NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NgenX Energy Solutions LLC, a leading developer of clean technology projects across the US, today announced that it has secured a technical teaming and joint marketing arrangement with KMB Design Group of Wall Township, New Jersey.
Founded in 2019, NgenX is a holistic energy development company sourcing technology, financing, engineering, and construction resources to deploy energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for a broad range of customers. NgenX leverages deep experience in development and third-party investing to expedite clean technology solutions for the Data Center, Agribusiness, Commercial Real Estate, and Industrial and Commercial vertical markets.
The NgenX management team is led by Charles J. Miller who launched UGI Performance Solutions, the renewable energy division of UGI. Miller then spent 4 years deploying capital for Washington Gas and Light, the non-regulated energy division of the local Washington Utility.
"Agribusiness has become one of the leading energy consumers in any market," stated Charles J. Miller, President and CEO of NgenX, "To address the demand of this space, NgenX needed to find a partner who could meet our quickly growing demands for Engineering and construction resources."
NgenX has formed a strategic alliance with KMB Design Group of Wall Township, NJ to provide engineering and construction management services for projects across multiple vertical markets and in particular the growing agribusiness space. "KMB is licensed in all 50 States plus the Caribbean which is unique for an engineering firm," said Miller, "This coupled with a strong background in solar design and telecom construction makes KMB an ideal partner for our growth."
The relationship between NgenX and KMB will enable expedited design validation for solution concepts and will shorten the timelines for permitting and construction being licensed nationally. In addition, KMB's tenure in the telecom space will allow for continued expansion into the "edge" computing market by leveraging existing telecom experience and coupling this experience with decades of knowledge in the energy sector. "Our ability to complete innovative design solutions with expert resources and a broad footprint will create new and exciting opportunities for both of our firms," stated Stephen A. Bray, PE, President, and CEO of KMB Design Group, "Our expansion into Combined Heat and Power and construction management has been a natural progression of our growth, and the relationship with NgenX should accelerate our progress."
The Ngenx-KMB relationship is amplified by the recent announcement of a strategic partnership between Scale Microgrid Solutions and Ngenx Energy bringing over $300M in project capital to bear on the markets NgenX and KMB serve. "This combination of resources will significantly advance development in the Agribusiness and Edge Data sectors," said Stephen Banks, Senior Partner at KMB.
About NgenX Energy
NgenX Energy approaches energy solutions with a clean sheet of paper understanding the applications and the commercial structures before converging on a solution. NgenX manages a deep bench of technology, finance, engineering, and construction partners to deploy the most cost-effective energy solutions for their clients. Focused on maximizing thermal and electrical efficiency as a root component of the sustainability equation, NgenX leverages collaborative innovation to create projects that demonstrate economic viability. Learn more about NgenX Energy at http://www.ngenxenergy.com
About KMB Design Group
KMB Design Group is professionally licensed in all 50 states and in Europe. KMB provides a full range of offerings including structural, mechanical, electrical, solar, civil engineering, and construction management services. More information can be found at http://www.kmbdg.com.
