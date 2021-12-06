NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorthOne, one of America's leading banking apps for small business, today announced that Sarah Livnat has joined the company as Head of People. In this executive leadership role, Livnat will help propel NorthOne's growth by preserving and scaling what has already made it successful and well-loved by its team members — its high-ownership, feedback-rich culture and talent-dense, collaborative teams. She will also drive the company's adaptation to a highly eﬃcient yet ﬂexible post-COVID hybrid work model.
"When hiring executives, we seek people who have been in the trenches of early-stage startups and have played a key role in bringing companies successfully to scale," said Justin Adler, Co-founder & Chief Operating Oﬃcer at NorthOne. "Sarah understands how to create a performance culture based on outcomes like few HR leaders I've ever known. And, like all of us at NorthOne, she possesses and fosters the same values as our customers: ownership, directness, and resilience."
Livnat has 20-plus years of experience in creating positive systemic change for customers and communities, with a focus on ﬁnancial inclusion and social and economic justice for the underserved. Prior to joining NorthOne, she was Oportun's ﬁrst VP of Culture and Engagement. In addition, she managed the company's corporate communications, including during the September 2019 IPO. Her career also includes product management and business strategy roles at Oportun and PayPal.
Livnat joins NorthOne at a time of breakout growth - the company will have doubled headcount by the end of 2021 and opened an additional oﬃce in Portland, OR. NorthOne now has teams across four oﬃces and is forging a return-to-oﬃce/hybrid work model. A socially-minded, results-driven leader, Livnat understands how to build an organization, even outside of traditional tech hubs.
"I'm delighted to join such a mission-oriented company and leadership team that truly understands the pivotal role that a values-driven culture can have on business success," said Livnat. "My focus will be on increasing the density and diversity of our talent, while ensuring rapid learning and agility as an organization. In this post-COVID world, we will embrace workplace ﬂexibility while strengthening relationships, community and culture."
NorthOne is currently hiring for dozens of open positions across Engineering, Marketing, Product, Compliance, and Design departments.
About NorthOne
NorthOne provides American small businesses with a powerfully simple way to do their banking through NorthOne's app and website. Launched in 2019, NorthOne serves more than 320,000 small businesses across the U.S. and is backed by Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Tom Williams. The company's headquarters are in New York City with additional oﬃces in San Francisco, Portland and Toronto. To learn more, visit northone.com. NorthOne is a ﬁnancial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.
