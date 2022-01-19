IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, is expanding its US operations by relocating their headquarters from Irvine, California to Houston, Texas. The Irvine office will continue operations, focusing on support and installation of EV charging stations on the West Coast. Both announcements were made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. Noodoe's new headquarters is located at 9896 Bissonnet, Houston, Texas 77036.
"Current and anticipated demand for our EV charging stations necessitates Noodoe scaling up and expanding right now," says Chang. "Logistically, we need our U.S. headquarters to be centrally located. Houston has the port and airport capacity we need to efficiently meet the unprecedented demand for EV charging stations. Houston has long been the Energy Capital of the World, mostly because of oil and gas extraction. Noodoe will help the city continue its energy legacy, only this time without fossil fuels."
Regarding the Irvine office, Chang said the role of the workforce there will change. "The office will continue to support Noodoe operations for the entire West Coast," says Chang. "The Irvine office is a vital part of our operations. California and the West Coast represent a big share of our current EV installations."
According to Fortune magazine, Houston has become a major corporate center, home to 23 Fortune 500 companies, second only to New York City. In addition to a key suite of industries - including energy, life science, manufacturing, logistics and aerospace - Houston has one of the largest shipping ports in the country and two international airports. As one business group noted, "Houston connects companies to the world."
Chang relates that many businesses are choosing Noodoe EV for the advantages of its Noodoe EV charging stations and Noodoe EV OS network operating system, one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms available. Noodoe EV OS acts as a charging network's "central brain," able to oversee operation of all charging stations across multiple locations while automating the entire operation of an EV charging network. "What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost," says Chang. "Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that network operators can practically generate revenue automatically and continuously."
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
