(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

 By Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $5.0 million, or 14.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 7.65% and 0.82% compared to 9.00% and 1.01% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2022. This is the 109th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.6%.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "Earnings were enhanced this year due to the release of credit loss reserves throughout 2021 including this quarter. These reserves had been previously built up as a result of the uncertainties created by COVID-19. We are also very pleased that non-performing and classified assets as well as our delinquencies continued to trend downward in 2021 and that our expenses remained well-contained heading into 2022. Although yields stabilized in 2021, our net interest spread and net interest margin both declined due to our current excess liquidity position."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Our overall in-branch transaction volumes once again declined in 2021 as our customers continued to migrate towards our digital banking experience. As a result, we have decided to further optimize our branch network by consolidating 12% of our branch offices in April of 2022. This effort, coupled with other efficiency measures, generated  $2.8 million in severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.5 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2022. This overall initiative is anticipated to generate approximately $8.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2022."

Net interest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 6.1%, to $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $102.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to a $10.4 million, or 9.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable.  The decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $616.7 million, or 5.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.97% for the same quarter last year.  Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.4 million, or 36.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 0.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as market interest rates continued to decline over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $266.9 million, or 2.9%.  The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses experienced a net credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a credit of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This credit to provision expense was primarily the result of improvements in the economic forecasts and our overall improvement in credit quality.  Total classified loans decreased by $126.2 million, or 25.8%, to $363.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $489.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 15.8%, to $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in mortgage banking income of $5.0 million, or 70.2%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This decrease in mortgage banking income reflects the continued impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market.  In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.0 million, or 100.0%.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in trust and brokerage income as growth in both customer accounts and market gains contributed to a $1.1 million, or 19.2%, increase over the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased $6.6 million, or 7.1%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $92.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This decrease primarily resulted from a $4.4 million, or 61.1%, decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense to $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 due to both periods incurring expenses as part of branch optimization initiatives. In addition, other expenses decreased $2.4 million, or 63.9%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a reduction in the unfunded loan loss reserve associated with improving credit trends for construction loans and undrawn lines of credit in the current year. Slightly offsetting this decrease was an increase in processing expenses of $1.5 million, or 11.9%, to $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $12.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms have increased. 

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $154.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $79.5 million, or 106.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, when net income was $74.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 9.91% and 1.08% compared to 4.72% and 0.58% for the prior year.  This increase in net income was the result of a decrease in provision for credit losses of $95.9 million primarily as a result of releasing reserves built up in the prior year due to the uncertainties around the impact of COVID-19. In addition, there was a $10.6 million, or 8.0%, increase in non-interest income largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by a $15.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income which, as previously noted, is due to the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 0.7%, primarily driven by acquisition and branch optimization costs in the prior year which were partially offset by MutualBank related increases in compensation as well as increased cost associated with our digital strategy rollout.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services.  As of December 31, 2021, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.  Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$   1,279,259



1,090,485



736,277

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,565,002, $1,587,105 and $1,375,685, respectively)

1,548,592



1,583,715



1,398,941

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,513, $609,777 and $179,666, respectively)

768,154



618,395



178,887

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,596,005



3,292,595



2,314,105













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

25,056



27,411



58,786

Residential mortgage loans

2,969,564



2,962,110



3,009,335

Home equity loans

1,319,931



1,350,348



1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,838,748



1,816,836



1,507,993

Commercial real estate loans

3,015,484



3,162,551



3,345,889

Commercial loans

847,609



879,712



1,191,110

Total loans receivable

10,016,392



10,198,968



10,580,849

Allowance for credit losses

(102,241)



(109,767)



(134,427)

Loans receivable, net

9,914,151



10,089,201



10,446,422













FHLB stock, at cost

14,184



14,567



21,748

Accrued interest receivable

25,599



26,995



35,554

Real estate owned, net

873



809



2,232

Premises and equipment, net

156,524



155,740



161,538

Bank-owned life insurance

256,213



254,871



253,951

Goodwill

380,997



380,997



382,279

Other intangible assets, net

12,836



14,041



19,936

Other assets

144,126



159,419



168,503

Total assets

$  14,501,508



14,389,235



13,806,268

Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Liabilities











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$   3,099,526



3,052,115



2,716,224

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,940,442



2,926,351



2,755,950

Money market deposit accounts

2,629,882



2,584,424



2,437,539

Savings deposits

2,303,760



2,271,496



2,047,424

Time deposits

1,327,555



1,387,827



1,642,096

Total deposits

12,301,165



12,222,213



11,599,233













Borrowed funds

139,093



126,496



159,715

Subordinated debt

123,575



123,486



123,329

Junior subordinated debentures

129,054



128,989



128,794

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

44,582



26,951



45,230

Accrued interest payable

1,804



589



2,054

Other liabilities

178,664



198,743



209,210

Total liabilities

12,917,937



12,827,467



12,267,565

Shareholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,612,183, 126,521,344, and 127,019,452 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,266



1,265



1,270

Additional paid-in capital

1,010,405



1,008,099



1,015,502

Retained earnings

609,529



604,787



555,480

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,629)



(52,383)



(33,549)

Total shareholders' equity

1,583,571



1,561,768



1,538,703

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  14,501,508



14,389,235



13,806,268













Equity to assets

10.92  %



10.85  %



11.14  %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.43  %



8.34  %



8.48  %

Book value per share

$          12.51



12.34



12.11

Tangible book value per share*

$           9.40



9.22



8.95

Closing market price per share

$          14.16



13.28



12.74

Full time equivalent employees

2,332



2,404



2,421

Number of banking offices

170



170



170





*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020











Interest income:



















Loans receivable

$       95,295



97,475



95,255



102,318



105,681

Mortgage-backed securities

5,743



5,840



5,680



4,200



4,551

Taxable investment securities

640



649



693



634



471

Tax-free investment securities

688



628



594



575



656

FHLB stock dividends

82



71



138



116



192

Interest-earning deposits

467



352



192



183



178

Total interest income

102,915



105,015



102,552



108,026



111,729

Interest expense:



















Deposits

4,295



4,540



4,773



5,514



6,714

Borrowed funds

1,964



2,056



2,050



2,054



2,127

Total interest expense

6,259



6,596



6,823



7,568



8,841

Net interest income

96,656



98,419



95,729



100,458



102,888

   Provision for credit losses

(1,909)



(4,354)





(5,620)



(2,230)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

98,565



102,773



95,729



106,078



105,118

Noninterest income:



















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(4)



(46)



(105)



(21)



75

Service charges and fees

13,500



13,199



12,744



12,394



13,074

Trust and other financial services income

6,820



7,182



7,435



6,484



5,722

Insurance commission income



44



1,043



2,546



2,034

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

71



247



166



(42)



114

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,343



1,332



1,639



1,736



1,330

Mortgage banking income

2,120



3,941



3,811



6,020



7,120

Gain on sale of insurance business





25,327





Other operating income

3,192



3,287



2,648



2,836



2,654

Total noninterest income

27,042



29,186



54,708



31,953



32,123

Noninterest expense:



















Compensation and employee benefits

48,691



49,063



48,894



47,239



48,209

Premises and occupancy costs

7,104



7,745



7,410



8,814



7,614

Office operations

3,144



4,143



3,317



3,165



4,009

Collections expense

602



411



303



616



893

Processing expenses

13,639



13,517



15,151



13,456



12,186

Marketing expenses

2,054



2,102



2,101



1,980



1,994

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,131



1,184



1,353



1,307



1,651

Professional services

4,513



4,295



4,231



4,582



3,599

Amortization of intangible assets

1,205



1,321



1,433



1,594



1,664

Real estate owned expense

44



94



85



75



64

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,812





632



9



7,238

Other expenses

1,346



2,227



1,422



3,354



3,728

Total noninterest expense

86,285



86,102



86,332



86,191



92,849

Income before income taxes

39,322



45,857



64,105



51,840



44,392

Income tax expense

9,266



10,794



15,138



11,603



9,327

Net income

$       30,056



35,063



48,967



40,237



35,065





















Basic earnings per share

$          0.24



0.28



0.38



0.32



0.28

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.24



0.27



0.38



0.32



0.28





















Annualized return on average equity

7.65  %



8.86  %



12.58  %



10.61  %



9.00  %

Annualized return on average assets

0.82  %



0.97  %



1.37  %



1.17  %



1.01  %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

10.02  %



11.92  %



16.66  %



14.31  %



12.27  %





















Efficiency ratio **

66.51  %



66.44  %



67.35  %



63.88  %



62.18  %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.25  %



2.33  %



2.35  %



2.45  %



2.42  %





*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Year ended December 31,



2021



2020

Interest income:







Loans receivable

$                    390,343



410,907

Mortgage-backed securities

21,463



17,416

Taxable investment securities

2,616



1,985

Tax-free investment securities

2,485



2,060

FHLB dividends

407



981

Interest-earning deposits

1,194



719

Total interest income

418,508



434,068

Interest expense:







Deposits

19,122



35,896

Borrowed funds

8,124



6,444

Total interest expense

27,246



42,340

Net interest income

391,262



391,728

   Provision for credit losses

(11,883)



83,975

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

403,145



307,753

Noninterest income:







Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(176)



236

Gain on sale of loans



1,302

Service charges and fees

51,837



55,613

Trust and other financial services income

27,921



20,922

Insurance commission income

3,633



9,132

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

442



(106)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

6,050



5,190

Mortgage banking income

15,892



31,391

Gain on sale of insurance business

25,327



Other operating income

11,963



8,585

Total noninterest income

142,889



132,265

Noninterest expense:







Compensation and employee benefits

193,887



178,375

Premises and occupancy costs

31,073



30,622

Office operations

13,769



15,728

Collections expense

1,932



3,275

Processing expenses

55,763



50,050

Marketing expenses

8,237



7,695

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,975



4,767

Professional services

17,621



12,482

Amortization of intangible assets

5,553



6,856

Real estate owned expense

298



359

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

3,453



20,789

Other expenses

8,349



16,494

Total noninterest expense

344,910



347,492

Income before income taxes

201,124



92,526

Income tax expense

46,801



17,672

Net income

$                    154,323



74,854









Basic earnings per share

$                          1.22



0.62

Diluted earnings per share

$                          1.21



0.62









Annualized return on average equity

9.91  %



4.72  %

Annualized return on average assets

1.08  %



0.58  %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.97  %



6.59  %









Efficiency ratio **

66.02  %



61.04  %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.35  %



2.48  %





Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

** 

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

*** 

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Nonaccrual loans current:



















Residential mortgage loans

$           1,354



2,015



189



164



21

Home equity loans

1,212



1,267



170



268



154

Consumer loans

1,336



1,465



188



225



207

Commercial real estate loans

106,233



111,075



138,820



146,304



20,317

Commercial loans

6,098



17,021



17,545



6,361



16,027

Total nonaccrual loans current

$       116,233



132,843



156,912



153,322



36,726

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



















Residential mortgage loans

$              244



99



68



1,261



647

Home equity loans

223



328



229



340



338

Consumer loans

241



152



230



254



301

Commercial real estate loans

239



205



1,589



965



1,416

Commercial loans

53



102



406



1,538



87

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           1,000



886



2,522



4,358



2,789

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



















Residential mortgage loans

$           1,163



527



207



813



767

Home equity loans

61



142



310



417



190

Consumer loans

292



291



297



649



583

Commercial real estate loans

364



419



198



1,877



714

Commercial loans

218



170



21



7,919



48

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           2,098



1,549



1,033



11,675



2,302

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:



















Residential mortgage loans

$           7,641



8,069



10,007



9,333



14,489

Home equity loans

4,262



4,745



6,256



7,044



8,441

Consumer loans

2,069



2,184



2,341



3,625



5,473

Commercial real estate loans

24,063



25,562



23,564



29,737



25,287

Commercial loans

1,105



1,104



4,126



4,860



7,325

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         39,140



41,664



46,294



54,599



61,015

Total nonaccrual loans

$       158,471



176,942



206,761



223,954



102,832

Total nonaccrual loans

$       158,471



176,942



206,761



223,954



102,832

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

331



386



302



197



585

Nonperforming loans

158,802



177,328



207,063



224,151



103,417

Real estate owned, net

873



809



1,353



1,738



2,232

Nonperforming assets

$       159,675



178,137



208,416



225,889



105,649

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         17,216



12,858



8,951



7,390



10,704

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

13,072



13,664



18,480



20,120



21,431

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         30,288



26,522



27,431



27,510



32,135





















Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.59  %



1.74  %



2.01  %



2.16  %



0.98  %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.10  %



1.24  %



1.46  %



1.58  %



0.77  %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02  %



1.08  %



1.14  %



1.20  %



1.27  %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.03  %



1.09  %



1.17  %



1.24  %



1.32  %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

64.38  %



61.90  %



56.66  %



55.32  %



129.99  %





*

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2021



Pass



Special

   mention*



Substandard

**



Doubtful



Loss



Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:

























Residential mortgage loans



$        2,978,080





16,540







2,994,620

Home equity loans



1,312,820





7,111







1,319,931

Consumer loans



1,834,478





4,270







1,838,748

Total Personal Banking



6,125,378





27,921







6,153,299

Commercial Banking:

























Commercial real estate loans



2,639,676



74,123



301,685







3,015,484

Commercial loans



808,323



5,730



33,556







847,609

Total Commercial Banking



3,447,999



79,853



335,241







3,863,093

Total loans



$        9,573,377



79,853



363,162







10,016,392

At September 30, 2021

























Personal Banking:

























Residential mortgage loans



$        2,972,489





17,032







2,989,521

Home equity loans



1,342,479





7,869







1,350,348

Consumer loans



1,812,360





4,476







1,816,836

Total Personal Banking



6,127,328





29,377







6,156,705

Commercial Banking:

























Commercial real estate loans



2,799,592



63,034



299,925







3,162,551

Commercial loans



813,665



10,976



55,071







879,712

Total Commercial Banking



3,613,257



74,010



354,996







4,042,263

Total loans



$        9,740,585



74,010



384,373







10,198,968

At June 30, 2021

























Personal Banking:

























Residential mortgage loans



$        2,937,418





17,133







2,954,551

Home equity loans



1,367,765





8,463







1,376,228

Consumer loans



1,741,872





3,359







1,745,231

Total Personal Banking



6,047,055





28,955







6,076,010

Commercial Banking:

























Commercial real estate loans



2,781,734



73,167



360,288







3,215,189

Commercial loans



943,665



11,266



63,850







1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking



3,725,399



84,433



424,138







4,233,970

Total loans



$        9,772,454



84,433



453,093







10,309,980

At March 31, 2021

























Personal Banking:

























Residential mortgage loans



$        2,950,103





21,575







2,971,678

Home equity loans



1,396,757





10,767







1,407,524

Consumer loans



1,547,502





6,853







1,554,355

Total Personal Banking



5,894,362





39,195







5,933,557

Commercial Banking:

























Commercial real estate loans



2,801,082



120,345



368,009







3,289,436

Commercial loans



1,061,884



22,623



60,540







1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking



3,862,966



142,968



428,549







4,434,483

Total loans



$        9,757,328



142,968



467,744







10,368,040

At December 31, 2020

























Personal Banking:

























Residential mortgage loans



$        3,042,544





25,577







3,068,121

Home equity loans



1,455,474





12,262







1,467,736

Consumer loans



1,499,004





8,989







1,507,993

Total Personal Banking



5,997,022





46,828







6,043,850

Commercial Banking:

























Commercial real estate loans



2,852,705



108,021



385,163







3,345,889

Commercial loans



1,092,498



41,278



57,334







1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking



3,945,203



149,299



442,497







4,536,999

Total loans



$        9,942,225



149,299



489,325







10,580,849





Includes $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, and $31.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

**

Includes $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, and $153.2 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)







December 31,

2021



*



September 30,

2021



*



June 30,

2021



*



March 31,

2021



*



December 31,

2020



*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)





























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:





























































Residential mortgage loans



277



$   20,567



0.7      %



17



$        765



—     %



13



$        606



—     %



248



$   22,236



0.7      %



315



$   28,797



0.9      %

Home equity loans



112



3,153



0.2      %



101



3,351



0.2      %



91



3,677



0.3      %



84



3,334



0.2      %



138



4,763



0.3      %

Consumer loans



589



6,536



0.4      %



576



6,146



0.3      %



532



5,571



0.3      %



535



5,732



0.4      %



1,279



10,574



0.7      %

Commercial real estate loans



17



17,065



0.6      %



19



2,004



0.1      %



13



2,857



0.1      %



33



12,240



0.4      %



43



10,923



0.3      %

Commercial loans



12



193



—     %



10



692



0.1      %



15



686



0.1      %



16



3,032



0.3      %



37



6,405



0.5      %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days



1,007



$   47,514



0.5      %



723



$   12,958



0.1      %



664



$   13,397



0.1      %



916



$   46,574



0.4      %



1,812



$   61,462



0.6      %































































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:





























































Residential mortgage loans



59



$     5,433



0.2      %



55



$     4,907



0.2      %



58



$     4,051



0.1      %



26



$     2,062



0.1      %



84



$     5,083



0.2      %

Home equity loans



30



949



0.1      %



29



1,024



0.1      %



36



1,502



0.1      %



31



953



0.1      %



47



1,656



0.1      %

Consumer loans



195



2,006



0.1      %



180



1,757



0.1      %



181



1,988



0.1      %



169



1,868



0.1      %



322



2,742



0.2      %

Commercial real estate loans



5



769



—     %



8



1,170



—     %



9



1,335



—     %



14



7,609



0.2      %



11



1,615



—     %

Commercial loans



10



727



0.1      %



2



170



—     %



2



27



—     %



12



8,979



0.8      %



10



864



0.1      %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days



299



$     9,884



0.1      %



274



$     9,028



0.1      %



286



$     8,903



0.1      %



252



$   21,471



0.2      %



474



$   11,960



0.1      %































































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **





























































Residential mortgage loans



87



$     7,641



0.3      %



95



$     8,069



0.3      %



115



$   10,007



0.3      %



121



$     9,333



0.3      %



168



$   14,489



0.5      %

Home equity loans



105



4,262



0.3      %



119



4,745



0.4      %



146



6,256



0.5      %



176



7,044



0.5      %



207



8,441



0.6      %

Consumer loans



296



2,400



0.1      %



308



2,568



0.1      %



356



2,643



0.2      %



454



3,822



0.2      %



720



6,058



0.4      %

Commercial real estate loans



52



24,063



0.8      %



59



25,562



0.8      %



83



23,564



0.7      %



113



29,737



0.9      %



119



25,287



0.8      %

Commercial loans



8



1,105



0.1      %



10



1,104



0.1      %



18



4,126



0.4      %



31



4,860



0.4      %



37



7,325



0.6      %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more



548



$   39,471



0.4      %



591



$   42,048



0.4      %



718



$   46,596



0.5      %



895



$   54,796



0.5      %



1,251



$   61,600



0.6      %































































Total loans delinquent



1,854



$   96,869



1.0      %



1,588



$   64,034



0.6      %



1,668



$   68,896



0.7      %



2,063



$ 122,841



1.2      %



3,537



$ 135,022



1.3      %





*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, and $6.6 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Quarter ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Beginning balance

$      109,767



117,330



123,997



134,427



140,209

Provision

(1,909)



(4,354)





(5,620)



(2,230)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(784)



(1,263)



(770)



(855)



(407)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,299)



(1,474)



(379)



(228)



(58)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,897)



(2,148)



(2,401)



(2,603)



(2,623)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(2,652)



(1,581)



(3,964)



(4,626)



(2,770)

Charge-offs commercial

(2,586)



(412)



(1,161)



(54)



(156)

Recoveries

4,601



3,669



2,008



3,556



2,462

Ending balance

$      102,241



109,767



117,330



123,997



134,427

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.22  %



0.12  %



0.26  %



0.19  %



0.13  %

 



Year ended December 31,



2021



2020

Beginning balance

$            134,427



57,941

CECL adoption



10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration



8,845

Provision

(11,883)



83,975

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(3,672)



(917)

Charge-offs home equity

(3,380)



(608)

Charge-offs consumer

(10,049)



(12,658)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(12,823)



(4,323)

Charge-offs commercial

(4,213)



(16,212)

Recoveries

13,834



7,592

Ending balance

$            102,241



134,427

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.20  %



0.27  %

 



December 31, 2021



Originated loans



Acquired loans



Total loans



Balance



Reserve



Balance



Reserve



Balance



Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$     2,783,459



6,621



211,161



752



2,994,620



7,373

Home equity loans

1,107,202



4,243



212,729



1,057



1,319,931



5,300

Consumer loans

1,692,207



16,775



146,541



1,592



1,838,748



18,367

Personal Banking Loans

5,582,868



27,639



570,431



3,401



6,153,299



31,040

Commercial real estate loans

2,523,280



48,503



492,204



9,521



3,015,484



58,024

Commercial loans

765,877



10,608



81,732



2,569



847,609



13,177

Commercial Banking Loans

3,289,157



59,111



573,936



12,090



3,863,093



71,201

Total Loans

$     8,872,025



86,750



1,144,367



15,491



10,016,392



102,241

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 



The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.





Quarter ended 



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:



























































Interest-earning assets:



























































Residential mortgage loans

$  2,977,942



25,269



3.39          %



$  2,959,794



25,398



3.43          %



$  2,935,034



25,609



3.49          %



$  3,007,439



26,366



3.51          %



$  3,089,916



27,503



3.56          %

Home equity loans

1,328,553



11,750



3.51          %



1,356,131



11,993



3.51          %



1,380,794



12,232



3.55          %



1,432,009



12,815



3.63          %



1,472,527



13,535



3.66          %

Consumer loans

1,756,620



15,514



3.50          %



1,728,563



16,220



3.72          %



1,589,739



14,555



3.67          %



1,463,284



14,566



4.04          %



1,444,860



15,874



4.37          %

Commercial real estate loans

3,113,924



34,062



4.28          %



3,205,839



35,305



4.31          %



3,257,810



33,349



4.05          %



3,313,892



38,471



4.64          %



3,317,418



37,965



4.48          %

Commercial loans

855,998



9,154



4.18          %



975,603



9,096



3.65          %



1,133,969



9,978



3.48          %



1,189,812



10,566



3.55          %



1,325,047



11,414



3.37          %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,033,037



95,749



3.79          %



10,225,930



98,012



3.80          %



10,297,346



95,723



3.73          %



10,406,436



102,784



4.01          %



10,649,768



106,291



3.97          %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,894,683



5,743



1.21          %



1,832,876



5,840



1.27          %



1,756,227



5,680



1.29          %



1,324,558



4,200



1.27          %



1,166,739



4,551



1.56          %

Investment securities (c) (d)

358,558



1,535



1.71          %



348,619



1,466



1.68          %



364,414



1,466



1.61          %



331,358



1,381



1.67          %



252,898



1,380



2.18          %

FHLB stock, at cost

14,459



82



2.25          %



21,607



71



1.31          %



23,107



138



2.40          %



21,811



116



2.17          %



23,346



192



3.27          %

Other interest-earning deposits

1,168,449



467



0.16          %



905,130



352



0.15          %



810,741



192



0.09          %



801,119



183



0.09          %



632,494



178



0.11          %

Total interest-earning assets

13,469,186



103,576



3.05          %



13,334,162



105,741



3.15          %



13,251,835



103,199



3.12          %



12,885,282



108,664



3.42          %



12,725,245



112,592



3.52          %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,004,905











1,074,122











1,104,924











1,102,477











1,066,609









Total assets

$   14,474,091











$   14,408,284











$   14,356,759











$   13,987,759











$   13,791,854









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























































Savings deposits

$  2,282,606



622



0.11          %



$  2,271,365



603



0.11          %



$  2,255,578



590



0.10          %



$  2,118,030



625



0.12          %



$  2,028,155



617



0.12          %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,933,466



411



0.06          %



2,890,905



414



0.06          %



2,840,949



407



0.06          %



2,783,429



429



0.06          %



2,699,515



476



0.07          %

Money market deposit accounts

2,618,177



656



0.10          %



2,565,159



637



0.10          %



2,537,629



621



0.10          %



2,497,495



657



0.11          %



2,426,513



960



0.16          %

Time deposits

1,356,513



2,606



0.76          %



1,423,041



2,886



0.80          %



1,493,947



3,155



0.85          %



1,583,525



3,803



0.97          %



1,676,094



4,660



1.11          %

Borrowed funds (f)

135,038



159



0.47          %



131,199



154



0.47          %



131,240



150



0.46          %



143,806



154



0.43          %



229,109



213



0.37          %

Subordinated debt (g)

123,514



1,180



3.82          %



123,513



1,277



4.10          %



123,443



1,264



4.11          %



123,357



1,258



4.14          %



123,283



1,256



4.05          %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,012



625



1.89          %



128,946



625



1.90          %



128,882



636



1.95          %



128,817



642



1.99          %



128,752



659



2.00          %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,578,326



6,259



0.26          %



9,534,128



6,596



0.27          %



9,511,668



6,823



0.29          %



9,378,459



7,568



0.33          %



9,311,421



8,841



0.38          %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,093,518











3,058,819











3,036,202











2,805,206











2,675,986









Noninterest-bearing liabilities

242,620











244,402











247,930











265,667











253,966









Total liabilities

12,914,464











12,837,349











12,795,800











12,449,332











12,241,373









Shareholders' equity

1,559,627











1,570,935











1,560,959











1,538,427











1,550,481









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,474,091











$   14,408,284











$   14,356,759











$   13,987,759











$   13,791,854









Net interest income/Interest rate spread





97,317



2.79          %







99,145



2.87          %







96,376



2.84          %







101,096



3.09          %







103,751



3.14          %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,890,860







2.89          %



$  3,800,034







2.97          %



$  3,740,167







2.91          %



$  3,506,823







3.18          %



$  3,413,824







3.26          %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X   











1.40X   











1.39X   











1.37X   











1.37X   













(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, and 0.23%, respectively.

(i) 

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, and 3.94%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, and 1.78%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, and 3.48%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, and 3.11%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, and 3.23%, respectively.

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by

dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.





Year ended December 31,



2021



2020



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)



Average

balance



Interest



Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Residential mortgage loans

$       2,969,939



102,642



3.46  %



$       3,051,582



113,353



3.71  %

Home equity loans

1,374,038



48,789



3.55  %



1,436,632



55,875



3.89  %

Consumer loans

1,635,613



60,854



3.72  %



1,338,120



58,878



4.40  %

Commercial real estate loans

3,222,272



141,186



4.32  %



3,132,976



140,883



4.42  %

Commercial loans

1,037,758



38,794



3.69  %



1,145,143



44,142



3.79  %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,239,620



392,265



3.83  %



10,104,453



413,131



4.09  %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,704,006



21,463



1.26  %



889,744



17,416



1.96  %

Investment securities (c) (d)

350,806



5,848



1.67  %



196,071



4,841



2.47  %

FHLB stock, at cost

20,229



407



2.01  %



21,781



981



4.50  %

Other interest-earning deposits

921,360



1,194



0.13  %



520,666



719



0.14  %

Total interest-earning assets

13,236,021



421,177



3.18  %



11,732,715



437,088



3.73  %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,072,313











1,159,405









Total assets

$      14,308,334











$      12,892,120









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Savings deposits

$       2,232,454



2,440



0.11  %



$       1,885,517



2,640



0.14  %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,862,677



1,660



0.06  %



2,432,427



3,358



0.14  %

Money market deposit accounts

2,554,975



2,570



0.10  %



2,224,904



6,995



0.31  %

Time deposits

1,463,522



12,452



0.85  %



1,687,381



22,903



1.36  %

Borrowed funds (f)

135,285



616



0.46  %



346,442



3,190



0.92  %

Subordinated debt (g)

123,457



4,980



4.03  %







—  %

Junior subordinated debentures

128,915



2,528



1.93  %



126,683



3,254



2.53  %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,501,285



27,246



0.29  %



8,703,354



42,340



0.49  %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

2,999,392











2,357,725









Noninterest-bearing liabilities

250,075











246,294









Total liabilities

12,750,752











11,307,373









Shareholders' equity

1,557,582











1,584,747









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      14,308,334











$      12,892,120









Net interest income/Interest rate spread





393,931



2.89  %







394,748



3.24  %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$       3,734,736







2.98  %



$       3,029,361







3.36  %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X   











1.35X   













(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a FTE basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.34%, respectively.

(i)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.81% and 4.07%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45% and 2.06%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.16% and 3.70%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.88% and 3.21%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.96% and 3.34%, respectively.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-bancshares-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-and-quarterly-dividend-301465817.html

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.