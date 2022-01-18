SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NOBL Media, the credibility targeting solution for programmatic advertising that is helping brands increase reach and return on investment while ensuring ad placements are done in a responsible way, today announced an integration with Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising.
Consumers are caring more and more about what brands say, and what content brands support with their ad dollars. NOBL's AI-based technology evaluates digital content across the Internet to determine its trustworthiness and credibility. Ads are then placed alongside content with the highest credibility whether it is on a well-known site or in the long-tail. This enables advertisers to align their ad spend with their stated brand values without sacrificing efficiency and results.
"Powering campaigns with NOBL's data enables advertisers to identify content appropriate for their brands according to their standards," said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. "By layering NOBL's content intelligence with the ad activation capabilities on the Basis platform, advertisers can gain strong engagement from their audiences while aligning their ad investments with their brand values."
Launched in 2018, NOBL is on a mission to bring advertising back to credible content and help create a safer, healthier Internet. Through its proprietary programmatic ad targeting solution, NOBL's AI scans language on a page using linguistic analysis to decide if the quality of the content deserves an ad placement before a bid is ever made. With this pre-bid integration through the Basis platform, advertisers can prevent their ads from being placed alongside content they don't want to be associated with. NOBL has built a high-performance SaaS product, analyzed more than five million web pages, and run successful campaigns with large advertisers including national retailers and financial services companies. Since implementing NOBL, advertisers have seen 1/3 cost per click and 2x click-through rates, according to data from a 10-week A/B test versus an identical buy on the open exchange.
"Brands are waking up to the importance of responsible advertising and not only what your ad says, but where it lives and what it's paying for," says Cedar Milazzo, CEO and Founder, NOBL Media. "Through this integration, brands can easily access NOBL, and the scale Basis Technologies brings to our mission can have a significant impact on the proliferation of misinformation and other divisive or toxic content on the Internet."
About NOBL Media
NOBL is the first ad tech company founded on ethics and advertiser responsibility. NOBL is revolutionizing media buying of big brand advertisers by stopping the flow of their media dollars that have been funding hate, disinformation, and extremism and redirecting these budgets to quality and credible content. Through a proprietary programmatic ad targeting solution, NOBL empowers advertisers to spend responsibly. NOBL not only receives more clicks and a higher click-through rate, it consistently gets more conversions, lower costs and far less fraud. For more information, visit http://www.wearenobl.com.
About Basis
Basis Technologies, formerly operating as 'Centro,' is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.
