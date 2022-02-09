HERTFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust Positive behaviour, Autism, Mental health, Learning disabilities Service (PALMS) will be hosting a virtual career fair to meet other motivated and forward thinking mental health clinicians who are passionate about and have a desire to contribute to change in a vibrant NHS team and are dedicated to supporting CYP with Autism and/or Learning Disability and their families. The event will take place Saturday 5th March 2022 through the vFairs virtual event platform. There will be two sessions running; 10am – 12pm and 12pm – 2pm.
The event will give jobseekers the opportunity to learn about PALMS' continually-evolving service, innovative work and exceptional team culture. Likewise, representatives from PALMS will be available to chat with candidates about their work and available job opportunities with PALMS. Attendees may also browse and apply to jobs from right within the platform.
There will be a variety of open positions available through PALMS, including Clinical Psychologist, Systemic Therapist, Learning Disability Nurse and Consultant Psychiatry posts. Interested candidates, or those who know of potential candidates are invited to register for the event and refer other professionals within this space.
PALMS works across Hertfordshire providing a specialist multi-disciplinary approach. PALMS is a CAMHS commissioned service which offers individually tailored support for children and young people (CYP), aged 0-18 who have a global learning disability and/or Autistic Spectrum Disorder, helping families to manage challenging behaviour, toileting, feeding and sleeping concerns which have not benefitted from community interventions and/or to support mental health needs which cannot be met with reasonable adjustment by other CAMHS services. Additionally, PALMS also supports problematic sexualised behaviours. Interventions include workshops, groups, individual therapy, parent as therapist sessions, and a family clinic. PALMS aims to keep children and young people with their families thereby improving outcomes for all family members.
Registration is now open! Please follow the link to register for the event or scan the QR code https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PPW7T7T Following pre-registration, we will send attendees access information via email.
