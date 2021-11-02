(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

 By Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income increased $292,000 or 17.7% to $1.94 million ($1.62 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.65 million ($1.37 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81%.  This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.65% and an annualized ROE of 14.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.64 million or 39.7% to $5.76 million ($4.80 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $4.124 million ($3.42 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.90% and an annualized ROE of 15.77%.  This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.43% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net Loans Receivable have increased $14.25 million or 5.39% to $278.47 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $264.22 million at December 31, 2020.  Total Deposits have increased $29.79 million or 10.03% to $326.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $296.96 million at December 31, 2020.  Shareholder's equity increased $3.92 million or 8.59% to $49.58 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $45.66 million at December 31, 2020.  The book value of NIDB's stock was $40.75 per common share as of September 30, 2021.  The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date.  The last reported trade of the stock on October 27, 2021 was $44.50 per common share. 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.



















NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

















(Unaudited)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION











ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

14,716,427

$

12,397,471



Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

3,709,841

2,311,822



   Total cash and cash equivalents

18,426,268

14,709,293



Interest- earning time deposits

2,210,000

3,681,000



Securities available for sale

82,515,533

78,418,462



Securities held to maturity

11,926,106

9,442,271



Loans held for sale

1,408,000

137,000



Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2021 $4,013,967 and

December 31, 2020 $3,851,897

278,472,147

264,220,486



Accrued interest receivable

1,561,054

1,516,929



Premises and equipment

6,806,146

5,282,884



Investments in limited liability partnerships

1,603,334

1,828,334



Cash surrender value of life insurance

10,265,336

10,071,443



Other assets

2,196,937

1,969,048



    Total Assets

$

417,390,861

$

391,277,150



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Non-interest bearing deposits

59,659,995

46,257,438



Interest bearing deposits

267,089,646

250,700,577



Borrowed Funds

37,711,346

45,805,419



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,347,304

2,852,005



    Total Liabilities

367,808,291

345,615,439











Retained earnings – substantially restricted

49,582,570

45,661,711



    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

417,390,861

$

391,277,150







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



Total interest income

$

4,381,819

$

3,734,822

$

12,248,544

$

11,333,967



Total interest expense



418,799



694,908



1,383,263



2,421,893



    Net interest income

$

3,963,020

$

3,039,914

$

10,865,281

$

8,912,074



Provision for loan losses



-



120,000



120,000



460,000



  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

3,963,020

$

2,919,914

$

10,745,281

$

8,452,074



     Service charges on deposit accounts



181,654



148,651



488,770



469,371



     Interchange Fees



164,120



122,189



496,208



419,398



     Net gain (loss) on sale of securities



-



-



-



-



     Net gain on sale of loans

332,411

799,857

1,565,034

1,841,861



     Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

-

-

-

(16,535)



     Brokerage fees

59,658

45,849

191,873

142,132



     Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

64,631

56,506

193,894

169,519



     Other income

162,629

144,977

440,173

185,528



Total noninterest income

$

965,103

$

1,318,029

$

3,375,952

$

3,211,274



     Salaries and employee benefits



1,408,744



1,242,653



3,729,398



3,723,935



     Occupancy

262,437

256,947

788,309

769,947



     Data processing

350,898

223,506

1,019,939

825,688



     Deposit insurance premiums

25,500

32,500

75,500

78,000



     Professional fees

96,921

82,144

258,682

203,174



     Advertising / marketing fees

64,072

65,120

159,559

148,869



     Correspondent bank charges

27,977

31,299

80,241

90,402



     Other expense

308,973

281,095

911,599

847,170



Total noninterest expenses

$

2,545,522

$

2,215,264

$

7,023,227

$

6,687,185



Income before income tax expense

$

2,382,601

$

2,022,679

$

7,098,006

$

4,976,163



Income tax expense



443,200



375,565



1,337,969



852,482



Net Income

$

1,939,401

$

1,647,114

$

5,760,037

$

4,123,681













NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



Basic Earnings per common share

1.62

1.37

4.81

3.43



Dilutive Earnings per share

1.62

1.37

4.80

3.43



Net interest margin

4.06%

3.24%

3.79%

3.28%



Return on average assets

1.88%

1.65%

1.90%

1.43%



Return on average equity

15.81%

14.33%

15.77%

12.54%



Efficiency ratio

51.83%

50.83%

49.31%

55.16%



Average shares outstanding- primary

1,197,861

1,201,419

1,198,323

1,203,856



Average shares outstanding- diluted

1,198,028

1,201,586

1,200,079

1,205,523



Allowance for loan losses:











   Balance at beginning of period

$

3,987,013

$

3,664,820

$

3,851,897

$

3,191,605











   Charge-offs:











      One-to-four family

-

-

-

-



      Commercial real estate

-

-

15,194

17,951



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

-

-

-

-



      Consumer

13,103

39,016

75,191

84,143



         Gross charge-offs

13,103

39,016

90,385

102,094



   Recoveries:











      One-to-four family

7,503

1,417

10,380

2,831



      Commercial real estate

9,086

-

19,281

-



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

250

-

990

105,919



      Consumer

23,218

34,357

101,804

123,318



         Gross recoveries

40,057

35,774

132,455

232,067



   Net charge-offs

(26,954)

3,242

(42,070)

(129,973)



   Additions charged to operations

-

120,000

120,000

460,000



   Balance at end of period

$

4,013,967

$

3,781,578

$

4,013,967

$

3,781,578































  (1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans        

(.04%)

0.00%

(0.03%)

(0.06%)































Nonperforming assets (000's)

At September 30,

At June 30,

At March 31,

At December 31,



   Loans:

2021

2021

2021

2020



      Non-accrual

$

2,467

$

1,800

$

4,538

$

5,034



      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-



      Troubled debt restructured

361

362

364

374



         Total nonperforming loans

2,828

2,162

4,902

5,408



   Real estate owned

5

255

5

5



   Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

-



         Total nonperforming assets

$

2,833

$

2,417

$

4,907

$

5,413











   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.68%

0.59%

1.21%

1.38%



   Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.00%

0.77%

1.79%

2.02%



   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

141.94%

184.42%

81.07%

71.23%



   Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable

1.44%

1.44%

1.48%

1.46%





















At September 30,





2021

2020



















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.86%

11.60%







Book value per share

$

40.75

$

37.66







Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,202,985

1,210,327



















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.























 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-record-quarterly-and-record-year-to-date-earnings-301414312.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.