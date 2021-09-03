Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

 By Norfolk Southern Corporation

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference 

Friday, September 10, 10:20 a.m. EDT

Virtual Conference

Webcast URL: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen100/nsc/1840212

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

