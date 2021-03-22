BRADENTON, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trenchless Information Center ("TIC" or "the company") announced the appointment of Mac Canali as Chief Marketing Officer for NoDig.com.
Mac joins with over 12 years of marketing experience and spent the last year supporting marketing and lead generation efforts in the trenchless industry. He spent the prior 8 years with a focus on the B2B market working across multiple industries to enhance their digital footprint. As a leader in marketing strategy, he's launched corporate websites, apps, social media, marketing automation campaigns, which have all created robust lead generation results.
Matt Benton, CEO of NoDig and Trenchless Marketing said, "We have gotten to a point where it became clear that the growth of NoDig.com would require additional support. I've known Mac for over a year and appreciate the professionalism and innovation he brings to the trenchless industry, along with his experience in digital marketing transformation. He is a welcome addition to the team and will be an asset to our clients."
The Trenchless Information Center is a leading provider of lead generation and marketing support in the trenchless repair and rehabilitation of wastewater infrastructure for municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential applications. By signing up for TIC you will receive informative newsletters, video interviews/tips, training and just about anything else you could possibly want to know about the Trenchless industry.
For those interested in learning more be sure to check out our reality TV series called, NoDig TV and our newest series called, Jaco's Corner, plus our new 3D Trenchless Videos, and a game changer to support lead generation called Google Local Service Ads. Mac will also host a monthly series called the Titans of Trenchless where he interviews industry influencers. We invite you to get started today and sign up for access to the Trenchless Information Center's great resources.
