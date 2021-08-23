SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nirmata, the software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, announced today the appointment of Nataraj Narayan as the Managing Director for Nirmata in India.
With a stellar career as a senior executive at multiple companies such as Hexaware, Mindtree, Wipro, KPIT, and most recently at Sauce Labs (AIQ), Nataraj brings three decades of industry experience, having successfully launched and scaled technology businesses. He has been SVP and Head of Global Cloud Infrastructure, Application Support & Security at KPIT, SVP and CIO and Head of Cloud Infrastructure at Hexaware, CIO and Global IMS Head at Mindtree, Head of R&D Infrastructure and Test Center at Ericsson India, and early in his career led and managed the Microsoft and Cisco relationships and launched the infrastructure support business at Wipro. Most recently, Nataraj led Global Strategic Sales, GSI Partnerships & India Operations for Sauce labs (AIQ).
"As enterprises deploy cloud-native applications in production to drive digital transformation, Kubernetes is playing a key role in accelerating this transformation. Nataraj's world-class leadership and three decades of experience with large Global System Integrators will be critical as we begin working with global partners to help organizations secure and automate their cloud applications. We are delighted to welcome Nataraj to the team", said Jim Bugwadia, Chief Executive Officer, Nirmata.
"I am excited to join Nirmata at this incredible time. Globally, we are seeing enterprises embracing cloud-native technologies, and Kubernetes has become a core business enabler. I am looking forward to contributing to the Nirmata growth and continued investment in India and further strengthening relations with our customers, partners, and the open-source community", said Nataraj Narayan, Managing Director for Nirmata.
