ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is delighted to announce a new customer in Scotland – SPT (Strathclyde Partnership for Transport). SPT is the largest of Scotland's seven Regional Transport Partnerships and is responsible for planning and coordinating regional transport in Strathclyde, Scotland. MyBus is a demand responsive bus service providing door-to-door service to those unable to access scheduled services and the wider public transport network, including elderly, disabled and those in rural communities.
SPT was looking for a more advanced contact center solution to help support its organization and better serve its customers. The partnership was looking to replace old technology with a future-proof solution that could help it expand and bring on more lines of business. SPT's contact center was feeling the pressure of providing services for more than 600,000 concessionary travel card customers and 40,000 MyBus users. The group's communication channels were siloed and they wanted to integrate the various channels to enjoy a multi-session, omnichannel solution.
"We really wanted to revolutionize the contact center, so I attended a Noble Exchange Seminar to learn more about the technologies that are available," explained Tony Jones, Contact Centre Manager at SPT. "With MyBus, we provide a lifeline to many of our disabled or older customers that are unable to continue their independence without our service. We were looking for a trusted supplier that could deliver a reliable inbound solution with an effective IVR."
SPT has recently implemented Noble Inbound 100 which integrates a powerful Inbound solution with Email and SMS. In addition, an intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) identifies customers based on their telephone number and provides the personalized customer experience that SPT wanted, with efficiencies that it needs in order to be cost effective. The outgoing SMS service is mainly used for system announcements to keep customers updated on schedule or service changes. Email is used by customers to send in details, such as proof of eligibility for concessionary travel.
"We're proud to be supporting SPT in helping vulnerable people in Scotland," said James Riley, VP of Sales & Marketing EMEA & APAC. "The MyBus initiative is a great way to avoid isolation of these groups of people. The Noble IVR helps provide a personalized service by automatically pulling up the customer record for the agent, improving efficiencies and the customer experience."
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.
About SPT
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) is the Regional Transport Partnership for the west of Scotland. SPT was formed in 2006 as part of the transport framework created by the Scottish Government, which is made up of a national transport agency, Transport Scotland, and seven Regional Transport Partnerships. Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) is the largest of Scotland's seven regional transport partnerships. SPT runs the Glasgow Subway, a host of specialist bus services and are responsible for delivering better public transport for the area. For more information, visit http://www.spt.co.uk.
