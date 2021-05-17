VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Ocean Systems has joined Univerus Inc. to leapfrog the competition and expand the operational expertise of both into new verticals. This strategic acquisition provides Blue Ocean Systems access to the innovative functionality offered by Unverus' suite of innovation mission-critical software solutions. It will also give Blue Ocean Systems exposure to a leading development team, empowering it to service its existing customers more effectively than ever before, while increasing its prospective market reach.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to combine our operational solutions from Univerus with Blue Ocean's consulting expertise implementing SAP's Business One ERP software," says Brad Atchison, Chief Executive Officer for Univerus. "Univerus' technical acumen provides new products and technical integration services that support and complement Blue Ocean's customers and the SAP Business One ERP solution. We are looking forward to including our products and services into the SAP Business One ecosystem."
With Blue Ocean Systems filling in the missing puzzle piece for Univerus' end-to-end solution, talk of the partnership has already begun to create waves in SAP news. Beth Walters, Vice-President of Channel Sales for SAP Business One and Business byDesign, has commented:
"I am delighted by the merger of Blue Ocean Systems with Univerus, Inc. Univerus' extensive experience in the public sector will bring an array of resources to Blue Ocean's solutions for municipal facilities. I expect with this synergy that we will see tremendous growth for Blue Ocean in this industry. This cross-team collaboration should move Blue Ocean to become a clear leader for SAP Business One solutions for Public Sector."
Blue Ocean Systems
Founded in 2005, Blue Ocean Systems offers a powerful, integrated database built on SAP Business One software, designed to simplify the billing complexities faced by small to medium-sized companies. An early participant in the SAP Business Program, the company has implemented systems in 38 countries worldwide, as well as offered consultancy and software licensing to an impressive client base.
This leading SAP partner's name was inspired by the iconic book Blue Ocean Strategy: How to Create Uncontested Market Space and Make the Competition Irrelevant by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne. Penned the same year that Blue Ocean Systems was founded, the book is a pillar in the company's mission to maintain its reputation as a value innovator.
Univerus Inc.
Univerus' core tenet is that significant synergistic value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.
