WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) located in Tupelo, Mississippi has selected to implement Picis Total Perioperative Automation (TPA) Solution with Envision Analytics to integrate directly with their current Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system in 5 locations and all 44 operating rooms across two states.
"The new system is fully integrated with our OR and anesthesia services at North Mississippi Medical Center and NMMC Women's Hospital in Tupelo as well as NMMC-Gilmore-Amory, NMMC-West Point in Mississippi and NMMC-Hamilton in northwest Alabama," said Chris Davis, M.D., North Mississippi Health Services Chief Information Officer. "With multiple locations in two states, the analytics tools available through Picis will provide insight to run our surgery program more efficiently."
"This transition from one clinical platform to another was prompted by a need to replace a retiring platform," Davis said. "After researching options available to us, we determined that Picis was the best solution for our health care system as it had the capability to integrate directly with Allscripts EMR. Picis solutions have a quick learning curve for users and offer enhanced interoperability while maintaining the level of patient care that we currently provide."
The Picis TPA Solution continues to evolve with the end-user in mind to create a smooth and quick learning curve for easy adoption. Providing a cohesive solution allows for seamless integration across multiple systems and components. The collection of Picis products produce a contiguous patient record that can help clinicians keep care flowing, practitioners in sync, and administrators in the know.
"We're proud to introduce a solution to help unify all of NMHS' perioperative business and clinical applications into a single-documentation solution with one contiguous patient record. Solidifying our customer commitment in Mississippi and Alabama is an important part of our growth. We're elated to be partnered with NMHS on this journey and are confident that our shared efforts will enhance the high-quality services that they provide to their patients and community " stated Jay Adams, Vice President at Picis.
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement, and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
