures targets companies seeking Seed to Series B investment that can benefit from NFP's distribution, human capital and other unique assets to accelerate their growth.
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,800 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit http://www.NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
About VaxAtlas:
VaxAtlas, Inc. provides employers and consumers a comprehensive and portable approach to vaccination management. We work with employers, schools, entertainment venues, travel services and consumers to complete "the last mile" of the COVID-19 Vaccination. For more information visit http://www.vaxatlas.com.
