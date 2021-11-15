NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Josh Wozman has joined the company as senior vice president, public relations and communications. Wozman is responsible for helping to grow NFP's global communications infrastructure as the firm strategically expands across North America and Europe.
Wozman comes to NFP from Willis Towers Watson, where he served as director, head of North America public relations, leading strategic external communications for the global advisory and brokerage company. Prior to that, he served in a variety of communications roles for Burson-Marsteller, The PMI Group, Inc., Shinoff Group, and the Consulate General of Israel. In all, he brings more than 20 years of marketing, communications and public relations experience to this new role at NFP. Wozman will report to Eric Boester, executive vice president, chief marketing officer.
"I'm excited to welcome Josh to the team," said Boester. "His background building and leading communications and public relations programs that drive business results will help us accelerate the evolution of our internal and external communications efforts. We have a strong foundation in place and Josh will help us maximize our impact in a variety of areas."
"I'm thrilled to join NFP and be part of a growing, dynamic organization," said Wozman. "NFP's sustained growth, investment in specialized expertise and people-first approach make them an attractive organization to employees and clients. I'm excited about the opportunity to align the company's communications strategy with business goals and client value, drive earned media placements, and ensure key audiences are more aware of, and understand, the differentiated value we provide."
