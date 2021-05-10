MCLEAN, Va., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) today announced its third-annual NVTC Impact AI Summit will take place beginning Monday, May 10 for a four-day virtual event showcasing companies and organizations in the region making inroads in the advancement of technology with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).
The summit will be a forum for education, collaboration and networking, through keynote speakers, panel discussions and brief tech talks. This event brings attention to the advances, use cases and impact being made in the region around this critical technology.
Summit attendees will hear from four distinguished keynote speakers:
- The Honorable Katharina McFarland, commissioner at The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence will speak on Monday, May 10, 2021 and provide an overview of the National Commission on AI report.
- Susan K. Gregurick, associate director for Data Science and Director of the Office of Data Science Strategy at National Institutes of Health will speak on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 about leveraging AI for biomedical research.
- Dr. Malek Ben Salem, director, security research and development at Accenture Security will speak on the impact of AI in cybersecurity on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
- Kevin T. Parker, CEO and chairman at HireVue Inc. will offer insights on eliminating and reducing bias through AI on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
"NVTC's Impact AI Summit will offer an unmatched opportunity for attendees to learn from regional private and public sector thought leaders who are at the forefront of technological advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "It is an exciting time to see the progress being made in AI and how computers and machines are being programmed to problem solve like humans to drive positive impact."
Panels and tech talks will include speakers from public and private sector organizations such as Accenture Federal Services, Altruista Health, Appian, CCI AI Testbed, CIT, Dovel Technologies, Elder Research, George Mason University, IBM, Idaho National Laboratory, Integrity Management Services, KPA Group, National Artificial Intelligence Institute, Novetta, ManTech, SAIC, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, and more.
For more information on the event and the full agenda, please visit http://www.nvtcimpactai.org.
