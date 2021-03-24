FREDERICKSBURG, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named Nicholas Buccola as business development director in its Southern Virginia market. An accomplished sales professional, Buccola brings his extensive business development experience and ability to identify growth opportunities and create custom strategies to his new role.
"We're thrilled to welcome Nick to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He is the perfect candidate and brings a wealth of sales experience and expertise to the role."
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the FirstService Residential team," said Buccola, business development director. "I look forward to contributing to our exceptional service offerings with a focus on cultivating strategic and meaningful partnerships."
In his role, Buccola will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService Residential's depth of resources, technology platforms and commitment to service excellence. Buccola will be reporting directly to Raymond Tate, vice president, sales.
"We are excited to have Nick on the business development team. His years of sales experience and passion for the industry will serve him well in his new role," said Tate.
Buccola has ten years of direct sales and business development experience and five years in sales management and team leadership.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential