Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

 By Norfolk Southern Corporation

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable November 19 to shareholders of record on November 5. Norfolk Southern reduced the days between shareholder of record date and payable date beginning in the second quarter of 2021, effectively accelerating payments to shareholders. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 157 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301408933.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.