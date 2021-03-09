SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These Nike Soccer Camps will offer players the opportunity to fine-tune their techniques, develop new skills, compete in games, improve their soccer IQ, as well as learn up to 65 individual skills which form the Skill Band Challenge and a methodology geared towards building a player's skill repertoire.
The Nike Soccer Camp at Lake Geneva is located in Walworth, WI at Big Foot High School. The Nike Soccer Camp at Lake Forest Academy, is held in Lake Forest, IL on the North Shore.
Kyle Jones has over twenty years of skill-specific coaching experience, enabling him to collaborate with some of the finest English Premier League Academy Coaches. After two years of intense collaboration on curriculum and program development, Illinois Skill Schools and Soccer Skill Schools began. Illinois Skill Schools and Soccer Skill Schools are widely regarded as a highly effective soccer skills training program in the Midwest and beyond. Jones says, "Working with Nike Sports Camps is very exciting. This will allow us to expand our highly regarded camp program into new areas and allow us to work with more great youth players all with the support of Nike."
"We're thrilled to partner with Kyle Jones and the Illinois Skill School to offer two exciting new camps at great facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin," says Josh Scriven, of Nike Soccer Camps. "Kyle has extensive experience and unique methods in developing specific skills for players in a fun and engaging way. These camps will offer players an opportunity to experience this, they'll walk away from these camps with more confidence, more skills, and excitement to express what they learned on the pitch."
Both Nike Soccer Camp at Lake Geneva & Nike Soccer Camp at Lake Forest are day camp programs designed for boys and girls of all ability levels, ages 6-16, who are looking to take their soccer skills to the next level and have fun doing it. The goal is to provide each camper with focused, intensive, position-specific training sessions essential to improvement. Nike Soccer Camps are committed to helping each camper become a better soccer player and hope all participants leave camp having established new friendships and more passion for the game.
