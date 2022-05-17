SHANGHAI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Nisun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Mr. Xiaoyun Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nisun International, commented, "We are pleased to report strong overall performance in 2021, as revenue increased by 280% and net income from continuing operations more than tripled that of 2020. The Company's supply chain business played a major role in advancing our growth strategy, allowing us to leverage our technological advantages and integrate our resources to operate from a position of greater strength and unlock our full potential. In addition, we began to focus on the agricultural field in 2021 and cooperated with numerous enterprises, gradually working to improve the domestic agricultural supply chain by eliminating gaps between production and sales to boost efficiency."

"For 2022, we will maintain comprehensive coverage and dynamic circulation in the agricultural supply chain to support China's greater strategy for rural revitalization, while expanding our business internationally. We remain dedicated to providing our clients with effective, high-quality supply chain solutions and driving long-term value for our shareholders," Mr. Huang concluded.

Financial Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

(All comparisons made on a year-over-year ("yoy") basis)

Revenues

Total revenue increased by 280% to $160.2 million in 2021 from $42.2 million in 2020, with increases in revenue from both financial services and supply chain trading businesses. The increase in total revenues was primarily attributable to business expansion, higher-quality customers and an improved customer retention rate.

  • ·Revenue from Financial Services increased by 118% to $92.1 million from $42.2 million in prior year.
  • Revenues generated from the Small- and Medium-Enterprise ("SME") financing solutions business increased by 114% to $87.1 million from $40.8 million in the prior year, primarily due to increased demand from SME customers seeking alternative financing solutions to bank financing.
  • Revenue generated from supply chain financing solutions increased by 260% to $4.9 million from $1.4 million in the prior year, primarily due to the Company's expansion of its supply chain solutions business to various industries, including energy, retail and agriculture.
  • Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business was $68.1 million. The Company launched its supply chain trading business in July 2021 after securing high-quality customers and resources through its supply chain financing solutions business. The Company expects revenue from its supply chain trading business will continue to grow.




Year ended December 31,





Changes





Changes







2021





%





2020





%





($)





(%)



Revenue from financial services:





































SME financing solutions



$

87,133,963







54

%



$

40,779,794







97

%





46,354,169







114

%

Supply chain financing solutions





4,930,289







3

%





1,369,859







3

%





3,560,430







260

%

Other financing solutions





3,222







0

%





40,538







0

%





(37,316)







(92)

%

Total revenue from financial service



$

92,067,474







57

%



$

42,190,191







100

%





49,877,283







118

%

Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business





68,132,237







43

%





-







-

%





68,132,237







100

%

Total revenue





160,199,711







100

%





42,190,191







100

%





118,009,520







280

%

 

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue was $106.2 million in 2021, compared to $20.0 million in 2020, representing an increase of 432%. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in revenue and additional operational and staff costs incurred in 2021.

Gross Profit

Gross profit from continuing operations increased by 143% to $54.0 million from $22.2 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the fact that the Company commenced its financial services business in July 2019 and has experienced a significant increase in demand from SME enterprises in mainland China to seek standardized financing solutions as alternatives to bank financing.

Operating Expenses 

Total operating expenses increased by 30% to $15.9 million from $12.2 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in general and administrative expenses and research and development ("R&D") expenses, offset by a decrease in selling expenses.

  • Selling expenses decreased by 27% to $2.3 million from $3.2 million in the prior year. The decrease in expenses was mainly a result of the Company's efforts in cutting marketing costs.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 46% to $11.9 million from $8.2 million in the prior year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly because: (i) more labor and managerial expenses incurred in 2021 as a result of the Company's expansion in its supply chain business in 2021, and (ii) the Company spent approximately $2.5 million more in professional fees for financing activities and public company compliance.
  • R&D expenses increased by 96% to $1.6 million from $0.8 million in the prior year. The increased R&D expenses were primarily used to enhance and develop the functionalities of the Company's supply chain solutions and other financing service apps and platforms.




Year ended December 31,





Changes





Changes







2021





%





2020





%





($)





(%)



Selling expenses



$

2,323,403







15

%



$

3,181,810







26

%





(858,407)







(27)

%

General and administrative expenses





11,936,103







75

%





8,188,736







67

%





3,747,367







46

%

Research and development expenses





1,599,728







10

%





817,770







7

%





781,958







96

%

Total operating expenses



$

15,859,234







100

%



$

12,188,316







100

%





3,670,918







30

%























































 

Other income (expense), net

In 2021, the Company had a net other income of $2.6 million, compared to $0.8 million in 2020. The increase was due to an increase in investment income from short-term investments and investment in limited partnerships.

Net income (loss)

In 2021, the Company achieved net income of $30.5 million, compared to net loss of approximately $13.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a significant increase in revenue from the financial services business and disposal of the equipment and engineering business in 2020.

Net income from continuing operations increased by 208% to $30.5 million from $9.9 million in prior year, primarily due to the significant increase in revenue and related gross profit from financing solution services.

Net income (loss) per share

Net income per share was $1.41 for fiscal year 2021, compared to a net loss per share of $0.71 for fiscal year 2020. Net income per share from continuing operations was $1.41 for fiscal 2021, compared to $0.53 for fiscal 2020.

The weighted average number of shares was 21,506,828 and 18,587,674 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Financial Condition and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $91.6 million, compared to $22.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

In 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $23.9 million, net cash used in investing activities was $25.3 million, and net cash provided by financing activities was $70.5 million.

In 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $2.3 million, net cash used in investing activities was $4.7 million, and net cash provided by financing activities was $19.1 million.

Recent Development and Updates

Strategic Collaborations to further expand the supply chain business: 

The Company cooperated with enterprises in various industries to further expand its supply chain business. These collaborations are expected to enhance the Company's development advantages in its five core industries of agriculture, e-commerce, gold, coal and chemicals, connecting innovative resources to facilitate value-sharing.

  • The Company started to focus on agricultural industries in 2021 and entered into strategic collaborations with renowned domestic enterprises, such as Henan Wanbang International Agricultural Product Logistics Park and Henan Fulushi Industrial Co., Ltd., cooperating on supply chain solution services to support the trade of agricultural products.
  • The Company held an investment cooperation ceremony with Gansu Silu Huixiang Trading Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiuquan Jingtou Group. During the ceremony, the two parties entered into an agreement to establish a supply chain joint venture company in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, to provide specialized supply chain services to local enterprises.
  • The Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Bailian Group to procure intelligent appliances, such as computer, communication and consumer electronics ("3C Products"). The two parties will share resources and create an effective bridge between supply and demand to establish a new supply chain model and further develop new communication channels in China's retail industry. In addition, the two parties will join together to promote ongoing expansion and transformation of the 3C Products market in China.
  • The Company entered into a strategic cooperation with Zhumadian Industry Investment Group, a state-owned enterprise located in south Henan Province. Under this cooperation, the two parties will establish a new company, Zhumadian City Industry Investment Nisun Supply Chain Co., Ltd. with RMB 500 million in registered capital. This newly established company will serve as a link between the local government and enterprises to further growth of the local economy and small businesses.

Acquisition: 

On January 14, 2022, Fintech (Henan) Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Fintech (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co., Ltd and a controlled affiliate of the Company, entered into a share acquisition agreement with Henan Youjiatian Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. ("Youjiatian") and its sole shareholder to acquire a 51% equity interest in Youjiatian. This acquisition is expected to further facilitate Nisun's expansion into the agricultural industry.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries and controlled companies, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: ir@cnisun.com

ICR, LLC

Tel: +1 203 682 8233

Email: nisun@icrinc.com

 

 

 

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)







December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

91,447,620





$

22,135,310



Restricted cash





179,421







62,947



Short-term investments





40,666,617







4,680,843



Accounts receivable, net





18,516,150







4,939,912



Advance to suppliers, net





9,213,279







-



Receivables from supply chain solutions





59,792,613







10,741,981



Inventories





3,979,653







-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





4,002,675







971,839



Loans to third parties - current portion





-







1,915,709



Receivable from sale of discontinued operations





-







14,950,730



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





227,798,028







60,399,271





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

















Property and equipment, net





464,156







655,643



Intangible assets, net





2,850,853







3,726,602



Right-of-use assets, net





479,473







1,464,745



Equity investments





404,022







484,864



Investment in limited partnership and other investments





16,207,152







15,736,927



Goodwill





25,774,402







25,172,407



Deferred tax assets, net





-







456,370



TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS





46,180,058







47,697,558



TOTAL ASSETS



$

273,978,086





$

108,096,829





















LIABILITIES

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Accounts payable



$

34,997,401





$

1,312,560



Short-term bank loans





784,609







-



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





3,575,836







2,001,031



Operating lease liabilities - current





337,698







736,854



Payables to supply chain solutions





25,922,931







-



Advances from customer





3,429,103







11,624



Taxes payable





8,851,898







3,133,038



Loan from related party





10,528,965







10,528,965



Due to related parties - current





295,336







2,071,309



Purchase price payable for acquisition of NAMI





-







7,007,905



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





88,723,777







26,803,286





















Operating lease liabilities – non-current





148,988







680,130



Deferred tax liabilities





504,033







676,015



TOTAL LIABILITIES





89,376,798







28,159,431





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

















Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 39,812,629 and 20,555,129 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively





39,813







20,555



Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2021 and 2020





-







-



Additional paid-in capital





130,318,637







59,472,255



Retained earnings





37,819,226







9,629,712



Statutory reserves





6,942,111







4,751,264



Unearned compensation





(125,630)







(624,455)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





5,632,199







3,593,188



COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





180,626,356







76,842,519



Non-controlling interests





3,974,932







3,094,879



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





184,601,288







79,937,398



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

273,978,086





$

108,096,829



 

 

 

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021, 2020 AND 2019

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)







For the Year Ended December 31,







2021





2020





2019



REVENUES:



















Revenue generated from services:



















Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions



$

87,133,963





$

40,779,794





$

2,522,143



Supply Chain financing solutions





4,930,289







1,369,859







-



Other financing solutions





3,222







40,538







3,381



Total revenue generated from services





92,067,474







42,190,191







2,525,524



Revenue generated from sales:

























Supply chain trading business





68,132,237







-







-



Total revenues





160,199,711







42,190,191







2,525,524





























COST OF REVENUE:

























Cost of revenue - services





(37,989,001)







(19,740,267)







-



Cost of revenue - sales





(67,628,806)







-







-



Business and sales related taxes





(533,760)







(233,389)







(19,492)



GROSS PROFIT





54,048,144







22,216,535







2,506,032





























OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Selling expenses





2,323,403







3,181,810







93,620



General and administrative expenses





11,936,103







8,188,736







1,082,631



Research and development expenses





1,599,728







817,770







155,216



Total operating expenses





15,859,234







12,188,316







1,331,467



INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





38,188,910







10,028,219







1,174,565





























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

























Interest and investment income





2,122,903







585,177







-



Other income (expense), net





464,210







244,274







1,371



Total other income (expense), net





2,587,113







829,451







1,371





























INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





40,776,023







10,857,670







1,175,936





























PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES





10,269,501







941,064







(55,731)



NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





30,506,522







9,916,606







1,231,667





























DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:

























(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax





-







(23,107,066)







1,508,323



Net gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax





-







136,050







-



NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX





-







(22,971,016)







1,508,323



NET INCOME (LOSS)





30,506,522







(13,054,410)







2,739,990



 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests





126,161







37,380







-



NET INCOME (LOSS)



$

30,380,361





$

(13,091,790)





$

2,739,990





























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

























Foreign currency translation income (loss)





2,039,011







5,507,420







(561,091)



COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





32,419,372







(7,584,370)







2,178,899



Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(2,051)







(2,172)







-



COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



$

32,421,423





$

(7,582,198)





$

2,178,899





























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:



















































Income from continuing operations



$

1.41





$

0.53





$

0.08



Income (loss) from discontinued operations





-







(1.24)







0.09



TOTAL EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE



$

1.41





$

(0.71)





$

0.17





























Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted





21,506,828







18,587,674







16,269,577



 

 

 

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021, 2020 AND 2019

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)







2021





2020





2019



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net income (loss)



$

30,506,522





$

(13,054,410)





$

2,739,990



Net (loss) income from discontinued operations





-







(22,971,016)







1,508,323



Net income from continuing operations





30,506,522







9,916,606







1,231,667



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:

























Depreciation and amortization





2,180,038







1,686,518







242,409



Stock-based compensation





498,825







1,097,415







-



Shares issued for compensation





71,175







-







-



Provision for doubtful accounts





294,536







-







-



Loss on disposition of property and equipment





190,301







42,534







-



(Income) from investments





(808,464)







(169,720)







-



Deferred tax expense (benefit)





275,749







(584,760)







(55,731)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable





(13,294,924)







573,418







(815,534)



Advance to suppliers





(9,213,279)







-







-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(3,464,939)







16,009







(108,150)



(Increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets





-







(56,831)







-



Receivables from supply chain solutions





(48,202,128)







(10,741,981)







-



Inventories





(3,931,400)







-







-



Accounts payable





33,620,611







1,014,227







-



Advance from customers





3,375,769







(17,977)







-



Taxes payable





5,575,502







1,609,498







54,474



Other payables





2,576,570







(2,112,886)







-



Payable to supply chain solutions





25,608,622







-







-



Operating lease liabilities





(952,495)







(523,797)







-



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





(1,049,489)







502,100







49,574



Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations





23,857,102







2,250,373







598,709



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations





-







436,389







(263,476)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





23,857,102







2,686,762







335,233





























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

























Acquisition of property and equipment





(186,705)







(204,904)







(237,548)



Purchase of intangible asset





(18,281)







(94,400)







-



Proceeds from disposal of equipment





-







41,688







-



Cash (paid) received in connection with Nami acquisition





(7,007,905)







4,990,754







2,043,176



Investment in limited partnership and other investments





-







(15,589,966)







-



Cash received on disposal of discontinued operations





14,950,730







-







-



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments





4,894,270







-







-



Purchase of short-term investments





(39,526,099)







(3,065,134)







-



Collection of loans to third parties





1,643,203







11,019,545







-



Loans to third parties





-







(1,810,495)







(3,611,682)



Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations





(25,250,787)







(4,712,912)







(1,806,054)



Net cash (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations





-







(6,713)







(157,440)



NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(25,250,787)







(4,719,625)







(1,963,494)





























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

























Proceeds from short-term bank loans





784,609







-







-



Proceeds from issuance of common shares and pre-funded warrants





70,794,465







-







-



Proceeds from private placement





-







6,503,378







-



Repayment to related party





(1,803,374)







(6,803,115)







-



Advances from related parties





-







1,303,556







566,360



Loan from related parties





-







10,528,965







-



Capital contribution from non-controlling interest





751,841







3,065,134







-



Capital contribution by shareholder





-







4,550,000







3,582,781



Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations





70,527,541







19,147,918







4,149,141



Net cash (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations





-







(788,599)







(996,355)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES





70,527,541







18,359,319







3,152,786





























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS





294,928







2,806,981







(184,449)



NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





69,428,784







19,133,437







1,340,076



Less: (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations





-







(283,314)







(1,440,823)



NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS





69,428,784







19,416,751







2,780,899





























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS-BEGINNING





22,198,257







2,781,506







607





























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS-ENDING



$

91,627,041





$

22,198,257





$

2,781,506





























SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:

























Cash paid for income taxes



$

5,546,082





$

552,783





$

5,158



Cash paid for interest



$

370,356





$

124,778





$

147,900





























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:

























Payment payable to related parties for business acquisition



$

-





$

7,007,905





$

7,000,000



Issuance of shares for business acquisition



$

-





$

18,330,776





$

11,426,289



Receivable from sale of discontinued operations



$

-





$

14,950,730





$

-



Issuance of shares for share-based compensation



$

71,175





$

1,721,870





$































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

ARE COMPRISED OF THE FOLLOWING:

























Cash and cash equivalents



$

91,447,620





$

22,135,310





$

2,756,490



Restricted cash





179,421







62,947







25,016



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

91,627,041





$

22,198,257





$

2,781,506



 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisun-international-reports-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301548638.html

SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.