COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikola Labs, Inc. announces that Flavio Lobato, Co-founder of the company, who has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, is at this time completing his service on the board. Mr. Lobato, who is also the Principal of Ikove Capital ("Ikove"), will shift his focus to building the next generation of startups launching from Ikove's Startup Nursery.
In 2014 Ikove created their Startup Nursery, an innovative concept focused on commercializing technologies out of research institutions at scale. Nikola Labs was the first company Ikove launched out of the Nursery.
"Building startup companies is a labor of love. Our focus at Ikove is to create breakthrough startups and provide them resources and support until they begin to scale on their own," said Mr. Lobato. "I am thrilled that Nikola Labs has reached this stage, and I am ready to refocus my efforts to build our next cohort of Startup Nursery companies."
Nikola Labs, which started as a wireless power company, has grown into a full-stack provider of condition monitoring for manufacturers, and is experiencing significant growth.
"Flavio was an integral part of the evolution of Nikola Labs from our founding to where we are today," said Will Zell, Co-Founder and President. "Flavio is an 'in the trenches' partner. He is not a passive investor, but rather a builder. A true Co-Founder. We have travelled the world to build Nikola and I have learned so much from him. I am happy he will have more time to focus on the next generation of Ikove companies."
Ikove Partner David Moritz will be joining the board and serve alongside current Board member and fellow Ikove Partner Dr. Robert Lee.
About Nikola Labs, Inc.:
Nikola Labs, Inc. is a leader in sensor-based reliability solutions for manufacturers. Our rapidly deployable, full-service, remote monitoring solution, Vero, monitors the health of critical manufacturing equipment through a network of wireless vibration and temperature sensors while machine learning and certified vibration experts analyze the data and create prescriptive and predictive maintenance alerts so machines can be repaired before failure. A spinout of the Ohio State University, Nikola Labs was founded in 2014 as part of the Ikove Startup Nursery. Visit https://www.nikola.tech/.
About Ikove Startup Nursery:
Ikove Startup Nursery is a Columbus, Ohio based venture development investment company that believes in unlocking the potential of technology commercialization by identifying and vetting disruptive technologies at leading research labs and launching those into successful startups that deserve to be shared with humanity. Further information: http://www.ikovecapital.com
John Schoger, Nikola Labs, +1 6143543062, jschoger@nikola.tech
