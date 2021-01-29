LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoCap Partners LLC announced today that Capital One will become its official credit card and banking partner worldwide for 2021. NoCap is an easy-to-use, proprietary text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution that gives fans all over the world a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues and one-of-a-kind locations with visually stunning concert-quality sound, creating unforgettable performances.
Through this exciting new partnership, Capital One cardholders will enjoy access to exclusive events and special cardholder-only perks, including an automatic 10% discount on all ticket purchases and early access to upcoming events. When possible, Capital One cardholders will also have access to artist meet and greets, limited edition merchandise, and exclusive content. To learn more, visit https://nocap.show/CapitalOne.
"We are excited to partner with NoCap to bring our cardholders access to a robust calendar of top-tier musical artists performing at some of the best music venues in the country," said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "We know how much our customers value entertainment experiences they can share with family and friends and we are committed to bringing them access to premier events like these that they can enjoy safely at home."
The partnership kicks off with International superstar Adam Lambert performing a special show for fans on his birthday, to be livestreamed globally on January 29th from The Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles' legendary venue on West Hollywood's Sunset Strip. Other performances on deck include Todd Rundgren's first-ever multi-city Clearly Human Tour that starts February 14th and consists of 25 Geo-Targeted shows, as well as a special three-night event with acclaimed country artists Midland from Texas and an intimate evening with R&B singer Tanerélle on January 29th.
"We are very excited to kick off this global partnership with an exceptional, forward thinking brand like Capital One that sees the value in the future of online events like we do and give their cardholders the opportunity to experience our shows with even more access and unique offerings," said NoCap co-founder and CEO Cisco Adler.
NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theatre co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of premium livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to incredible performances and an unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use, proprietary text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution, NoCap is innovating and evolving the future of the live music industry as we know it while providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are proving that a global streaming audience is fast becoming the new general admission. NoCap gives fans all over the world a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues like The Roxy Theatre and one-of-a-kind locations from home or on the go with visually stunning concert-quality sound, creating unforgettable performances. NoCap is proud to have worked with artists like Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, Wallows, NoFx, Bad Religion and more. For more info, visit http://www.nocapshows.com.
About Capital One
At Capital One, we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more about our exclusive experiences for cardholders at capitalone.com/access.
