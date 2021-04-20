NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a national healthcare IT consulting leader and the 2020 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm, announced Nick Loftin as the Director of its expanding Virtual Care practice.
Loftin brings a breadth of healthcare IT experience and skills to his new role, including Epic analyst and trainer certifications. He has successfully led the implementation of telehealth and patient communication platforms at more than 500 sites around the country. As a telehealth and secure communication expert, Loftin will lead telehealth planning, product selection, implementation, EHR integration, workflow optimization and technical support.
He also brings deep expertise supporting Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) nationwide in project management and care delivery operations. Loftin will leverage this experience and expertise immediately by providing pro bono application assistance for the FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Funding Program.
"I look forward to building upon the robust telehealth and patient experience services at Pivot Point Consulting," stated Loftin. "Success in today's fast-moving telehealth market requires a blend of environmental intelligence, technology, workflow and revenue cycle readiness and intentional focus on the patient experience."
"What makes Pivot Point unique is our market insights, best practices, disciplined methodology and specialists experienced in setting and executing on strategic telehealth and digital health initiatives, from patient experience road mapping to EHR integration," added Laura Kreofsky, Pivot Point's Vice President of Advisory and Virtual Care. "We are excited about our growth in telehealth and virtual health services, and Nick's experience and leadership are invaluable as we support our clients through the complex and expanding role virtual care holds in the healthcare ecosystem."
Pivot Point Consulting's virtual care services include:
- Telehealth and unified patient communication, selection and implementation
- EHR, patient portal and 3rd party application integration
- Advisory and audit for telehealth revenue cycle
- Patient experience planning and execution
- Mobile apps development
- Analytics-driven virtual care business process improvement
- Patient portals and telehealth help desk for patients and provider
About Pivot Point Consulting
Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology through their Advisory, Enterprise Application Support, EHR, ERP, Data Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers and life sciences organizations— with 450 employees serving over 85 clients across the United States.
Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2020).
Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®. For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.
