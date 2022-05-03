The Polish Club at the University of Texas at Austin, along with seven other co-sponsors, will host Nobel Peace Prize winner and former President of Poland Lech Wałęsa on Thursday, May 5th, at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, amphitheater 204, from 5:00-7:00pm CT. President Wałęsa will deliver a speech entitled "Russia's War on Ukraine and Its Global Impact."
AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Polish Club at the University of Texas at Austin, along with seven other co-sponsors, will host Nobel Peace Prize winner and former President of Poland Lech Wałęsa on Thursday, May 5th, at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, amphitheater 204, from 5:00-7:00pm CT. President Wałęsa will deliver a speech entitled "Russia's War on Ukraine and Its Global Impact."
Who: Lech Walesa, Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Former President of Poland
What: Speaking live on "Russia's War on Ukraine and its Global Impact"
When: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5:00 p.m.
Where: Austin AT&T Hotel and Conference Center
Amphitheater 204, 1900 University Ave, Austin, TX
Contact: Nathan Silverstein, 818-967-1025; Nathan.j.silverstein@gmail.com. For camera and AV questions, contact Elizabeth Doughtie, 512-560-3347; elizabeth.doughtie@utexas.edu.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa will speak live on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin, amphitheater 204. [See attached flyer].
Lauded as one of the leaders most responsible for the fall of the Iron Curtain and the liberation of hundreds of millions of people in the former Soviet Bloc, Walesa brings a unique perspective on Russia's war against Ukraine and on Putin's global aggression.
"President Walesa helped free Poland, and then all of Eastern Europe from communist oppression," said Nathan Silverstein, president of the Polish Club at UT. "When I founded the Polish Club a year ago, never could I have imagined we would be hosting the most famous Polish person alive and my personal hero," Silverstein added.
"Countless people owe their freedom to President Walesa, myself included," said Pawel Hardej, a prominent Polish-American architect and developer in Austin. "Through my contacts in Poland, I was able to help the Polish Club at UT bring President Walesa to Austin. We are thrilled and honored to welcome him," Hardej said.
Dr. William Inboden, executive director of the Clements Center for National Security at UT Austin, described President Walesa as "one of the most titanic figures of the last 100 years."
This event is being hosted by the Polish Club at UT and proudly co-sponsored by The Clements Center for National Security, Liberal Arts Honors (LAH), Texas Global, The Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies (CREEES), The Center for European Studies (CES), UT Austin's Department of Government, and the McCombs Department of Business, Government, and Society.
RSVPs are required. Seating is limited. Attendees can RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/russias-war-on-ukraine-and-its-global-impact-tickets-310190336647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Parking is available at the AT&T Center.
Media Contact
Nathan Silverstein, Polish Club at UT, 1 8189671025, nathan.j.silverstein@gmail.com
