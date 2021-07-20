Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.)

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced second quarter 2021 net income of $18.3 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.77, compared to $18.2 million and $1.75 for first quarter 2021, and $13.5 million and $1.28 for second quarter 2020, respectively.  Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.62%, 1.64% and 1.26%, for second quarter 2021, first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $36.5 million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.52, compared to net income of $24.0 million and earnings per diluted common share of $2.25 for the first half of 2020.  Annualized return on average assets was 1.63% and 1.23% for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

"In the second quarter results, we see a focused effort by our team to work together, across all revenue lines, to serve our customers, communities, and each other.  While most of the spotlight has been on our acquisition announcements, we understand and are executing on the most important part of our job - to run a high-performing, operationally excellent community bank," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet.

"The one constant at Nicolet has always been change.  We had a busy quarter, with the title changes for Bob and me, two deal announcements, and our Subordinated Notes offering.  In addition, while we were welcoming Phil to his new role as CFO, we needed to replace our accounting firm from Wipfli (where Phil was a partner) to BKD. I knew our team would respond well to these changes, and the numbers prove that," Daniels said.  "All revenue lines continue to grow organically, and our value is resonating in the communities in which we operate."

"This second quarter was a strong quarter for us," commented Bob Atwell, Executive Chairman of Nicolet.  "Seeing our customers thrive, watching our employees serving our customers so well, and being able to communicate these results to our shareholders, this is why we show up for work every day and fulfill our purpose."

The timing of Nicolet's acquisition of Advantage Community Bancshares, Inc. ("Advantage") on August 21, 2020, at 4% of then pre-merger assets, impacts financial comparisons.  At consummation, Advantage added $172 million in assets, $88 million in loans, $1 million in core deposit intangible, $12 million in goodwill, $141 million in deposits and four branches.

Balance Sheet Review

At June 30, 2021, period end assets were $4.6 billion, an increase of $44 million (1%) from March 31, 2021, mostly in cash and cash equivalents (up $57 million to $792 million).  Total loans decreased $26 million from March 31, 2021, including a $79 million decline in PPP loans, partly offset by growth of $53 million in the rest of the loan portfolio.  Total deposits of $3.9 billion at June 30, 2021, increased $38 million (1%) from March 31, 2021, with a decrease of $11 million in brokered deposits (as brokered deposits mature without renewal given our liquid position) more than offset by a $49 million increase in customer core deposits.  Total capital was $559 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $9 million since March 31, 2021, mostly due to solid earnings, partly offset by share repurchase activity. Nicolet repurchased 157,418 shares at a total cost of $12.5 million, or an average per share cost of $79.11, during second quarter 2021.

During 2020, we originated 2,725 PPP loans totaling $351 million, bearing a 1% contractual rate, and earned a $12.3 million fee. During first half 2021, under the latest round of the SBA's program, Nicolet originated 2,205 PPP loans totaling $160 million and earned a $9.3 million fee. Of the total fees, $5.7 million was accreted into interest in 2020 and $7.7 million was accreted in first half 2021.  At June 30, 2021, the net carrying value of all remaining PPP loans was $150 million, or 5% of total loans, for a net $79 million decrease from March 31, 2021 due to loan forgiveness.  The PPP loan forgiveness continues to boost overall borrower equity in their businesses and meaningfully improves the credit quality of many commercial relationships.    

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $10 million at June 30, consisting of $7 million of nonaccrual loans and $3 million of other real estate owned (primarily closed bank branch properties yet to be sold), and representing 0.21% of total assets, down from $13 million or 0.28% at March 31, 2021, and down from $13 million or 0.29% at June 30, 2020.  Since the prior quarter, the allowance for credit losses-loans remained level at $33 million, with negligible net charge-offs (0.01% of average loans, annualized) and continued improvement in asset quality metrics.  At June 30, 2021, the allowance represented 1.15% of total loans, and represented 1.22% of total loans excluding the net carrying value of PPP loans.

Income Statement Review

Net income for second quarter 2021 was $18.3 million, consistent with net income of $18.2 million for first quarter 2021 and 36% stronger than net income of $13.5 million for second quarter 2020.

Net interest income was $35.6 million for second quarter 2021, $1.9 million (6%) higher than $33.6 million for first quarter 2021, comprised of $1.4 million higher interest income and $0.5 million lower interest expense.  Between the sequential quarters, the $1.9 million higher net interest income included favorable volume variances (up $0.9 million), positive rate changes (up $0.7 million), and one additional earning day (up $0.3 million).   

Average interest-earning assets of $4.1 billion were up $20 million from first quarter 2021, with higher average loans (up $43 million, mostly from strong loan growth outpacing forgiveness on PPP loans) and growth in investments (up $9 million), offset by reductions in other interest-earning assets (down $33 million, mostly cash). Average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.7 billion decreased $79 million from first quarter 2021, mostly in brokered deposits (down $63 million). 

The net interest margin for second quarter 2021 was 3.45%, up 14bps from 3.31% for first quarter 2021, as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9bps (to 3.72%) and the cost of funds favorably declined 6bps (to 0.41%), while the contribution from net free funds fell 1bp.  Loans yielded 4.85% for second quarter 2021, up 5bps from first quarter 2021, with total PPP loans yielding 9.35% (up 170bps over first quarter, aided mostly by accelerating fee accretion in line with loan forgiveness), while all other loans earned 4.50% (down 7bps from the prior quarter, pressured by new or renewed loans in the low rate environment).  The cost of funds of 0.41% for second quarter 2021 declined 6bps on a sequential quarter basis, attributable mainly to the timing of prudent pricing actions on core interest-bearing deposits (down 5bps to 0.26% for second quarter 2021).

Noninterest income was $20.2 million for second quarter 2021, up $3.1 million (18%) compared to first quarter 2021. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income was $16.0 million, down $0.4 million (3%) from first quarter 2021.  Net mortgage income of $5.6 million remains strong, though continues to slow from the record levels experienced in 2020. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined increased $0.3 million (7%) over first quarter 2021.  Net asset gains were $4.2 million (comprised primarily of market gains on an equity investment initial public offering during the quarter), compared to net asset gains of $0.7 million in first quarter 2021 (comprised primarily of market gains on equity securities). All remaining noninterest income categories combined increased $0.9 million from first quarter 2021 largely due to higher card interchange income and the favorable resolution of an early lease termination. 

Noninterest expense of $30.7 million increased $4.7 million (18%) from first quarter 2021. Personnel expense increased $2.0 million (13%) from first quarter 2021, largely from higher equity and other incentives commensurate with the strong earnings.  All non-personnel expenses combined increased $2.7 million (25%) over first quarter 2021, largely due to a $2 million contract termination charge, as well as $0.5 million for the annual Board equity retainer and higher professional costs related to the recently announced acquisitions and new subordinated notes issuance. 

On April 12, 2021, we entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac" (NASDAQ: MFNC)) pursuant to which Mackinac will merge with and into Nicolet, expanding Nicolet prominently into Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.  Mackinac shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock and $4.64 in cash for each share owned (approximating a 20% cash and 80% stock split), subject to provisions provided for in the merger agreement.  At March 31, 2021, Mackinac had total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $1.1 billion, deposits of $1.3 billion and equity of $170 million.  On July 15, 2021, the shareholders of both Mackinac and Nicolet approved the merger at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on that date.  As of July 19, 2021, Nicolet received all regulatory approvals for the Mackinc merger.  The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to other customary closing conditions. 

On June 22, 2021, we entered into a definitive merger agreement with County Bancorp, Inc. ("County" (NASDAQ: ICBK)) pursuant to which County will merge with and into Nicolet, to become the premiere agriculture lender throughout Wisconsin.  Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, County shareholders will have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock.  County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration will consist of approximately 20% cash and approximately 80% common stock.  At March 31, 2021, County had total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, deposits of $1.1 billion and equity of $166 million.  The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by regulators and shareholders of both County and Nicolet.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services.  Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.  More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nicolet's business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including without limitation the continuing organic growth of Nicolet's revenue lines, as well as certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the proposed merger between Nicolet and Mackinac, as well as the proposed merger between Nicolet and County, all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Nicolet with the SEC, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties for Nicolet, Mackinac, County, and the combined companies with respect to the proposed mergers, that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: (1) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of either or both of the proposed mergers will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (2) the risk that integration of Mackinac's operations and / or County's operations with those of Nicolet will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (3) the parties' inability to meet expectations regarding the timing of the proposed mergers; (4) changes to tax legislation and their potential effects on the accounting for the mergers; (5) the inability to complete the proposed merger with County due to the failure of Nicolet's or County's shareholders to approve and adopt the merger agreement between Nicolet and County; (6) the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed mergers, including receipt of required regulatory and other approvals; (7) the failure of the proposed mergers to close for any other reason; (8) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the proposed mergers; (9) the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees of Mackinac, County, and / or Nicolet after the mergers; (10) the effect of the announcements of the proposed mergers on Nicolet's, Mackinac's, County's, and / or the combined companies' respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; (11) the possibility that the proposed mergers may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (12) dilution caused by Nicolet's issuance of additional shares of Nicolet common stock in connection with the proposed mergers; (13) the magnitude and duration of the COVID pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and the business, results of operations and financial condition of Nicolet, Mackinac, County, and the combined companies; (14) changes in consumer demand for financial services; and (15) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations.  Please refer to each of Nicolet's, Mackinac's, and County's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as their other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The COVID pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic financial markets could adversely affect Nicolet's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, the COVID pandemic may result in changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices that could affect Nicolet in substantial and unpredictable ways.

All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving Nicolet and County. In connection with the proposed merger, Nicolet and County will file a joint proxy statement-prospectus on Form S-4 and other relevant documents concerning the merger with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NICOLET, COUNTY, AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. When available, the joint proxy statement-prospectus will be delivered to shareholders of Nicolet and County. Investors may obtain copies of the joint proxy statement-prospectus and other relevant documents (as they become available) free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Nicolet will be available free of charge on Nicolet's website at www.nicoletbank.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by County will be available free of charge on County's website at Investors.ICBK.com/documents.

Nicolet, County and certain of their directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Nicolet and the shareholders of County in connection with the proposed merger.  Information about the directors and executive officers of Nicolet and County will be included in the joint proxy statement-prospectus for the proposed transaction filed with the SEC.  Information about the directors and executive officers of Nicolet is also included in the proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021.  Information about the directors and executive officers of County is also included in the proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 5, 2021.  Additional information regarding the interests of such participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction will be included in the joint proxy statement-prospectus and the other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



06/30/2021



03/31/2021



12/31/2020



09/30/2020



06/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020

Results of operations:





























Interest income



$

38,307





$

36,876





$

38,037





$

37,270





$

36,892





$

75,183





$

73,895



Interest expense



2,736





3,235





4,019





4,710





5,395





5,971





11,135



Net interest income



35,571





33,641





34,018





32,560





31,497





69,212





62,760



Provision for credit losses







500





1,300





3,000





3,000





500





6,000



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



35,571





33,141





32,718





29,560





28,497





68,712





56,760



Noninterest income



20,178





17,126





16,879





18,691





17,471





37,304





27,056



Noninterest expense



30,747





26,081





25,367





23,685





27,813





56,828





51,667



Income before income tax expense



25,002





24,186





24,230





24,566





18,155





49,188





32,149



Income tax expense



6,718





5,947





6,145





6,434





4,576





12,665





7,897



Net income



18,284





18,239





18,085





18,132





13,579





36,523





24,252



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











98





30





101









219



Net income attributable to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



$

18,284





$

18,239





$

17,987





$

18,102





$

13,478





$

36,523





$

24,033



Earnings per common share:





























Basic



$

1.85





$

1.82





$

1.79





$

1.75





$

1.29





$

3.67





$

2.30



Diluted



$

1.77





$

1.75





$

1.74





$

1.72





$

1.28





$

3.52





$

2.25



Common Shares:





























Basic weighted average



9,902



9,998



10,074



10,349



10,417



9,949



10,467

Diluted weighted average



10,326



10,403



10,350



10,499



10,520



10,365



10,659

Outstanding



9,843



9,988



10,011



10,196



10,424



9,843



10,424

Noninterest Income:





























Trust services fee income



$

1,906





$

1,775





$

1,746





$

1,628





$

1,510





$

3,681





$

3,089



Brokerage fee income



2,991





2,793





2,673





2,489





2,269





5,784





4,591



Mortgage income, net



5,599





7,230





7,842





9,675





9,963





12,829





12,290



Service charges on deposit accounts



1,136





1,091





1,133





1,037





813





2,227





2,038



Card interchange income



2,266





1,927





1,922





1,877





1,637





4,193





3,199



BOLI income



559





527





936





531





540





1,086





1,243



Other noninterest income



1,529





1,072





1,247





1,237





1,487





2,601





2,008



Noninterest income without net gains



15,986





16,415





17,499





18,474





18,219





32,401





28,458



Asset gains (losses), net



4,192





711





(620)





217





(748)





4,903





(1,402)



Total noninterest income



$

20,178





$

17,126





$

16,879





$

18,691





$

17,471





$

37,304





$

27,056



Noninterest Expense:





























Personnel expense



$

17,084





$

15,116





$

15,244





$

14,072





$

14,482





$

32,200





$

27,805



Occupancy, equipment and office



4,053





4,137





4,102





4,051





4,361





8,190





8,565



Business development and marketing



1,210





989





713





810





2,514





2,199





3,873



Data processing



2,811





2,658





3,074





2,658





2,399





5,469





4,962



Intangibles amortization



790





852





860





834





880





1,642





1,873



Other noninterest expense



4,799





2,329





1,374





1,260





3,177





7,128





4,589



Total noninterest expense



$

30,747





$

26,081





$

25,367





$

23,685





$

27,813





$

56,828





$

51,667



Period-End Balances:





























Total loans



$

2,820,331





$

2,846,351





$

2,789,101





$

2,908,793





$

2,821,501





$

2,820,331





$

2,821,501



PPP loans



150,287





229,403





186,016





335,236





329,157





150,287





329,157



Total loans, ex. PPP loans



2,670,044





2,616,948





2,603,085





2,573,557





2,492,344





2,670,044





2,492,344



Allowance for credit losses - loans



32,561





32,626





32,173





31,388





29,130





32,561





29,130



Securities available for sale, at fair value



562,028





558,229





539,337





535,351





510,809





562,028





510,809



Cash and cash equivalents



792,406





735,854





802,859





853,564





822,684





792,406





822,684



Goodwill and other intangibles, net



173,711





174,501





175,353





176,213





164,094





173,711





164,094



Total assets



4,587,347





4,543,804





4,551,789





4,706,375





4,541,228





4,587,347





4,541,228



Deposits



3,939,022





3,900,594





3,910,399





3,712,808





3,537,805





3,939,022





3,537,805



Stockholders' equity (common)



559,395





550,046





539,189





538,068





532,033





559,395





532,033



Book value per common share



56.83





55.07





53.86





52.77





51.04





56.83





51.04



Tangible book value per common share (1)



39.18





37.60





36.34





35.49





35.30





39.18





35.30



 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) - Continued

























At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



06/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020

Average Balances:





























Loans



$

2,869,105





$

2,825,664





$

2,868,827





$

2,871,256





$

2,823,866





$

2,847,504





$

2,704,225



Investment securities



537,632





528,342





520,867





496,153





489,597





533,013





471,708



Interest-earning assets



4,109,394





4,089,603





4,091,460





4,216,106





3,917,499





4,099,553





3,542,502



Cash and cash equivalents



716,873





750,075





714,031





864,295





614,034





733,383





376,901



Goodwill and other intangibles, net



174,026





174,825





175,678





169,353





164,564





174,424





165,048



Total assets



4,527,839





4,514,927





4,515,226





4,633,359





4,310,088





4,521,419





3,932,616



Deposits



3,879,797





3,875,205





3,793,430





3,636,260





3,403,188





3,886,563





3,161,630



Interest-bearing liabilities



2,684,871





2,764,232





2,744,578





2,933,737





2,741,199





2,724,332





2,479,896



Stockholders' equity (common)



550,974





544,541





537,920





537,826





520,177





547,775





516,867



Selected Financial Ratios: (2)





























Return on average assets



1.62

%



1.64

%



1.58

%



1.55

%



1.26

%



1.63

%



1.23

%

Return on average common equity



13.31





13.58





13.30





13.39





10.42





13.45





9.35



Return on average tangible common equity (1)



19.46





20.01





19.75





19.54





15.24





19.73





13.74



Average equity to average assets



12.17





12.06





11.91





11.61





12.07





12.12





13.14



Stockholders' equity to assets



12.19





12.11





11.85





11.43





11.72





12.19





11.72



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)



8.74





8.60





8.31





7.99





8.41





8.74





8.41



Net interest margin



3.45





3.31





3.29





3.06





3.21





3.38





3.53



Efficiency ratio



59.37





51.84





48.99





46.18





55.69





55.66





56.36



Effective tax rate



26.87





24.59





25.36





26.19





25.21





25.75





24.56



Selected Asset Quality Information:





























Nonaccrual loans



$

6,932





$

8,965





$

9,455





$

10,997





$

11,998





$

6,932





$

11,998



Other real estate owned



2,895





3,797





3,608





1,000





1,000





2,895





1,000



Nonperforming assets



$

9,827





$

12,762





$

13,063





$

11,997





$

12,998





$

9,827





$

12,998



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$

65





$

47





$

515





$

743





$

71





$

112





$

126



Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans



1.15

%



1.15

%



1.15

%



1.08

%



1.03

%



1.15

%



1.03

%

Net loan charge-offs to average loans (2)



0.01





0.01





0.07





0.10





0.01





0.01





0.01



Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.25





0.31





0.34





0.38





0.43





0.25





0.43



Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.21





0.28





0.29





0.25





0.29





0.21





0.29



Selected Other Information:





























Tax-equivalent adjustment net interest income



$

232





$

252





$

260





$

249





$

229





$

484





$

460



Tax benefit on stock-based compensation



$

(20)





$

(234)





$

(77)





$

(14)





$

(24)





$

(254)





$

(347)



Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)



$

12,453





$

4,102





$

12,909





$

13,732





$





$

16,555





$

13,903



Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)



157,418





56,886





205,001





234,914









214,304





206,833



Non-GAAP Financial Measures: (1)





























Total assets



$

4,587,347





$

4,543,804





$

4,551,789





$

4,706,375





$

4,541,228





$

4,587,347





$

4,541,228



Goodwill and other intangibles, net



173,711





174,501





175,353





176,213





164,094





173,711





164,094



Tangible assets



$

4,413,636





$

4,369,303





$

4,376,436





$

4,530,162





$

4,377,134





$

4,413,636





$

4,377,134



Stockholders' equity (common)



$

559,395





$

550,046





$

539,189





$

538,068





$

532,033





$

559,395





$

532,033



Goodwill and other intangibles, net



173,711





174,501





175,353





176,213





164,094





173,711





164,094



Tangible common equity



$

385,684





$

375,545





$

363,836





$

361,855





$

367,939





$

385,684





$

367,939



Average stockholders' equity (common)



$

550,974





$

544,541





$

537,920





$

537,826





$

520,177





$

547,775





$

516,867



Average goodwill and other intangibles, net



174,026





174,825





175,678





169,353





164,564





174,424





165,048



Average tangible common equity



$

376,948





$

369,716





$

362,242





$

368,473





$

355,613





$

373,351





$

351,819







1

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. See section Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

2

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

3

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.























Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)



























































At or for the Three Months Ended







June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020







Average







Average



Average







Average



Average







Average



(In thousands)



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



ASSETS







































PPP loans



$

205,639





$

4,862





9.35

%



$

206,498





$

3,951





7.65

%



$

264,705





$

1,786





2.67

%



Total loans ex PPP



2,663,466





30,267





4.50

%



2,619,166





29,934





4.57

%



2,559,161





32,008





4.96

%



Total loans (1) (2)



2,869,105





35,129





4.85

%



2,825,664





33,885





4.80

%



2,823,866





33,794





4.74

%



Investment securities (2)



537,632





2,794





2.08

%



528,342





2,588





1.96

%



489,597





2,752





2.25

%



Other interest-earning assets



702,657





616





0.35

%



735,597





655





0.36

%



604,036





575





0.38

%



Total interest-earning assets



4,109,394





$

38,539





3.72

%



4,089,603





$

37,128





3.63

%



3,917,499





$

37,121





3.76

%



Other assets, net



418,445













425,324













392,589













Total assets



$

4,527,839













$

4,514,927













$

4,310,088













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing core deposits



$

2,387,730





$

1,523





0.26

%



$

2,395,948





$

1,841





0.31

%



$

2,054,574





$

3,170





0.62

%



Brokered deposits



253,816





910





1.44

%



316,589





1,081





1.38

%



342,776





1,285





1.51

%



Total interest-bearing deposits



2,641,546





2,433





0.37

%



2,712,537





2,922





0.44

%



2,397,350





4,455





0.75

%



PPPLF











0.00

%











0.00

%



237,153





210





0.35

%



Other interest-bearing liabilities



43,325





303





2.76

%



51,695





313





2.42

%



106,696





730





2.71

%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,684,871





$

2,736





0.41

%



2,764,232





$

3,235





0.47

%



2,741,199





$

5,395





0.79

%



Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



1,256,251













1,162,668













1,005,838













Other liabilities



35,743













43,486













42,874













Stockholders' equity



550,974













544,541













520,177













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

4,527,839













$

4,514,927













$

4,310,088













Net interest income and rate spread







$

35,803





3.31

%







$

33,893





3.16

%







$

31,726





2.97

%



Net interest margin











3.45

%











3.31

%











3.21

%















































At or for the Six Months Ended



















June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



















Average







Average



Average







Average















(In thousands)



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate















ASSETS







































PPP loans



$

206,066





$

8,813





8.51

%



$

132,353





$

1,786





2.67

%















Total loans ex PPP



2,641,438





60,200





4.54

%



2,571,872





65,816





5.07

%















Total loans (1) (2)



2,847,504





69,013





4.83

%



2,704,225





67,602





4.95

%















Investment securities (2)



533,013





5,383





2.02

%



471,708





5,516





2.34

%















Other interest-earning assets



719,036





1,271





0.35

%



366,569





1,237





0.67

%















Total interest-earning assets



4,099,553





$

75,667





3.68

%



3,542,502





$

74,355





4.16

%















Other assets, net



421,866













390,114

























Total assets



$

4,521,419













$

3,932,616

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing core deposits



$

2,391,816





$

3,364





0.28

%



$

2,014,860





$

7,353





0.73

%















Brokered deposits



285,029





1,991





1.41

%



250,422





2,059





1.65

%















Total interest-bearing deposits



2,676,845





5,355





0.40

%



2,265,282





9,412





0.84

%















PPPLF











0.00

%



118,576





210





0.35

%















Other interest-bearing liabilities



47,487





616





2.58

%



96,038





1,513





3.12

%















Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,724,332





$

5,971





0.44

%



2,479,896





$

11,135





0.90

%















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



1,209,718













896,348

























Other liabilities



39,594













39,505

























Stockholders' equity



547,775













516,867

























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

4,521,419













$

3,932,616

























Net interest income and rate spread







$

69,696





3.24

%







$

63,220





3.26

%















Net interest margin











3.38

%











3.53

%

















(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

 

