HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank (FFSB), today announced earnings increased $1.7 million, or 30.3% to $7.3 million ($6.08 per diluted common share) for the full year 2021 when compared to full year 2020 earnings of $5.6 million ($4.64 per diluted common share).  2021 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company.  The full year 2021 earnings equal a return on average assets of 1.77% and a return on average equity of 15.31% compared to an ROA of 1.44% and an ROE of 12.63% for the full year 2020.

Total assets increased $26.4 million, or 6.7% to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 assets of $391.3 million.  Total net loans increased $10.0 million, or 3.8% to $274.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $264.2 million at December 31, 2020.  Total deposits increased $45.0 million, or 15.2% to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $297.0 million at December 31, 2020.  Total borrowings decreased $22.8 million, or 49.8% to $23.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 borrowings of $45.8 million.   

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.9 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2021 including roughly $1.5 million from a Special Cash Dividend ($1.25 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2021 for the 7th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends.  The book value of NIDB stock increased to $40.49 per common share as of December 31, 2021 from $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020.  The Company's stock closed at $47.00 per common share on December 31, 2021.

First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2021 continued to be challenging as the pandemic lingers.  I am proud to work side-by-side with our FFSB team who continues to step up to the challenges to serve our customers and our communities."  Zahn continues, "FFSB was able to achieve record earnings while helping commercial customers secure much needed relief, allowing homeowners to obtain low interest rate mortgages and providing financial services to help our communities."

First Federal Savings Bank was a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2021 and 2020.  The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 800 clients receive roughly $68.7 million in PPP funding. 

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $61,000, or 4.1% to $1.54 million ($1.28 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $1.48 million ($1.23 per diluted common shares).  The current quarter's earnings equal a ROA of 1.43% and an ROE of 12.57% compared to an ROA of 1.49% and an ROE of 12.90% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION











ASSETS

    December 31, 2021

December  31,  2020



Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

12,185,155

$

12,397,471



Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

3,595,989

2,311,822



   Total cash and cash equivalents

15,781,144

14,709,93



Interest-earning time deposits

2,210,000

3,681,000



Securities available for sale

89,070,934

78,418,462



Securities held to maturity

11,916,667

9,442,271



Loans held for sale

538,635

137,000



Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2021 $11,714,560 and

Dec. 31, 2020 $3,851,897

274,267,094

264,220,486



Accrued interest receivable

1,489,036

1,516,929



Premises and equipment

6,937,418

5,282,884



Investments in limited liability partnerships

1,528,334

1,828,334



Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,331,941

10,071,443



Other assets

2,585,660

1,969,048



    Total Assets

$

417,656,863

$

391,277,150



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Non-interest bearing deposits

56,435,410

46,257,438



Interest bearing deposits

285,513,161

250,700,577



Borrowed Funds

23,001,166

45,805,419



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,903,575

2,852,005



    Total Liabilities

368,853,312

345,615,439











Retained earnings – substantially restricted

48,803,551

45,661,711



    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

417,656,863

$

391,277,150







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020



Total interest income

$

4,104,650

$

4,115,656

$

16,353,194

$

15,449,662



Total interest expense



724,329



619,374



2,107,592



3,041,269



    Net interest income

$

3,380,321

$

3,496,282

$

14,245,602

$

12,408,353



Provision for loan losses



-



120,000



120,000



580,000



  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

3,380,321

$

3,376,282

$

14,125,602

$

11,828,353



     Service charges on deposit accounts



184,310



190,312



673,080



659,683



     Interchange fees



168,400



150,561



664,608



569,959



     Net gain (loss) on sale of securities



-



-



-



-



     Net gain on sale of loans

407,181

874,069

1,972,217

2,715,931



     Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

(5,000)

-

(7,954)

(16,535)



     Brokerage fees

59,556

47,501

251,429

189,633



     Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

66,604

62,731

260,498

232,250



     Other income

392,040

90,884

832,213

276,408



Total noninterest income

$

1,273,091

$

1,416,058

$

4,646,091

$

4,627,329



     Salaries and employee benefits



1,683,090



1,867,398



5,412,488



5,591,328



     Occupancy

285,047

263,635

1,073,356

1,033,583



     Data processing

322,827

312,385

1,342,766

1,138,073



     Deposit insurance premiums

25,500

21,000

101,000

99,000



     Professional fees

95,581

138,055

354,263

341,229



     Advertising and marketing

64,776

63,444

224,336

212,313



     Correspondent bank charges

22,128

18,942

102,369

109,344



     Other expense

311,341

324,403

1,219,987

1,171,571



Total noninterest expenses

$

2,810,290

$

3,009,262

$

9,830,565

$

9,696,441



  Income before income tax expense

$

1,843,122

$

1,783,078

$

8,941,128

$

6,759,241



Income tax expense



306,031



307,137



1,644,000



1,159,619



Net Income

$

1,537,091

$

1,475,941

$

7,297,128

$

5,599,622















































 

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

 December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020



Basic Earnings per common share

1.28

1.23

6.09

4.65



Dilutive Earnings per share

1.28

1.23

6.08

4.64



Net interest margin

3.33%

3.76%

3.66%

3.41%



Return on average assets

1.43%

1.49%

1.77%

1.44%



Return on average equity

12.57%

12.90%

15.31%

12.63%



Efficiency Ratio

60.39%

61.26%

52.04%

56.92%



Average shares outstanding - primary

1,198,285

1,201,827

1,198,314

1,204,352



Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,198,410

1,201,827

1,199,630

1,205,602











Allowance for loan losses:











   Balance at beginning of period

$

4,013,967

$

3,781,578

$

3,851,897

$

3,191,605









   Charge-offs:











      One-to-four family

-

-

15,194

17,952



      Commercial real estate

-

-

-

13,865



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

-

13,865

-

-



      Consumer

38,699

53,434

113,891

137,577



         Gross charge-offs

38,699

67,299

129,085

169,394



   Recoveries:











      One-to-four family

935

1,411

11,315

4,242



      Commercial real estate

111

-

19,393

-



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

2,550

691

3,540

106,609



      Consumer

19,528

15,516

121,332

138,835



         Gross recoveries

23,124

17,618

155,580

249,686



   Net charge-offs / recoveries

15,575

49,681

(26,495)

(80,292)



   Additions charged to operations

-

120,000

120,000

580,000



   Balance at end of period

$

3,998,392

$

3,851,897

$

3,998,392

$

3,851,897



























   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)

0.02%

0.07%

(0.01%)

(0.03%)



























Nonperforming assets (000's)

At December 31,

At September 30,

At June 30,

At December 31,



   Loans:

2021

2021

2021

2020



      Non-accrual

$

2,859

$

2,467

$

1,800

$

5,034



      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-



      Troubled debt restructured

365

361

362

374



         Total nonperforming loans

3,224

2,828

2,162

5,408



   Real estate owned

-

5

255

5



   Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

-



         Total nonperforming assets

$

3,224

$

2,833

$

2,417

$

5,413











   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.77%

0.68%

0.59%

1.38%



   Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.16%

1.00%

0.77%

2.02%



   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

124.01%

141.94%

184.42%

71.23%



   Allowance for loan losses to total receivable

1.44%

1.44%

1.44%

1.44%





                         At December 31,





2021

2020







Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.90%

11.67%







Book value per share

$

40.49

$

37.73







Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,205,435

1,210,327



















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.



















































 

 

