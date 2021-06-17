BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group today announced that the company has appointed Nicholas Bisconti as Director, Primary Research Services, effective June 1, 2021. Most recently Nicholas Bisconti was the Founder and Executive Marketing Advisor of Actionable Insight Research, LLC and Adjunct Professor of Business Research Methods at Suffolk University, in Boston MA.
The new hire brings expertise that better positions the company in gaining valuable insight into the key issues that affect the payments and banking industries.
During the past three decades, Mr. Bisconti has focused on providing leadership support and advisory services in three key industry sectors: Technology, Financial Services, and Healthcare. With a passion for new technology innovation, he is most at home when providing fact-based guidance to technology-driven clients, enabling them to make more informed decisions with actionable insight.
Before joining Mercator, Mr. Bisconti held the role of Founder and Executive Marketing Research Advisor at Actionable Insight Research, LLC, a freelance practice started in 2017. Before deciding to launch his entrepreneurial venture, he served as Managing Director of 451 Research | Advisory, a global research and advisory firm. Before 451, Mr. Bisconti was Director of Custom Primary Research Services at International Data Corporation (IDC), a premier global provider of market intelligence, and advisory services where he "cut his teeth" in the discipline of market research services in 2004.
"I am very happy to announce the addition of Nicholas Bisconti to our team. Nick's extensive data and research industry background will be a tremendous asset to our clients. He brings exceptionally strong skills and a vision into the payments space and how this affects Mercator's clients. We are thrilled to have him join our team. Nick will be driving the expansion of our already robust Primary Data Service practices as well as adding significant quantitative analysis and storytelling-through-data experience to the team. This builds on the firm's core capability to "deliver independent fact-based advice and insights" said Robert Misasi, President and CEO of Mercator Advisory Group.
About Mercator Advisory Group:
Mercator Advisory Group is the leading, independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
