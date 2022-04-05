Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has hired former Senate Republican leader Bob Huff as its Director of Government Affairs. The announcement was made by CEO Jennifer Chang. Huff will help augment Noodoe's commitment to public transportation by helping to shape new government standards for EV charging infrastructure at both state and local levels.
IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has hired former Senate Republican leader Bob Huff as its Director of Government Affairs. The announcement was made by CEO Jennifer Chang. Huff will help augment Noodoe's commitment to public transportation by helping to shape new government standards for EV charging infrastructure at both state and local levels.
"Along with our Irvine office, Bob Huff shows Noodoe's commitment to help the state of California handle the growing demand for EV charging networks," says Chang. "Bob (Huff) served 12 years in the State legislature, including four years as Senate Republican Leader (2012-2015). He will be an invaluable asset for helping California continue to set the standard for EV charging infrastructure, whether it be public or private. Noodoe EV is helping the state lay the groundwork for an all-electric future, and we're thrilled that Bob wants to be a part of that with us."
Huff believes that as the industry evolves, the policies that govern technology adoption must also evolve. "It's still the Wild West in terms of regulation," he says. "It's exciting to see the state's transformation to EV. Noodoe EV charging stations have features, such as intelligent load balancing, that will help take us faster into an all-electric future. Our charging stations and OS are superior to anything else."
According to the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, California leads the nation in EV (or Zero Emission Vehicle) adoption, already surpassing 1 million plug-in electric cars, pickup trucks, SUVs and motorcycles. California now accounts for over 40 percent of all zero-emission cars on the road in the U.S. The state has over 70,000 Level 2 EV chargers installed, but it will need thousands more installations to make access to power as convenient as it is for current fossil fuel vehicles.
"We at Noodoe understand that California sets the bar for nation-leading EV policies. That's why we have offices in Irvine, California to support our technological efforts and EV installation support statewide. This will continue into the future as we help clear California's air, fight climate change, and reduce the use of fossil fuels."
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide. https://www.noodoe.com/
