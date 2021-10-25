FELTHAM, England, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and an accompanying presentation will both be available at Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event. Additionally, participants in North America may access the live call by dialing +1-646-876-9923 and international participants may dial +44-330-088-5830; the passcode is 94539458359#.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contacts

Taposh Bari, CFA

Nomad Foods Limited

+1-718-290-7950

John Mills

ICR, Managing Partner

+1-646-277-1254

Media Contact

Felipe Ucros

Gladstone Place Partners

+1-212-230-5930

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-report-third-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-november-4-2021-301407200.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

