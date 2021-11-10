MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community, today announced the appointment of Glendell (Glen) Jones, senior advisor to the president of Georgetown University, and Susan Penfield, chief innovation officer of Booz Allen Hamilton, to the Board of Directors.
"We are excited to welcome Glen and Susan to the Board," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "Their dynamic, forward-thinking voices, and extensive experience will enhance the council's efforts to advance NVTC's mission of accelerating tech innovation and promoting world-class workforce development."
The new members will join NVTC's current board members, which represent the region's most technology-forward companies, service providers, and academic institutions, in providing strategic guidance and expertise as the council embarks on its next chapter of growth as one of the largest and most influential technology councils in the United States.
"NVTC continues to serve as the voice of the region's technology community," said Greg Baroni, chair of the NVTC Board of Directors and founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "Glen and Susan will help support the advancement of NVTC's five-year strategic plan and the Council's vision of being the most vibrant and collaborative technology community in the world."
Jones currently serves as senior advisor to the president of Georgetown University and prior, has held a number of positions in higher education, including president of Henderson State University. He currently serves as Baptist Health's vice chair of the board and chair of the governance committee and is a founding officer of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education. After receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Henderson State University, Jones received his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Arkansas School of Law and his Master of Laws (LLM) in Taxation from the University of Florida College of Law.
Penfield is Booz Allen Hamilton's chief innovation officer and executive vice president focusing on advancing the firm's innovation agenda. She is a dedicated philanthropist and currently chairs the board of The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health and sits on the board of SEED SPOT. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) in technology management from Lock Haven University and a certificate in management from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Business.
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
