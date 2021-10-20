DURHAM. N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nocturnal Product Development, LLC (Research Triangle Park, NC) has entered into a strategic partnership with Galen Data, Inc (Houston, TX) to provide an end-to-end, secure, compliant, cost-effective cloud solution for its medical device clients.
"We're excited to announce this partnership with Galen Data, Inc, as it significantly enhances our ability to develop cloud-connected technologies. The types of medical devices we develop have very specialized requirements, and we're pleased to have found a partner that not only provides a state-of-the-art cloud platform that meets these needs, but one that also shares our values and our level of commitment to our clients. This partnership will allow us to bring their cloud connected medical devices to market even faster," says KC Armstrong, President and Founder of Nocturnal Product Development, LLC.
"Our partner eco-system brings together the best technology and service providers that support medical device companies," says Chris DuPont, CEO of Galen Data. "Bringing a medical device to market requires expertise across a range of disciplines. The Nocturnal team has deep expertise in medical device design and development. We are thrilled to partner with them and work together to support medical device innovation."
Nocturnal Product Development, LLC is a medical device development firm located near Research Triangle Park, Durham, North Carolina. The company specializes in multi-disciplinary technology product development with expertise in: project management, electrical design, mechanical design, embedded software, optics, IOT, wireless, cloud-based applications, clinical & regulatory strategy and is ISO13485:2016 certified.
Galen Data, Inc. provides a turnkey cloud solution for medical device makers that is configurable, secure, and compliant. The company was founded to make device-to-cloud connectivity possible in a matter of weeks instead of months, and at a fraction of the cost. The Galen Cloud™ collects and securely stores data and includes tools to visualize and analyze that data. Dashboards and alerts for the manufacturer, medical team, and patients are also provided within the platform. The software platform is compliant to FDA, HIPAA, and CE Mark standards, and is ISO13485:2016 certified. All types and sizes of medical device companies, from the early stage to Fortune 500, have partnered with Galen Data to solve their medical device connectivity needs.
