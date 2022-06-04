NFT-VIP announced today that CryptoMondays will be joining the four day event by hosting the World's Largest Community Focus on Web3 Live Events at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square on Monday June 20.
NEW YORK, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFT-VIP announced today that CryptoMondays will be joining the four day event by hosting the World's Largest Community Focus on Web3 Live Events at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square on Monday June 20. "NFT-VIP's goal aligns with CryptoMondays' desire to promote blockchain literacy and adoption amongst everyone. We are thrilled to be joining forces for the night" said Julie Lamb, founder of NFT-VIP.
CryptoMondays was founded by Lou Kerner and it started out with a few passionate crypto enthusiasts and quickly grew to over 30,000 members spread across 70 cities with an exciting goal in mind: To onboard people to DeFi, Web3, and NFTs for everyone worldwide!
In collaboration with CryptoMondays, NFT-VIP.io will host a fireside chat with Andrew Yang, businessman and political candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries and NYC Mayor in 2021 alongside Lou Kerner and T.J Stone, the host of CryptoMondays NYC.
Andrew Yang is the Founder and CEO of Venture for America, a fellowship program that places top college graduates in start-ups for 2 years in emerging U.S. cities to generate job growth and train the next generation of entrepreneurs. Andrew founded Venture For America in 2011 with the mission to: Revitalize American cities and communities through entrepreneurship; enable our best and brightest to create new opportunities for themselves and others; and restore the culture of achievement to include value-creation, risk and reward, and the common good.
Lou Kerner has been focused on crypto 24/7 since seeing the crypto light on June 29, 2017. Lou also built crypto communities, including CryptoMondays, the largest crypto Meetup group in the world and is an active crypto blogger via Medium, now as part of Quantum Economics.
Lou is a partner at Blockchain Coinvestors, a crypto fund-of-funds and CEO of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp., a SPAC focused on merging with a rapidly growing crypto company. They do 30+ one off crypto investments a year.
T.J. Stone is the Host of CryptoMondays NYC and a serial entrepreneur with a diverse background including media relations and real estate development. As the Co-Founder of Brooklyn Podcasting Studio, T.J. hosted several top-ten rated podcasts focusing on a wide range of subjects including comedy, technology and cryptocurrency. T.J. is heavily involved in the space and is known for interviewing the most unique and influential crypto personalities on the Official CryptoMondays Podcast, available on all podcasting platforms worldwide. WAGMI!
Don't miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime! Tickets are extremely limited and may be secured at https://nft-vip.io/tickets
Limited sponsorships available. For information please contact
Ali Al-Balaghi VP of Business Relations, email: a@nft-vip.io
Media Contact
Helen Indelicato, NFT VIP LLC, 1 917-781-5144, h@nft-vip.io
SOURCE NFT VIP LLC