Nifty’s, Inc., based in Miami, is the first NFT-focused social media platform that brings together premium publishers, brands and creators with collectors, curators and the communities of fans that will emerge around them. Offering an easy-to-use interface, the innovative platform will allow members to create, collect, discover, and curate the most important digital art and other collectables from across the scattered NFT universe. Leveraging MEME Protocol’s technology, Nifty’s will provide creators with a premium, powerful, flexible and safe platform to launch their NFTs. Visit us at www.niftys.com and on Twitter @niftys.