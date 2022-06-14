Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today that Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, and Anne Bramman, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The session will be webcast live through the Events & Presentations section at investor.nordstrom.com. The archived webcast will be available for one year at the same location within an hour after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it. 

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Heather Hollander





Nordstrom, Inc.





InvRelations@Nordstrom.com







MEDIA CONTACT:



Stephanie Corzett





Nordstrom, Inc.





NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

 

