CONCORD, N.H., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicholson Law Firm, PLLC recently added three to its staff: Keith Diaz, Esq., Jane Brouillet, legal administrative assistant, and Jennifer Nicholson, business manager.
Diaz specializes in New Hampshire personal injury, employment, construction, and real estate litigation and trial law, along with appellate work. He joins Nicholson Law Firm after more than 16 years at Bussiere & Bussiere, P.A., and previously served as an Assistant County Attorney for Rockingham County. Diaz was awarded his Juris Doctor from Franklin Pierce Law Center in 2003 and is a former representative of the federally sponsored United Network of Organ Sharing Patient Affairs Committee. He is currently the vice chair of the New Hampshire Bar Association's Public Protection Fund Committee.
Brouillet holds an associate degree in Paralegal Studies from the New Hampshire Technical Institute. She brings six years of customer service experience to Nicholson Law Firm and supports the firm's attorneys with client and project management.
Nicholson manages the day-to-day operations of Nicholson Law Firm leveraging her extensive sales and customer service experience. She graduated magna cum laude from the New Hampshire Technical Institute with an associate degree in Marketing.
"An increase of clients in our personal injury, traffic accident, civil litigation, and church and nonprofit law practice areas made it the right time to expand our staff—in order to maintain our standard of providing attentive and compassionate legal support to every client," said Neil B. Nicholson, Esq., Managing Attorney, Nicholson Law Firm. "I am thrilled to welcome Keith, Jane, and Jennifer to the firm and appreciate the extensive experience and positive contributions they make to our clients and culture on a daily basis."
For more information about Nicholson Law Firm, visit https://nicholson-lawfirm.com.
ABOUT NICHOLSON LAW FIRM, PLLC
Nicholson Law Firm, PLLC is dedicated to delivering experienced legal services at a fair price. With a focus on compassion and collaboration, the team works to provide satisfactory outcomes to clients in its four major practice areas: personal injury, traffic accidents, civil litigation, and church and nonprofit law. Headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire, Nicholson Law Firm has additional offices in Keene, Manchester, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. The firm is also licensed to provide services to clients in Massachusetts and Vermont. For information about Nicholson Law Firm, visit https://nicholson-lawfirm.com.
