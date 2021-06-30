CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) has selected Michael S. Carr, Ph.D. as Provost and chief academic officer, responsible for leading the university's faculty and full academic program. Dr. Carr will join the Senior Leadership Team, partnering with and reporting directly to North Park President Mary K. Surridge, beginning July 1, 2021.
As chief academic officer, the Provost provides leadership for the development and implementation of all academic planning and policy as well as the academic budget; reviews and approves academic appointments; and makes recommendations to the president on promotion and tenure decisions. Within this role, the Provost coordinates across all academic units—College of Arts and Sciences; School of Business & Nonprofit Management; School of Education; School of Nursing & Health Sciences; School of Music, Art and Theatre; School of Professional Studies; and Theological Seminary.
Dr. Carr comes to North Park from National Louis University in Chicago where he served as Deputy Provost responsible for advancing change leadership across the academic enterprise and providing direction and executive oversight that promotes academic excellence and positive student outcomes. He earned his Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
"Michael Carr is an accomplished scholar, a proven administrator, and the right person to serve in this vital role at this important time in the history of our 130-year-old institution," Surridge said. "I have full confidence in his leadership, our partnership, and his entrepreneurial ability to lead our excellent faculty as we enhance and expand our academic portfolio aligned with student interests and employer needs."
The new Provost joins North Park as the university reimagines and attains its future as a model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve at a university which aligns my personal and professional values," Dr. Carr said. "I look forward to working with the tremendous faculty and the collective community as North Park University becomes a model of urban, Christian education through community engagement and impact."
Dr. Carr was selected after a national search conducted by a diverse committee representing North Park faculty, staff, administrators, and Board of Trustees, in partnership with Academic Search.
ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY
North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-park-university-selects-michael-s-carr-phd-as-new-provost-301322844.html
SOURCE North Park University