MONROE, La., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow both entities to work closely in sharing resources for veterans. NEDHSA and LDCC's TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) will provide a targeted focus on meeting the needs of coordinated care for veterans seeking mental health, addictive disorder, prevention and wellness, developmental disability, and food insecurity services in the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this partnership continues the promise he made to veterans several years ago and that this work is all part of our Operation Leave No Veteran Behind initiative that continues the commitment to ensure veterans are aware of and have access to the services and resources they need."
"It's more than a desire to do something; our agency is working diligently to innovate ways to ensure that our brave military veterans receive quality mental health, addictive disorder, primary care, and related social supports such as housing, education, employment, and food," Dr. Sizer said. "This LDCC collaboration shows the importance we place on serving veterans, and it demonstrates our efforts to improve the lives of all across our region."
As outlined in the memorandum of understanding, the partnership will allow NEDHSA to accept appropriate referrals from LDCC TRIO VUB for primary health, behavioral health, addiction treatment, and prevention and wellness services. NEDHSA clinics will make appropriate veteran referrals to LDCC TRIO VUB.
These veteran referrals will include but are not limited to the following: short-term remedial or refresher courses such as English, math, science, foreign languages, computer skills, and study skills, referrals for local support services, academic counseling, financial and economic literacy workshops, college tours, cultural experiences, tutorial services, mentorship, assistance with preparing for college entrance exams, career assessment and planning, intensive basic skills development, and more.
LDCC Director of TRIO VUB Dr. Gloria J. George said the college's partnership with NEDHSA demonstrates "our continued commitment to serving those who have served us."
"We are so excited about our continued partnership with NEDHSA," Dr. George said. "This partnership provides an opportunity for us to connect our Veterans to services and resources that are beyond the scope of the VUB program. This connection also helps to remove barriers and provides a clearer pathway for VUB participants to achieve their educational goals and dreams."
Similarly, the partnership allows LDCC TRIO VUB to make appropriate referrals to NEDHSA and include but are not limited to the following: primary and behavioral health services, addiction treatment, prevention, and wellness services such as peer support, grief counseling, partnered workforce programs, partnered housing assistance, tobacco treatment, gambling addiction treatment, health education, and other services deemed out of the score of care for LDCC TRIO VUB.
Dr. Sizer added, "Operation Leave No Veteran Behind ensures that those who served our country can get the lifesaving services they need to reach their full human potential. We intend to leave no veteran or person who needs our services behind. No military veteran should ever feel abandoned, alone, suicidal, hungry, or homeless. They should have a safety net that meets their needs."
For more information on NEDHSA's Operation Leave No Veteran Behind or the partnership with LDCC, please contact NEDHSA Special Initiatives Manager Julia Albritton by emailing julia.albritton3@la.gov.
