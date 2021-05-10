SHANGHAI, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                                                      

  • Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1,224.7 million (US$186.9 million), a 64.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 28.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q1 2020





Q1 2021





YoY Change

Wealth management

552.6





946.4





71.3%

Asset management

165.4





270.0





63.2%

Other businesses

28.1





8.3





(70.4%)

Total net revenues

746.1





1,224.7





64.1%

  • Income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB502.4 million (US$76.7 million), a 96.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 49.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q1 2020





Q1 2021





YoY Change

Wealth management

166.2





418.1





151.6%

Asset management

93.5





114.5





22.5%

Other businesses

(3.4)





(30.2)





762.9%

Total income from operations

256.3





502.4





96.0%

  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB454.1 million (US$69.3 million), an 86.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB461.9 million (US$70.5 million), a 79.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 76.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

  • Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2021 was 384,021, a 19.6% increase from March 31, 2020, and a 6.5% increase from December 31, 2020.
  • Total number of active clients[2], which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the first quarter of 2021 was 6,299, a 54.6% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 19.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Including mutual fund-only clients, the number of clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2021 was 27,846, a 65.4% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 42.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2021 was RMB27.1 billion (US$4.1 billion), including private equity products that was distributed directly by our asset management segment, representing a 16.8% increase from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a 62.5% growth of private equity products and a 23.4% growth of secondary market equity products. The aggregate value increased by 27.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the significant growth of public securities products offered by the Company.

Product type

Three months ended March 31,



2020



2021



(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Public securities products

19.1



82.4%



21.5



79.4%

Private equity products[3] 

2.9



12.6%



4.8



17.6%

Credit products

0.2



0.8%



-



-

Other products

1.0



4.2%



0.8



3.0%

All products

23.2



100.0%



27.1



100.0%

  • Coverage network in mainland China covered 82 cities as of March 31, 2021, compared with 78 cities as of March 31, 2020 and 80 cities as of December 31, 2020.
  • Number of relationship managers was 1,246 as of March 31, 2021, a 3.1% increase from March 31, 2020, and a 1.2% increase from December 31, 2020. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 0.3%, compared with 5.1% as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, the United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. 

  • Total assets under management as of March 31, 2021 were RMB154.1 billion (US$23.5 billion), a 0.8% increase from December 31, 2020 and a 4.7% decrease from March 31, 2020, primarily due to the voluntary redemptions of certain credit products.

Investment type

As of 

December 31, 

2020





Growth



Distribution/ 

Redemption



As of

March 31, 

2021



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

117.7



77.1%



4.2



-



121.9



79.1%

Real estate

12.7



8.3%



-



2.0



10.7



7.0%

Public securities[4]

9.8



6.4%



1.4



0.7



10.5



6.8%

Credit[5]

5.5



3.6%



-



0.4



5.1



3.3%

Multi-strategies

7.1



4.6%



0.1



1.3



5.9



3.8%

All Investments

152.8



100.0%



5.7



4.4



154.1



100.0%

Other Businesses

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, our other businesses segment has been transitioning to "Noah Digital Intelligence", aiming to develop a "turnkey asset management platform" ("TAMP"), to create an additional distribution channel beyond our wealth management, as well as to provide more comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "In the first quarter of 2021, I am proud to report that our active clients number, including mutual funds, grew 65.4% year-on-year to record a historical high of almost 28,000, which enabled our net revenues to reach RMB1.2 billion, the highest single quarter in our history, a 64.1% increase year-on-year, consists of the strong growth in all revenue streams including one-time commissions, recurring service fees and performance-based income. As a result, non-GAAP net income was RMB461.9 million, also a historical high. Out of the total transaction value of RMB27.1 billion, public securities accounted for RMB21.5 billion, another record high since our listing, showcasing our continued success since the transformation for standardized products and services. In addition, there was only 0.3% turnover rate of our elite relationship managers during the quarter, evidencing the stability of our sales force after the transformation. We will stay client-centric while continuing to invest in human capital development and IT infrastructure to improve our client experience, as well as stay focused on major economic regions in the country where high net worth clients are concentrated."

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1,224.7 million (US$186.9 million), a 64.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and performance-based income, partially offset by the decrease in other service fees.

  • Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB293.2 million (US$44.8 million), a 39.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to a 23.4% increase in transaction value of secondary market equity investment products that we distributed.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB313.7 million (US$47.9 million), an 8.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of public securities investment products with recurring service fees previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB325.6 million (US$49.7 million), compared with RMB15.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020, representing a 20.6 times increase. The increase was primarily due to more performance-based income realized from public securities.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB37.6 million in the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less value-added services we offered to our high net worth clients.

  • Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB30.0 million (US$4.6 million), represents the one-time commissions earned from all private equity products that we distributed directly from our asset management segment since the fourth quarter of 2020 to comply with new regulation. We still distributed other investment products from our wealth management business segment.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB161.2 million (US$24.6 million), a 0.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB77.5 million (US$11.8 million), compared with RMB4.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to more performance-based income realized from private equity products.

  • Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB8.3 million (US$1.3 million), a 70.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to continuous reducing volume of loan origination since the second half year of 2019.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB722.3 million (US$110.3 million), a 47.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB582.1 million (US$88.9 million), selling expenses of RMB83.5 million (US$12.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB80.3 million (US$12.3 million), provision of credit losses of RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) and other operating expenses of RMB27.1 million (US$4.1 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB528.3 million (US$80.6 million), a 36.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less compensation and benefits as well as less expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and partially offset by a decrease in other operating expense.
  • Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB155.6 million (US$23.7 million), a 116.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less compensation and benefits as well as less expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB38.5 million (US$5.9 million), a 22.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less compensation and benefits incurred in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 41.0%, compared with 34.3% for the corresponding period in 2020.

  • Operating margin for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2021 was 44.2%, compared with 30.1% for the corresponding period in 2020.
  • Operating margin for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2021 was 42.4%, compared with 56.5% for the corresponding period in 2020.
  • Loss from operation for the other businesses for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB30.2 million (US$4.6 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB3.5 million for the corresponding period in 2020, due to less revenue generated in the first quarter of 2021.

Investment Income

Investment income for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB34.4 million (US$5.2 million), compared with RMB17.6 million for the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to the fluctuation of fair value of equity securities.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB129.8 million (US$19.8 million), a 90.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher taxable income. 

Net Income

  • Net Income

- Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB452.9 million (US$69.1 million), an 85.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.0%, up from 32.7% for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB454.1 million (US$69.3 million), an 86.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.1%, up from 32.6% for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB6.77 (US$1.03) and RMB6.72 (US$1.03), respectively, compared with RMB3.94 and RMB3.92 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2020.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB461.9 million (US$70.5 million), a 79.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 and a 76.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.7%, up from 34.5% for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB6.84 (US$1.04), up from RMB4.15 for the corresponding period in 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had RMB4,904.3 million (US$748.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB5,005.2 million as of December 31, 2020 and RMB4,045.8 million as of March 31, 2020.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2021 was RMB495.9 million (US$75.7 million), primarily due to operating cash inflow generated by net income.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2021 was RMB68.9 million (US$10.5 million), primarily due to the net loans initiated to borrowers.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB533.7 million (US$81.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to repurchasing ordinary shares as well as acquiring additional shares from non-controlling interest shareholder in one of our subsidiaries.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On May 9, 2021, the Company, through certain of its subsidiaries, entered into definitive agreements ("Transaction Agreements") with certain subsidiaries and affiliates of Sunny World Group to purchase new office premises, with a gross floor area of approximately 72,000 square meters in Shanghai Hongqiao Central Business District for a total cash consideration of approximately RMB2.2 billion (US$340.0 million). The premises will primarily be used as our global headquarters to meet the demand arising from the continuing growth of the Company's businesses and branding image.

The Company plans to finance the transaction by cash from our balance sheet. The consideration will be made in installments according to the condition precedents set up by Transaction Agreements. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions in the Transaction Agreements.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, commented," After fifteen years of operations, Noah is very glad to purchase this commercial property, consisting of four high-end, well-designed office buildings located at the center of the Hongqiao comprehensive transportation hub in Shanghai, one of the nation's busiest transportation hubs, to be our new global headquarters. I believe this space will also serve as an upgraded client interface for Noah and robust activity center connecting clients in Eastern China to us, enhancing their overall client experience and improving our corporate image."

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expenses and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2]  "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform.

[3]  Since the fourth quarter of 2020, we distributed all private equity products directly from our asset management business, but for consistency purposes, we included those transaction values herein.

[4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

[5] Since this quarter, we reclassified all remaining mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buy outs from credit to private equity in the amount of RMB4.7 billion, considering its nature is more akin to equity than credit. We have also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period presentation.

2021 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expenses and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.  

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first quarter of 2021, Noah distributed RMB27.1 billion (US$4.1 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB154.1 billion (US$23.5 billion) as of March 31, 2021.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,246 relationship managers across 82 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 384,021 registered clients as of March 31, 2021. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending and other services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

 

 

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

 

Noah Holdings Limited 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



As of



December 31,



March 31, 



March 31, 



2020



2021



2021



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets













Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

5,005,211



4,904,316



748,545





Restricted cash

9,993



9,995



1,526





Short-term investments

114,928



143,140



21,847





Accounts receivable, net

434,458



444,421



67,832





Loans receivable, net

418,947



407,595



62,211





Amounts due from related parties

520,178



715,396



109,191





Other current assets 

199,447



203,938



31,127





Total current assets 

6,703,162



6,828,801



1,042,279



Long-term investments, net

536,384



556,166



84,888



Investment in affiliates

1,264,685



1,268,909



193,673



Property and equipment, net

248,669



235,974



36,017



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

274,154



268,395



40,965



Deferred tax assets

224,240



223,783



34,155



Other non-current assets 

148,292



214,807



32,786

Total Assets

9,399,586



9,596,835



1,464,763













Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities:















Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 

705,622



844,021



128,823





Income tax payable

140,777



244,518



37,321





Deferred revenues

71,613



85,143



12,995





Other current liabilities

432,650



448,127



68,398





Contingent liabilities

530,433



532,612



81,292





Total current liabilities

1,881,095



2,154,421



328,829



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

194,384



180,308



27,520



Deferred tax liabilities

45,881



46,139



7,042



Other non-current liabilities

855



844



129



Total Liabilities 

2,122,215



2,381,712



363,520



Equity

7,277,371



7,215,123



1,101,243

Total Liabilities and Equity

9,399,586



9,596,835



1,464,763

 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended 



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



Change



2020



2021



2021





Revenues:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Revenues from others:















     One-time commissions

207,185



278,704



42,539



34.5%

Recurring service fees

148,457



220,513



33,657



48.5%

Performance-based income

14,618



276,524



42,206



1,791.7%

Other service fees

66,608



23,713



3,619



(64.4%)

Total revenues from others

436,868



799,454



122,021



83.0%

Revenues from funds Gopher manages:















One-time commissions

4,749



46,146



7,043



871.7%

Recurring service fees

303,450



256,697



39,180



(15.4%)

Performance-based income

5,175



128,556



19,621



2,384.2%

Total revenues from funds Gopher 

   manages

313,374



431,399



65,844



37.7%

Total revenues

750,242



1,230,853



187,865



64.1%

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(4,125)



(6,117)



(934)



48.3%

Net revenues

746,117



1,224,736



186,931



64.1%

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship manager

compensation

(170,052)



 

(206,872)



(31,575)



21.7%

Others

(194,787)



(375,253)



(57,275)



92.6%

Total compensation and benefits

(364,839)



(582,125)



(88,850)



59.6%

Selling expenses

(44,540)



(83,455)



(12,738)



87.4%

General and administrative

   expenses 

 

(63,685)



 

(80,285)



 

(12,254)



 

26.1%

Provision for credit losses

(2,809)



(3,407)



(520)



21.3%

Other operating expenses 

(32,617)



(27,088)



(4,134)



(17.0%)

Government subsidies 

18,635



54,014



8,244



189.9%

Total operating costs and

   expenses 

(489,855)



(722,346)



(110,252)



47.5%

Income from operations 

256,262



502,390



76,679



96.0%

Other income:















Interest income 

22,170



22,927



3,499



3.4%

Investment income 

17,566



34,361



5,245



95.6%

Other income (expense)

858



(486)



(74)



N.A.

Total other income

40,594



56,802



8,670



39.9%

Income before taxes and income 

   from equity in affiliates

296,856



559,192



85,349



88.4%

Income tax expense

(68,276)



(129,846)



(19,818)



90.2%

Income from equity in affiliates

15,076



23,513



3,589



56.0%

Net income

243,656



452,859



69,120



85.9%

Less: net income (loss) attributable

  to non-controlling interests

631



(1,234)



(188)



N.A.

Net income attributable to Noah

  shareholders 

243,025



454,093



69,308



86.9%

















Income per ADS, basic

3.94



6.77



1.03



71.8%

Income per ADS, diluted

3.92



6.72



1.03



71.4%

 

Margin analysis:















Operating margin

34.3%



41.0%



41.0%





Net margin

32.7%



37.0%



37.0%





 

Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:















Basic

61,619,852



67,091,780



67,091,780





Diluted

61,991,117



67,572,038



67,572,038





ADS equivalent outstanding at end 

  of period

 

61,635,280



 

59,976,690



 

59,976,690























 

[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs.























 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited 

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements 

(unaudited)



Three months ended 



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



Change



2020



2021



2021







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Net income

243,656



452,859



69,120



85.9%

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation

adjustments

 

37,319



 

8,409



1,283



(77.5%)

Fair value fluctuation of available for

sale Investment (after tax)

 

(4)



 

-



-



N.A.

Comprehensive income

280,971



461,268



70,403



64.2%

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) 

         attributable to non-controlling

         interests

626



(1,201)



(183)



N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to

         Noah shareholders

280,345



462,469



70,586



65.0%





































 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information 

(unaudited) 



As of 







March 31, 

2020



March 31, 

2021



Change













Number of registered clients 

321,148



384,021



19.6%

Number of relationship managers 

1,209



1,246



3.1%

Number of cities under coverage in mainland

   China

78



82



5.1%































































Three months ended 







March 31,

2020



March 31, 

2021



Change



(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages)

Number of active clients[6] 

4,075



6,299



54.6%

Number of active clients including mutual fund-

only clients

16,831



27,846



65.4%

Transaction value: 











Private equity products 

2,931



4,763



62.5%

Public securities products

19,111



21,509



12.5%

Credit products 

183



-



N.A.

Other products

969



820



(15.4%)

Total transaction value

23,194



27,092



16.8%













[6]  "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who only transacted on our online mutual fund platform.

 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited 



Segment Condensed Income Statements 



(unaudited) 









Three months ended March 31, 2021



Wealth 

Management

Business



Asset 

Management

Business



Other

Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Revenues from others:















One-time commissions

278,463



241



-



278,704

Recurring service fees

219,319



1,194



-



220,513

Performance-based income

276,524



-



-



276,524

Other service fees

14,017



1,390



8,306



23,713

Total revenues from others

788,323



2,825



8,306



799,454

Revenues from funds Gopher manages:















One-time commissions

16,270



29,876



-



46,146

Recurring service fees

95,971



160,726



-



256,697

Performance-based income

50,726



77,830



-



128,556

Total revenues from funds Gopher

    manages

162,967



268,432



-



431,399

Total revenues

951,290



271,257



8,306



1,230,853

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(4,838)



(1,229)



(50)



(6,117)

Net revenues

946,452



270,028



8,256



1,224,736

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship manager compensation

(206,790)



(82)



-



(206,872)

Other compensations

(215,289)



(138,854)



(21,110)



(375,253)

Total compensation and benefits

(422,079)



(138,936)



(21,110)



(582,125)

Selling expenses

(66,827)



(12,001)



(4,627)



(83,455)

General and administrative expenses 

(55,924)



(18,094)



(6,267)



(80,285)

Provision for credit losses

-



-



(3,407)



(3,407)

Other operating expenses

(22,083)



(1,805)



(3,200)



(27,088)

Government subsidies 

38,596



15,283



135



54,014

Total operating costs and expenses 

(528,317)



(155,553)



(38,476)



(722,346)

Income (loss) from operations

418,135



114,475



(30,220)



502,390



















 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

 (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2020





Wealth Management

 Business



Asset Management

Business



Other Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Revenues from others:















One-time commissions

206,944



241



-



207,185

Recurring service fees

147,763



694



-



148,457

Performance-based income

14,618



-



-



14,618

Other service fees

37,819



134



28,655



66,608

Total revenues from others

407,144



1,069



28,655



436,868

Revenues from funds Gopher

   manages:















One-time commissions

4,749



-



-



4,749

Recurring service fees

142,860



160,590



-



303,450

Performance-based income

556



4,619



-



5,175

Total revenues from funds Gopher

   manages 

148,165



165,209



-



313,374

Total revenues

555,309



166,278



28,655



750,242

Less: VAT related surcharges

(2,670)



(868)



(587)



(4,125)

Net revenues

552,639



165,410



28,068



746,117

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship manager

compensation

 

(170,052)



 

-



 

-



 

(170,052)

Other compensations

(118,227)



(61,313)



(15,247)



(194,787)

Total compensation and benefits

(288,279)



(61,313)



(15,247)



(364,839)

Selling expenses

(36,555)



(7,314)



(671)



(44,540)

General and administrative

   expenses

(47,582)



(10,730)



(5,373)



(63,685)

Provision for credit losses

-



-



(2,809)



(2,809)

Other operating expenses

(23,602)



(1,546)



(7,469)



(32,617)

Government subsidies

9,607



8,981



47



18,635

Total operating costs and expenses

(386,411)



(71,922)



(31,522)



(489,855)

Income (loss) from operations

166,228



93,488



(3,454)



256,262

 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information for Segment

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2021







Wealth 

Management

Business



Asset 

Management

Business



Other Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Mainland China

697,471



187,621



8,306



893,398

Hong Kong

230,621



76,431



-



307,052

Others

23,198



7,205



-



30,403

Total revenues

951,290



271,257



8,306



1,230,853

 

 



Three months ended March 31, 2020



Wealth 

Management

Business



Asset 

Management

Business



Other Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Mainland China

368,817



145,086



28,655



542,558

Hong Kong

140,765



16,567



-



157,332

Others

45,727



4,625



-



50,352

Total revenues

555,309



166,278



28,655



750,242

 

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results 

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) 

(unaudited) [7]



Three months ended 



March 31, 



March 31, 



Change 





2020



2021









RMB'000



RMB'000





















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

243,025



454,093



86.9%



Adjustment for share-based compensation

18,291



10,144



(44.5%)



Less: Tax effect of adjustments

4,235



2,354



(44.4%)



Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

    (non-GAAP)

257,081



461,883



79.7%

















 

Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

32.6%



37.1%







Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

34.5%



37.7%





















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

    diluted

3.92



6.72



 

71.4%



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders 

    per ADS, diluted

4.15



6.84



64.8%

















[7]   Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial

measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if

any.

















 

 

 

