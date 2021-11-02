BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norbella, a leading independent full-service media agency, today announced Norman Guadagno as chief executive officer (CEO). Succeeding founder, Steph Noris, Guadagno brings over 20 years of marketing experience in both agency and client roles to lead Norbella's rapid growth and drive expansion of agency offerings to meet the present and future needs of marketers. Noris will remain involved in key agency initiatives.
The media and advertising landscape is undergoing transformative change that impacts how marketers build, spend, and measure their budgets. Marketing teams are challenged to manage a number of responsibilities from producing quantifiable results that drive the business, to creating and growing brands, to building successful partner and customer ecosystems – all while managing complex tech platforms. The investments in media – digital, traditional, and social – are often the largest part of the budget and the most complex to manage and measure.
"Norbella is ready to expand its capabilities and invest in talent resources to bring innovative and unique media and advertising strategies to help clients achieve more from their marketing investments," says Norman Guadagno, CEO at Norbella. "As CEO, I am passionate about growing the agency to serve as the go-to partner to CMOs and their teams. In doing so, we will continue to support their marketing priorities and provide strategic guidance that will deliver measurable results and return on investments. I'm also excited to lead Norbella through the next evolution of the media and advertising industry and help our trusted clients navigate this dynamic market."
Previously, Guadagno served as the CMO of Acoustic, a marketing cloud platform company where he built the company's marketing function and grew the company's brand awareness by over 80% within the first year. Prior to Acoustic, Guadagno was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Carbonite, a data-protection provider for consumers and SMB, where he contributed to more than doubling revenue and positioning the brand as a top ten technology brand for SMB buyers. Guadagno also brings agency experience to Norbella as he spent five years in a variety of senior leadership roles at independent digital marketing agency, Wire Stone, which is now a part of Accenture Interactive.
"Norbella was founded on the belief that companies needed an innovative and purposeful independent media agency to support their business and marketing goals," says Steph Noris, Founder of Norbella. "Over the past 12 years, I've led Norbella to create industry leading media and advertising campaigns that delivered strong, impactful results. And today, I'm honored to welcome Norman as Norbella's new CEO as I take a step back from day-to-day operations and will continue to support the agency in key initiatives. With his extensive marketing and leadership experience, I am confident that he will solidify the agency as a leader in the media and advertising industry to meet the changing needs of our clients and to deliver transformative results."
Founded in 2009 as an independent full-service media agency, Norbella has led its clients through the ever-changing marketing landscape with media and advertising capabilities. Clients of Norbella include American Leather, athenahealth, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Devo, EG America, Cybereason, DCU, Massachusetts State Lottery, and Toast, Inc. To learn more about Norbella, visit: http://www.norbella.com.
