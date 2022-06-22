Scott Hart and Phillip Goericke join NMI's leadership team as CFO and SVP Engineering, bringing over 20 years of combined experience in fintech and executive roles
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NMI, a leading full commerce enablement technology company, today announced two new additions to its leadership team. Scott Hart has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer along with Phillip Goericke as SVP Engineering. With decades of experience in their respective fields, these leaders are uniquely qualified to foster NMI's future growth and support independent sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and bank partners.
Hart brings extensive expertise and a successful track record as a financial operator in tech-enabled growth companies, having previously worked as CFO at Venn LocalZone and Head of Finance at Kaseya. He's also served in senior financial leadership roles at numerous startups and private equity-backed companies in industry verticals including IT services, cloud hosting, and telecommunications.
"My passion is building and scaling businesses," said Hart. "With the right people in place and enhancements to our product on the horizon, we're continuing to solve some of the most pressing issues in the payments industry by providing a technology solution that scales alongside our partners."
Goericke, who joins NMI from Alkami Technology as their former VP of Product Engineering and has more than 15 years of experience working in software development. In his new role, Goericke will play a key role in enhancing the NMI platform, features and services to better support ISVs, ISOs and bank partners amid the rapidly changing payments landscape.
"NMI's commitment to evolving the way businesses accept payments across channels is truly unmatched," Goericke said. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to build on this by pushing the boundaries of payment technology innovation democratizing it so businesses across industries and of all sizes can succeed."
As the payments industry continues to evolve and innovate rapidly, Hart and Goericke will play a significant role in growing NMI and supporting further innovation. NMI continues to build on its mission to help partners create a consistent merchant experience through all phases of commerce enablement, from sign up to payout.
"Scott and Phillip bring a wealth of industry knowledge to our leadership team, and we are thrilled to have them on board as we continue to expand internally and enable growth for NMI and its partners," said Vijay Sondhi, CEO of NMI. "They will be invaluable assets to further drive company growth and innovation, while elevating the flexible payment solutions we continue to deliver to our customers."
For more information on NMI, visit: https://www.nmi.com/
About NMI
NMI is a leading global payment enablement platform, processing more than $195 billion in payments annually. We enable payments for over 3,300 partners and over 267,000 merchants around the world and across the entire commerce ecosystem: online, in-app, mobile, in-store, unattended and whatever's next. We're constantly innovating in order to power the next era of payments, building in the latest technology so ISVs, ISOs, banks and fintech innovators can focus on what they do best. NMI has offices in the US and UK and serves global customers.
