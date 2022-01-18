Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.)

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $16 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.25, compared to $8 million and $0.73 for third quarter 2021, and $18 million and $1.74 for fourth quarter 2020, respectively.  Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 0.96%, 0.59% and 1.58%, for fourth quarter 2021, third quarter 2021 and fourth quarter 2020, respectively.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $61 million and earnings per diluted common share was $5.44, compared to net income of $60 million and earnings per diluted common share of $5.70 for 2020.  Annualized return on average assets was 1.15% and 1.41% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income included merger and integration related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, branch optimization costs, contract negotiation expenses and gains on other investments.  Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.58 for fourth quarter 2021, $0.76 for third quarter 2021, and $0.05 for fourth quarter 2020.  For the full year, non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share $1.13 for 2021 and $0.24 for 2020.

"As our fourth quarter numbers show, our financial and operating performance was strong. The successful integration of County showed that our team is adept at turning promises made into promises kept," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "We stretched the team with two acquisitions (County and Mackinac) in a short time, and they responded well. The acquisitions brought us more than increased assets and earnings.  They helped us add some good people and communities to the Nicolet family. We have great momentum heading into 2022, and our purpose to serve is resonating with our customers, employees, and the communities we serve.  We will continue to purposefully serve our 3 Circles - customers, employees, and shareholders, as we move forward. This focus has served us well for over twenty years."

On December 3, 2021, Nicolet completed its merger with County Bancorp, Inc. ("County"), pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement dated June 22, 2021, at which time County merged with and into Nicolet, to become the premier agriculture lender throughout Wisconsin.  County shareholders received, at the election of each holder, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock, subject to proration procedures such that 1,237,000 shares of County common stock were exchanged for cash, and the remaining shares were exchanged for Nicolet common stock.  As a result, the total purchase price was $223 million, comprised of common stock consideration of $176 million from the issuance of approximately 2.4 million shares of Nicolet common stock and the remainder in cash consideration.  Upon consummation, County added total assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, deposits of $1.0 billion, and preliminary goodwill of $70 million

On September 3, 2021, Nicolet completed its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac"), pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement dated April 12, 2021, at which time Mackinac merged with and into Nicolet, expanding Nicolet prominently into Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and adding to Nicolet's presence in upper northeastern Wisconsin.  Mackinac shareholders received fixed consideration of 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock and $4.64 in cash for each share of Mackinac common stock owned, resulting in the issuance of 2.3 million shares of Nicolet common stock for stock consideration of $180 million and cash consideration of $49 million, or a total purchase price of $229 million.  Upon consummation, Mackinac added total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, deposits of $1.4 billion, and preliminary goodwill of $84 million.

Evaluation of financial performance and balance sheet line items was impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's acquisitions of County and Mackinac.  Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2021 include partial contributions from County and Mackinac, each from the respective acquisition date.

"As for the full year numbers, the $61 million in GAAP earnings represents another record year for Nicolet. However, by adjusting the numbers for both the Mackinac and County deals, with $14 million of Day 2 CECL credit provisions required on better than projected asset quality metrics, $1 million related to our branch optimization strategy, and $6 million in integration and merger related expenses, the non-GAAP earnings of $73 million offers a better understanding of the economic value that we created in 2021," CEO Daniels added.

Executive Chairman of Nicolet Bob Atwell commented, "The excitement I observe as our bankers are out with our customers servicing the needs of our communities and all business lines working to fully integrate these last two acquisitions – that is the Nicolet Spirit and Culture fully engaged."  

Balance Sheet Review

At December 31, 2021, period end assets were $7.7 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion (20%) from September 30, 2021, largely due to the acquisition of County, which added $1.4 billion of assets at acquisition.  Total loans increased $1.1 billion from September 30, 2021, with County adding loans of $1.0 billion at acquisition.  Total deposits of $6.5 billion at December 31, 2021, increased $1.0 billion (19%) from September 30, 2021, largely due to the acquisition of County.  Total capital was $892 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $163 million since September 30, 2021, mostly due to the acquisition of County. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Nicolet repurchased 345,166 shares at a total cost of $27.8 million, or an average per share cost of $80.49.

Compared to December 31, 2020, period end assets increased $3.1 billion (69%), largely due to the acquisitions of Mackinac and County.  Total loans increased $1.8 billion and total deposits increased $2.6 billion from December 31, 2020,  also largely due to the acquisitions of Mackinac and County.  Total capital was $892 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $353 million since December 31, 2020, mostly due to the stock issued in the Mackinac and County acquisitions. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Nicolet repurchased 793,064 shares at a total cost of $61.5 million, or an average per share cost of $77.50.

During 2020, we originated 2,725 PPP loans totaling $351 million, bearing a 1% contractual rate, and earned a $12.3 million fee. During 2021, under the latest round of the SBA's program, Nicolet originated 2,205 PPP loans totaling $160 million and earned a $9.3 million fee. Of the total fees, $5.7 million was accreted into interest in 2020 and $15.2 million was accreted in 2021.  At December 31, 2021, the net carrying value of all remaining PPP loans was $25 million (1% of total loans), compared to $72 million (2% of total loans) at September 30, 2021, and $186 million (7% of total loans) at December 31, 2020, reflecting continued loan forgiveness.      

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $56 million at December 31, 2021 consisting of $44 million of nonaccrual loans (largely comprised of County's previously identified nonaccrual ag loans) and $12 million of other real estate owned (primarily closed bank branch properties yet to be sold), and representing 0.73% of total assets, compared to $21 million or 0.33% at September 30, 2021, and $13 million or 0.29% at December 31, 2020.  Since the prior quarter, the allowance for credit losses-loans increased $11 million to $50 million, mostly due to the Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of County.  Compared to December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses-loans increased $17 million, with $14 million attributable to the Day 2 allowance increase from the Mackinac and County acquisitions.  At December 31, 2021, the allowance represented 1.07% of total loans.

Income Statement Review - Year

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $61 million, compared to net income of $60 million for the full year 2020.

Net interest income increased 22% to $158 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, the net of $22 million higher interest income and $6 million lower interest expense. The net interest margin for 2021 was 3.37%, down 1bp from 3.38% for 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 24bps (to 3.66%), due to the change in mix of interest-earnings assets (including a higher proportion of lower yielding cash assets) and continued PPP loan forgiveness, while the cost of funds decreased 32bps (to 0.43%) for full year 2021, attributable mainly to the change in mix of interest-bearing liabilities.

Average interest-earning assets of $4.7 billion for full year 2021 were up $870 million (23%) from full year 2020.  The higher average loans and investment securities were largely due to the timing of the Mackinac and County acquisitions, while the higher balances in other interest-earning assets (up $225 million, mostly cash) were due to the increased liquidity of businesses and consumers, resulting in a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets.  Other interest-earning assets increased to 17% of total interest-earning assets for full year 2021 (compared to 15% for 2020), while the percentage of loans decreased to represent 67% of total interest-earning assets for 2021 (compared to 72% in the prior year) and investment securities increased to represent 16% of total interest-earning assets for 2021 (compared to 13% in 2020).  Average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion increased $480 million from 2020, mostly due to higher average interest-bearing deposits (up $623 million), partly offset by lower wholesale funding (mainly the early repayment of PPPLF in fourth quarter 2020).

Noninterest income was $67 million for full year 2021, up $5 million (8%) over full year 2020. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for 2021 was $63 million, down $1 million compared to 2020.  Net mortgage income of $22 million remained strong in 2021, though slower than the record levels experienced in 2020. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined increased $4 million (23%) over last year. Card interchange income grew $2 million (31%) to $9 million in 2021 due to higher volume and activity. Net asset gains for full year 2021 were $4 million (comprised primarily of market gains on equity investments), compared to net asset losses of $2 million for full year 2020 (mostly from $1 million market losses on equity investments and $1 million of net losses on branch other real estate owned write-downs).  

Noninterest expense of $129 million for full year 2021 increased $29 million (28%) over full year 2020. Personnel expense increased $13 million (24%) year over year, reflecting higher salaries from the larger employee base and merit increases between the years, as well as increased incentive compensation and fringe benefits.  Non-personnel expenses increased $15 million (35%) largely due to higher merger-related expense, increased occupancy, equipment and data processing costs for a larger operating base, as well as higher professional fees, director fees, and costs to carry closed bank branches.

Income Statement Review - Quarter

Net income for fourth quarter 2021 was $16 million, compared to net income of $8 million for third quarter 2021 and net income of $18 million for fourth quarter 2020.

Net interest income was $54 million for fourth quarter 2021, $18 million (52%) higher than third quarter 2021, the net of $19 million higher interest income and $1 million higher interest expense.  Average interest-earning assets of $5.9 billion were up $1.2 billion from third quarter 2021, with higher average loans (up $876 million, mostly due to the timing of the Mackinac and County acquisitions) and higher average investment securities (up $658 million, largely due to the re-investment of approximately $0.5 billion excess cash liquidity into U.S. Treasury securities of varying yields and durations), partly offset by lower balances in other interest-earning assets (down $345 million, mostly cash from the re-investment noted above), resulting in a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets.  Other interest-earning assets decreased to 12% of total interest-earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 (compared to 22% for third quarter 2021), while the percentage of loans increased to represent 67% of total interest-earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 (compared to 65% in the prior quarter) and investment securities increased to represent 21% of total interest-earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 (compared to 13% in the prior quarter).  Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.0 billion increased $913 million from third quarter 2021, mostly due to higher average interest-bearing deposits (up $885 million, mostly due to the timing of the Mackinac and County acquisitions). 

The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2021 was 3.57%, up 63bps from 2.94% for third quarter 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 61bps (to 3.85%), due to the change in mix of interest-earnings assets (including a lower proportion of lower yielding cash assets), continued PPP loan forgiveness, and higher yield on all other loans (up 33bps from the prior quarter).  The cost of funds decreased 6bps (to 0.40%) for fourth quarter 2021, attributable mainly to the higher amount of low cost deposits.

Noninterest income was $16 million for fourth quarter 2021, up $2 million (15%) compared to third quarter 2021. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income was up slightly (3%) from third quarter 2021, largely due to higher card interchange volumes and service charges on deposit accounts.  Net mortgage income of $5 million remains strong, though continues to slow from the record levels experienced in 2020. Net asset gains were $0.5 million (comprised primarily of gains on asset sales), compared to net asset losses of $1 million in third quarter 2021 (comprised primarily of market losses on an equity investment).  

Noninterest expense of $39 million increased $6 million (19%) from third quarter 2021. Personnel expense increased $5 million (27%) from third quarter 2021, reflecting the larger employee base.  Non-personnel expenses increased $2 million (11%) largely due to higher occupancy and data processing expense of a larger operating base. 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















(In thousands, except share data)



12/31/2021



09/30/2021



06/30/2021



03/31/2021



12/31/2020

Assets:





















Cash and due from banks



$            209,349



$            217,608



$              77,634



$              61,295



$              88,460

Interest-earning deposits



385,943



1,132,997



714,772



674,559



714,399

Cash and cash equivalents



595,292



1,350,605



792,406



735,854



802,859

Certificates of deposit in other banks



21,920



24,079



23,387



27,296



29,521

Securities available for sale, at fair value



921,661



715,942



562,028



558,229



539,337

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost



651,803



49,063







Other investments



44,008



38,602



33,440



28,248



27,619

Loans held for sale



6,447



16,784



11,235



16,883



21,450

Other assets held for sale



199,833



177,627







Loans



4,621,836



3,533,198



2,820,331



2,846,351



2,789,101

Allowance for credit losses - loans



(49,672)



(38,399)



(32,561)



(32,626)



(32,173)

Loans, net



4,572,164



3,494,799



2,787,770



2,813,725



2,756,928

Premises and equipment, net



94,566



83,513



61,618



59,413



59,944

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")



134,476



100,690



84,347



83,788



83,262

Goodwill and other intangibles, net



339,492



269,954



173,711



174,501



175,353

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



113,375



86,162



57,405



45,867



55,516

Total assets



$         7,695,037



$         6,407,820



$         4,587,347



$         4,543,804



$         4,551,789























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Liabilities:





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



$         1,975,705



$         1,852,119



$         1,324,994



$         1,216,477



$         1,212,787

Interest-bearing deposits



4,490,211



3,576,655



2,614,028



2,684,117



2,697,612

Total deposits



6,465,916



5,428,774



3,939,022



3,900,594



3,910,399

Short-term borrowings











Long-term borrowings



216,915



144,233



45,108



43,988



53,869

Other liabilities held for sale



51,586



47,496







Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



68,729



58,039



43,822



49,176



48,332

Total liabilities



6,803,146



5,678,542



4,027,952



3,993,758



4,012,600

Stockholders' Equity:





















Common stock



140



120



98



100



100

Additional paid-in capital



575,045



425,367



261,096



271,388



273,390

Retained earnings



313,604



297,299



289,475



271,191



252,952

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



3,102



6,492



8,726



7,367



12,747

Total Nicolet stockholders' equity



891,891



729,278



559,395



550,046



539,189

Total liabilities and  stockholders' equity



$         7,695,037



$         6,407,820



$         4,587,347



$         4,543,804



$         4,551,789























Common shares outstanding



13,994,079



11,952,438



9,843,141



9,987,897



10,011,342

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





























Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Years Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



12/31/2021



09/30/2021



06/30/2021



03/31/2021



12/31/2020



12/31/2021



12/31/2020

Interest income:





























Loans, including loan fees



$       52,292



$       35,294



$       35,111



$       33,862



$       34,781



$         156,559



$         136,372

Taxable investment securities



3,999



2,061



2,060



1,814



2,003



9,934



8,118

Tax-exempt investment securities



575



517



520



545



559



2,157



2,101

Other interest income



769



869



616



655



694



2,909



2,611

Total interest income



57,635



38,741



38,307



36,876



38,037



171,559



149,202

Interest expense:





























Deposits



2,649



2,444



2,433



2,922



3,445



10,448



16,641

Short-term borrowings



1









1



1



66

Long-term borrowings



1,426



1,113



303



313



573



3,155



3,157

Total interest expense



4,076



3,557



2,736



3,235



4,019



13,604



19,864

Net interest income



53,559



35,184



35,571



33,641



34,018



157,955



129,338

Provision for credit losses



8,400



6,000





500



1,300



14,900



10,300

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



45,159



29,184



35,571



33,141



32,718



143,055



119,038

Noninterest income:





























Trust services fee income



2,050



2,043



1,906



1,775



1,746



7,774



6,463

Brokerage fee income



3,205



3,154



2,991



2,793



2,673



12,143



9,753

Mortgage income, net



4,518



4,808



5,599



7,230



7,842



22,155



29,807

Service charges on deposit accounts



1,482



1,314



1,136



1,091



1,133



5,023



4,208

Card interchange income



2,671



2,299



2,266



1,927



1,922



9,163



6,998

BOLI income



722



572



559



527



936



2,380



2,710

Asset gains (losses), net



465



(1,187)



4,192



711



(620)



4,181



(1,805)

Other noninterest income



951



993



1,529



1,072



1,247



4,545



4,492

Total noninterest income



16,064



13,996



20,178



17,126



16,879



67,364



62,626

Noninterest expense:





























Personnel expense



21,491



16,927



17,084



15,116



15,244



70,618



57,121

Occupancy, equipment and office



7,119



5,749



4,053



4,137



4,102



21,058



16,718

Business development and marketing



1,550



1,654



1,210



989



713



5,403



5,396

Data processing



3,582



2,939



2,811



2,658



2,921



11,990



10,495

Intangibles amortization



1,094



758



790



852



860



3,494



3,567

FDIC assessments



480



480



480



595



360



2,035



707

Merger-related expense



2,202



2,793



656





167



5,651



1,020

Other noninterest expense



1,890



1,761



3,663



1,734



1,000



9,048



5,695

Total noninterest expense



39,408



33,061



30,747



26,081



25,367



129,297



100,719

Income before income tax expense



21,815



10,119



25,002



24,186



24,230



81,122



80,945

Income tax expense



5,510



2,295



6,718



5,947



6,145



20,470



20,476

Net income



16,305



7,824



18,284



18,239



18,085



60,652



60,469

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











98





347

Net income attributable to Nicolet



$       16,305



$         7,824



$       18,284



$       18,239



$       17,987



$           60,652



$           60,122

Earnings per common share:





























Basic



$           1.29



$           0.75



$           1.85



$           1.82



$           1.79



$               5.65



$               5.82

Diluted



$           1.25



$           0.73



$           1.77



$           1.75



$           1.74



$               5.44



$               5.70

Common shares outstanding:





























Basic weighted average



12,626



10,392



9,902



9,998



10,074



10,736



10,337

Diluted weighted average



13,049



10,776



10,326



10,403



10,350



11,145



10,541

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

























At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Years Ended

(In thousands, except share & per share data)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



12/31/2021



12/31/2020

Selected Average Balances:





























Loans



$ 3,952,330



$ 3,076,422



$ 2,869,105



$ 2,825,664



$ 2,868,827



$    3,183,681



$    2,787,587

Investment securities



1,269,562



611,870



537,632



528,342



520,867



738,540



490,209

Interest-earning assets



5,923,581



4,734,768



4,109,394



4,089,603



4,091,460



4,719,417



3,849,812

Cash and cash equivalents



839,607



1,100,153



716,873



750,075



714,031



852,603



584,159

Goodwill and other intangibles, net



294,051



201,748



174,026



174,825



175,678



211,463



168,802

Total assets



6,772,363



5,246,193



4,527,839



4,514,927



4,515,226



5,271,463



4,255,207

Deposits



5,754,778



4,448,468



3,897,797



3,875,205



3,793,430



4,499,087



3,439,748

Interest-bearing liabilities



4,006,307



3,093,031



2,684,871



2,764,232



2,744,578



3,140,393



2,660,508

Stockholders' equity (common)



784,666



608,946



550,974



544,541



537,920



622,903



527,428

Selected Ratios: (1)





























Book value per common share



$      63.73



$      61.01



$      56.83



$      55.07



$      53.86



$          63.73



$          53.86

Tangible book value per common share (2)



$      39.47



$      38.43



$      39.18



$      37.60



$      36.34



$          39.47



$          36.34

Return on average assets



0.96 %



0.59 %



1.62 %



1.64 %



1.58 %



1.15 %



1.41 %

Return on average common equity



8.24



5.10



13.31



13.58



13.30



9.74



11.40

Return on average tangible common equity (2)



13.19



7.62



19.46



20.01



19.75



14.74



16.76

Average equity to average assets



11.59



11.61



12.17



12.06



11.91



11.82



12.39

Stockholders' equity to assets



11.59



11.38



12.19



12.11



11.85



11.59



11.85

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)



7.51



7.48



8.74



8.60



8.31



7.51



8.31

Net interest margin



3.57



2.94



3.45



3.31



3.29



3.37



3.38

Efficiency ratio



56.73



65.32



59.37



51.84



48.99



58.20



51.72

Effective tax rate



25.26



22.68



26.87



24.59



25.36



25.23



25.30

Selected Asset Quality Information:





























Nonaccrual loans



$    44,154



$    16,715



$      6,932



$      8,965



$      9,455



$        44,154



$          9,455

Other real estate owned - closed branches



10,307



2,895



2,895



3,495



3,608



10,307



3,608

Other real estate owned



1,648



1,574





302





1,648



Nonperforming assets



$    56,109



$    21,184



$      9,827



$    12,762



$    13,063



$        56,109



$        13,063

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$         (10)



$          58



$          65



$          47



$         515



$             160



$          1,384

Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans



1.07 %



1.09 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.07 %



1.15 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)



0.00



0.01



0.01



0.01



0.07



0.01



0.05

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.96



0.47



0.25



0.31



0.34



0.96



0.34

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.73



0.33



0.21



0.28



0.29



0.73



0.29

Stock Repurchase Information:





























Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)



$    27,784



$    17,125



$    12,453



$      4,102



$    12,909



$        61,464



$        40,544

Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)



345,166



233,594



157,418



56,886



205,001



793,064



646,748

(1)

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

(2)

See Reconcilation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

(3)

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.























Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)



































































At or for the Three Months Ended







December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020







Average







Average



Average







Average



Average







Average



(In thousands)



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



ASSETS







































PPP loans



$      46,694



$     5,549



46.50         %



$    109,318



$     2,310



8.27       %



$    282,736



$     3,799



5.26       %



Total loans ex PPP



3,905,636



46,770



4.70       %



2,967,104



33,001



4.37       %



2,586,091



31,005



4.71       %



Total loans (1) (2)



3,952,330



52,319



5.20       %



3,076,422



35,311



4.51       %



2,868,827



34,804



4.76       %



Investment securities (2)



1,269,562



4,860



1.53       %



611,870



2,805



1.83       %



520,867



2,799



2.15       %



Other interest-earning assets



701,689



769



0.43       %



1,046,476



869



0.33       %



701,766



694



0.39       %



Total interest-earning assets



5,923,581



$   57,948



3.85       %



4,734,768



$   38,985



3.24       %



4,091,460



$   38,297



3.68       %



Other assets, net



848,782











511,425











423,766











Total assets



$ 6,772,363











$ 5,246,193











$ 4,515,226











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing core deposits



$ 3,456,699



$     1,743



0.20       %



$ 2,665,252



$     1,550



0.23       %



$ 2,285,858



$     2,269



0.39       %



Brokered deposits



377,390



906



0.95       %



284,164



894



1.25       %



320,237



1,176



1.46       %



Total interest-bearing deposits



3,834,089



2,649



0.27       %



2,949,416



2,444



0.33       %



2,606,095



3,445



0.53       %



PPPLF







0.00       %







0.00       %



72,582



64



0.35       %



Other interest-bearing liabilities



172,218



1,427



3.30       %



143,615



1,113



3.08       %



65,901



510



3.04       %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,006,307



$     4,076



0.40       %



3,093,031



$     3,557



0.46       %



2,744,578



$     4,019



0.58       %



Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



1,920,689











1,499,052











1,187,335











Other liabilities



60,701











45,164











45,393











Stockholders' equity



784,666











608,946











537,920











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 6,772,363











$ 5,246,193











$ 4,515,226











Net interest income and rate spread







$   53,872



3.45       %







$   35,428



2.78       %







$   34,278



3.10       %



Net interest margin











3.57       %











2.94       %











3.29       %















































At or for the Years Ended



















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



















Average







Average



Average







Average















(In thousands)



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate















ASSETS







































PPP loans



$    141,510



$   16,672



11.78         %



$    220,544



$     8,062



3.66       %















Total loans ex PPP



3,042,171



139,972



4.60       %



2,567,043



128,419



5.00       %















Total loans (1) (2)



3,183,681



156,644



4.92       %



2,787,587



136,481



4.90       %















Investment securities (2)



738,540



13,047



1.77       %



490,209



11,079



2.26       %















Other interest-earning assets



797,196



2,909



0.36       %



572,016



2,611



0.46       %















Total interest-earning assets



4,719,417



$ 172,600



3.66       %



3,849,812



$ 150,171



3.90       %















Other assets, net



552,046











405,395























Total assets



$ 5,271,463











$ 4,255,207























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing core deposits



$ 2,729,146



$     6,657



0.24       %



$ 2,124,634



$   12,163



0.57       %















Brokered deposits



308,091



3,791



1.23       %



289,489



4,478



1.55       %















Total interest-bearing deposits



3,037,237



10,448



0.34       %



2,414,123



16,641



0.69       %















PPPLF







0.00       %



161,634



571



0.35       %















Other interest-bearing liabilities



103,156



3,156



3.06       %



84,751



2,652



3.13       %















Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,140,393



$   13,604



0.43       %



2,660,508



$   19,864



0.75       %















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



1,461,850











1,025,625























Other liabilities



46,317











41,646























Stockholders' equity



622,903











527,428























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 5,271,463











$ 4,255,207























Net interest income and rate spread







$ 158,996



3.23       %







$ 130,307



3.15       %















Net interest margin











3.37       %











3.38       %















(1)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

























At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Years Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



12/31/2021



12/31/2020

Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)





























Net income attributable to Nicolet (GAAP)



$       16,305



$         7,824



$       18,284



$       18,239



$       17,987



$           60,652



$           60,122

Adjustments:





























Provision expense related to merger



8,400



6,000









14,400



Assets (gains) losses, net



(465)



1,187



(4,192)



(711)



620



(4,181)



1,805

Merger-related expense



2,202



2,793



656





167



5,651



1,020

Branch closure expense





944









944



500

Adjustments subtotal



10,137



10,924



(3,536)



(711)



787



16,814



3,325

Tax on Adjustments (25%)



2,534



2,731



(884)



(178)



197



4,204



831

Adjustments, net of tax



7,603



8,193



(2,652)



(533)



590



12,611



2,494

Adjusted net income attributable to Nicolet (Non-GAAP)



$       23,908



$       16,017



$       15,632



$       17,706



$       18,577



$           73,263



$           62,616

Common shares outstanding:





























Weighted average diluted common shares



13,049



10,776



10,326



10,403



10,350



11,145



10,541

Diluted earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)



$           1.25



$           0.73



$           1.77



$          1.75



$           1.74



$               5.44



$               5.70

Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)



$           1.83



$           1.49



$           1.51



$          1.70



$           1.79



$               6.57



$               5.94

Tangible assets: (2)





























Total assets



$   7,695,037



$   6,407,820



$   4,587,347



$  4,543,804



$   4,551,789









Goodwill and other intangibles, net



339,492



269,954



173,711



174,501



175,353









Tangible assets



$   7,355,545



$   6,137,866



$   4,413,636



$  4,369,303



$   4,376,436









Tangible common equity: (2)





























Stockholders' equity



$     891,891



$     729,278



$     559,395



$     550,046



$     539,189









Goodwill and other intangibles, net



339,492



269,954



173,711



174,501



175,353









Tangible common equity



$     552,399



$     459,324



$     385,684



$     375,545



$     363,836









Tangible average common equity: (2)





























Average stockholders' equity (common)



$     784,666



$     608,946



$     550,974



$     544,541



$     537,920



$         622,903



$         527,428

Average goodwill and other intangibles, net



294,051



201,748



174,026



174,825



175,678



211,463



168,802

Average tangible common equity



$     490,615



$     407,198



$     376,948



$     369,716



$     362,242



$         411,440



$         358,626

(1)

The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.

(2)

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

 

