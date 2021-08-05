CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased $44.6 million, or 56.8%, to $123.2 million, compared to $78.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, led by strong sales growth across both segments due to higher demand within markets that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year and new business in the general industrial market. Second quarter Mobile Solutions sales increased 80.0% and Power Solutions sales increased 31.4% compared to the prior year.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.6 million, compared to loss from operations of $11.2 million for the same period in 2020.  The reduction in loss from operations was primarily driven by an increase in sales volume and the ongoing impact of cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by the reinstatement of certain costs that were temporarily suspended in the prior year.

Income from operations for second quarter 2021 in the Mobile Solutions segment was $2.5 million, compared to loss from operations of $4.6 million for the same period in 2020.  Income from operations for second quarter 2021 in the Power Solutions segment was $2.9 million, compared to income from operations of $1.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, compared to net loss of $21.7 million for the same period in 2020. The reduction in net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was driven by the improvement in gross profit generated from incremental sales volume, as well as reductions in SG&A, interest expense, and overall loss from discontinued operations, which were partially offset by increases in other expenses due to foreign exchange effects on intercompany borrowings and litigation related expenses incurred during the second quarter.

Adjusted Results

Adjusted income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million, compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $5.7 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.4 million, or 10.9% of sales, versus $4.9 million, or 6.2% of sales, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was a use of cash of $7.5 million, compared to net cash inflow of $1.3 million for the same period in 2020. Free cash flow within the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by $9.2 million in payments related to the sale of Life Sciences.

Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "NN's strong momentum continued in the second quarter, with strong top-line growth driven by customer demand across our two segments. Higher sales and associated increases in gross profit, coupled with the continuing impact of our cost reduction efforts, contributed to the improvement in our bottom line during the quarter.  While we are continuing to see the impact of supply chain challenges on some of our customers due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are optimistic on the long-term prospects for continued growth and profitability in our business."

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $73.9 million, compared to $41.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 80.0% or $32.8 million. The increase in sales was driven by higher demand within all markets that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year, as well as new business in the general industrial market. Adjusted income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.3 million, compared to $3.4 million of adjusted operating loss in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income increased as a result of the higher sales as well as a build-up of inventory to combat supply interruptions that resulted in favorable overhead absorption in the quarter. This was partially offset by the reintroduction of costs that were suspended in the prior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including certain benefits and overtime pay, as well as an increase in costs with the resumption of travel in the second quarter of 2021. 

Power Solutions

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $49.3 million, compared to $37.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 31.4% or $11.8 million. The increase in sales was driven primarily by demand within the end markets which were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year, as well as the impact of higher precious metals prices, which are passed through to customers.  Adjusted income from operations for the second quarter was $5.7 million, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The increase in adjusted operating income was due primarily to higher sales volumes partially offset by lower margins on products that use precious metals as well as the reintroduction of expenses and benefits that were temporarily suspended in the prior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on August 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.  The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, www.nninc.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789 or 1-412-317-6789, Conference ID: 10155662. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call until August 6, 2022.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow.  Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of restructuring and integration expense, acquisition and transition expenses, foreign exchange impacts on inter-company loans, amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and other non-operating impacts on our business.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted share, and cash provided (used) by operating activities.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 31 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "plans", "projection", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and, when filed, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

 

NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales



$

123,157





$

78,532





$

249,961





$

194,745



Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



99,797





65,058





199,485





159,536



Selling, general, and administrative expense



13,585





14,273





28,160





30,433



Depreciation and amortization



11,687





11,327





23,255





22,684



Goodwill impairment















92,942



Other operating expense (income), net



(324)





(949)





(329)





4,177



Loss from operations



(1,588)





(11,177)





(610)





(115,027)



Interest expense



3,573





6,356





5,597





10,163



Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs











2,390







Derivative payments on interest rate swap











1,717







Loss on interest rate swap











2,033







Other expense (income), net



1,680





(1,215)





1,558





329



Loss from continuing operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture



(6,841)





(16,318)





(13,905)





(125,519)



Benefit (provision) for income taxes



231





(2,175)





987





(780)



Share of net income from joint venture



1,219





927





2,614





656



Loss from continuing operations



(5,391)





(17,566)





(10,304)





(125,643)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(4,182)









(144,296)



Net loss



$

(5,391)





$

(21,748)





$

(10,304)





$

(269,939)



Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



$

4,409





$

994





$

1,062





$

(13,348)



Interest rate swap:

















Change in fair value, net of tax







(1,255)









(12,464)



Reclassification adjustment for losses included in net loss, net of tax







2,638





2,851





3,690



Other comprehensive income (loss)



$

4,409





$

2,377





$

3,913





$

(22,122)



Comprehensive loss



$

(982)





$

(19,371)





$

(6,391)





$

(292,061)



Basic net loss per common share:

















Loss from continuing operations per common share



$

(0.17)





$

(0.49)





$

(0.62)





$

(3.12)



Loss from discontinued operations per common share







(0.10)









(3.43)



Net loss per common share



$

(0.17)





$

(0.59)





$

(0.62)





$

(6.55)



Weighted average common shares outstanding



44,440





42,197





43,561





42,154



Diluted net loss per common share:

















Loss from continuing operations per common share



$

(0.17)





$

(0.49)





$

(0.62)





$

(3.12)



Loss from discontinued operations per common share







(0.10)









(3.43)



Net loss per common share



$

(0.17)





$

(0.59)





$

(0.62)





$

(6.55)



Weighted average common shares outstanding



44,440





42,197





43,561





42,154



 

NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data)



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

31,543





$

48,138



Accounts receivable, net



82,177





84,615



Inventories



74,770





62,517



Income tax receivable



13,071





8,800



Other current assets



13,125





11,148



Total current assets



214,686





215,218



Property, plant and equipment, net



219,808





223,690



Operating lease right-of-use assets



48,407





50,264



Intangible assets, net



95,891





103,065



Investment in joint venture



29,897





26,983



Deferred tax assets



131







Other non-current assets



4,763





5,742



Total assets



$

613,583





$

624,962



Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

46,834





$

37,435



Accrued salaries, wages and benefits



21,279





21,296



Income tax payable



1,494





3,557



Current maturities of long-term debt



4,808





4,885



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



5,130





4,797



Other current liabilities



12,651





31,261



Total current liabilities



92,196





103,231



Deferred tax liabilities



9,196





11,178



Long-term debt, net of current portion



150,728





79,025



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



53,601





55,053



Other non-current liabilities



26,438





17,237



Total liabilities



332,159





265,724



Commitments and contingencies









Series D perpetual preferred stock - $0.01 par value per share, 65 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021



49,069







Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.01 par value per share, 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020







105,086



Stockholders' equity:









Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 90,000 shares authorized, 42,686 and 43,034 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively



430





427



Additional paid-in capital



477,923





493,332



Accumulated deficit



(216,179)





(205,875)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(29,819)





(33,732)



Total stockholders' equity



232,355





254,152



Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders' equity



$

613,583





$

624,962



 

NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands) 



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss



$

(10,304)





$

(269,939)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations



23,255





22,684



Depreciation and amortization of discontinued operations







23,701



Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount



718





3,348



Goodwill impairment of continuing operations







92,942



Goodwill impairment of discontinued operations







146,757



Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs



2,390







Total derivative loss, net of cash settlements



3,750







Share of net income from joint venture



(2,614)





(656)



Compensation expense from issuance of share-based awards



1,649





2,707



Deferred income taxes



(3,050)





(8,889)



Other



(1,154)





(2,207)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



2,685





23,485



Inventories



(12,052)





(4,327)



Accounts payable



9,441





(12,391)



Income taxes receivable and payable, net



(6,326)





(12,897)



Other



(2,490)





11,544



Net cash provided by operating activities



5,898





15,862



Cash flows from investing activities









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(11,015)





(15,624)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment



74





3,112



Cash paid for post-closing adjustments on sale of business



(3,880)







Cash settlements of interest rate swap



(15,420)







Net cash used in investing activities



(30,241)





(12,512)



Cash flows from financing activities









Cash paid for debt issuance costs



(6,981)





(286)



Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock



61,793







Redemption of preferred stock



(122,434)







Proceeds from long-term debt



156,000





64,716



Repayments of long-term debt



(77,442)





(9,078)



Repayments of short-term debt, net



(1,321)





(411)



Other



(2,685)





(1,523)



Net cash provided by financing activities



6,930





53,418



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows



818





(5,776)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(16,595)





50,992



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (1)



48,138





31,703



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (1)



$

31,543





$

82,695





























(1)

Cash and cash equivalents include $12.2 million and $13.8 million of cash and cash equivalents that were included in current assets of discontinued operations as of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations





$000s

Three Months Ended June 30,

NN, Inc. Consolidated

2021



2020

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(1,588)





$

(11,177)



Acquisition and transition expense*

1,151





1,858



Amortization of intangibles

3,588





3,587



Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a)

$

3,151





$

(5,732)











Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1)

2.6

%



(7.3)

%

GAAP net sales

$

123,157





$

78,532















$000s

Three Months Ended June 30,

Power Solutions

2021



2020

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

2,875





$

1,454



Acquisition and transition expense*

105





507



Amortization of intangibles

2,749





2,749



Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a)

$

5,729





$

4,710











Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1)

11.6

%



12.6

%

GAAP net sales

$

49,271





$

37,491









$000s

Three Months Ended June 30,

Mobile Solutions

2021



2020

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

2,509





$

(4,592)



Acquisition and transition expense*





345



Amortization of intangibles

839





838



Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a)

3,348





(3,409)











Share of net income from joint venture

1,219





927



Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations with JV

$

4,567





$

(2,482)











Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1)

6.2

%



(6.0)

%

GAAP net sales

$

73,886





$

41,037



















$000s

Three Months Ended June 30,

Elimination

2021



2020

GAAP net sales

$





$

4











(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations / GAAP net sales

2021 Includes Capacity & Capabilities - $— / Prof Fees - $0.2 / Integration & Transformation - $0.9 / Acq Transaction Costs - $— / Asset Write-Downs/Inventory Step-Up - $—

2020 Includes Capacity & Capabilities - $0.4 / Prof Fees - $0.9 / Integration & Transformation -  $1.4/ Acq Transaction Costs - $— / Asset Write-Downs/Inventory Step-Up - $(0.9)

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended June 30,

000's

2021



2020

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(5,391)





$

(21,748)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(231)





2,175



Interest expense

3,573





6,356



Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants

672





(31)



Depreciation and amortization

11,687





11,327



Acquisition and transition expense

1,151





1,858



Non-cash stock compensation

1,076





1,208



Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(643)





(474)



Costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlement

1,500







Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





4,182



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b)

$

13,394





$

4,853











Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

10.9

%



6.2

%

GAAP net sales

$

123,157





$

78,532







(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss)

per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share





Three Months Ended

June 30,

000's

2021



2020

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(5,391)





$

(21,748)











Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

1,151





1,858



Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(643)





(474)



Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants

672





(31)



Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

3,900





4,035



Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlement

1,500







Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)

(1,382)





(1,133)



Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments





3,123



Loss from discontinued operations





4,182



Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d)

$

(193)





$

(10,188)













Three Months Ended

June 30,

Amounts per share, diluted

2021



2020

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$

(0.17)





$

(0.59)











Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

0.03





0.04



Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(0.01)





(0.01)



Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants

0.02







Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

0.09





0.10



Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlement

0.03







Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)

(0.03)





(0.03)



Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments





0.07



Loss from discontinued operations





0.10



Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends

0.05





0.07



Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (d)

$





$

(0.24)



Weighted average common shares outstanding

44,440





42,197



 

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

June 30,

000's

2021



2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(1,986)





$

5,638



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(5,547)





(4,364)



Free cash flow

$

(7,533)





$

1,274



The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt.  Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges.  Over the past five years, we have completed several acquisitions, one of which was transformative for the Company, and sold two of our businesses.  The costs we incurred in completing such acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and these divestitures have been excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and which we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management's control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt provides useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

(a) Non-GAAP Adjusted income (loss) from operations represents GAAP income (loss) from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from operations.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to include income taxes, interest expense, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, depreciation and amortization, charges related to acquisition and transition costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration expense, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income from discontinued operations, and non-cash impairment charges, to the extent applicable. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

(c) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the respective table. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.

(d) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP  net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of charges related to acquisition and transition costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration charges, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash impairment charges, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income (loss) from discontinued operations, and preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from segment operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

