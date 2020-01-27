WARREN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $876,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 7.52% and 0.97% compared to 8.44% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2020. This is the 101st consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend and represents a 5.6% increase over the prior year. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of December 31, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.57%.
In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "While the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a loan loss provision for a recently classified C&I loan, costs associated with litigation settlements as well as a continued decline in net interest margin as expected, overall we were very pleased with our annual 2019 results. Annual net income of $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, exceeded the prior year net income of $105.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, by $4.9 million or almost 5.0%. For the year, loans grew $757.2 million, or 9.4%, with approximately half of this growth coming from the Union Community Bank acquisition and the other half coming from internal growth. In addition, we were able to fund this growth almost entirely with internal deposit growth. Noninterest income experienced exceptional growth for the year of $7.7 million, or 8.4%, across almost all categories. Our mortgage banking operation is beginning to contribute in a meaningful way, brokerage investment revenue increased by over 7% and recent changes in the fourth quarter in our fees and fee income philosophy will benefit us going into 2020. Finally, we look forward to welcoming the MutualBank employees and customers in April along with their $2.1 billion balance sheet and expected earnings accretion."
Net interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 2.4%, to $88.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $86.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a $5.4 million, or 5.8%, increase in interest income on loans receivable. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $734.0 million, or 9.2%, in the average balance of loans. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $3.9 million, or 43.5%, due to elevated market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in an increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.94% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for loan losses increased by $4.4 million, or 116.9%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The provision increased in the current quarter due to the downgrade of an $11.5 million commercial loan resulting in a loan loss reserve on this relationship of approximately $7.4 million.
Noninterest income increased by $5.0 million, or 21.4%, to $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $23.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due to a $1.3 million, or 10.1%, increase in service charges and fees as a result of additional fees collected on deposit accounts due to a recent change in fee structure, a $1.3 million increase in mortgage banking income as a result of expanding our secondary market sales capabilities and a $1.0 million, or 34.6%, increase in other operating income from increases in interest rate swap fee income. In addition, we recognized a gain of $908,000 in the current quarter on the sale of approximately $52.2 million of one-to-four family mortgage loans from our portfolio. Consistent with our strategy in the third quarter of 2019, we chose to sell these loans as they were identified as most likely to refinance due to declining market interest rates and we redeployed the proceeds into shorter duration consumer and commercial loans at an equivalent yield.
Noninterest expense increased by $4.3 million, or 5.9%, to $76.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $72.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase resulted from a $2.8 million, or 7.0%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of Union Community Bank ("UCB") employees. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in other expenses of $1.2 million, or 31.5%, primarily related to an increase in litigation accruals and an increase in acquisition expense of $679,000 due to initial expenses incurred as a result of the recently announced acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in marketing expenses of $1.3 million due primarily to our debit card reward program being discontinued and a decrease in federal deposit premiums of $637,000 due to an assessment credit received during the quarter as a result of the deposit insurance fund becoming fully funded.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, when net income was $105.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 8.36% and 1.07% compared to 8.61% and 1.11% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $19.5 million, or 6.1%, and an increase in noninterest income of $7.7 million, or 8.4%. These increases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $20.0 million, or 7.2%. Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of UCB operations, including additional compensation costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the UCB conversion in March 2019 and the initial costs incurred for the pending MutualFirst Financial, Inc. acquisition scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,846
107,602
68,789
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $815,495, $801,465 and $811,015, respectively)
819,901
807,823
801,450
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $18,223, $19,237 and $22,446, respectively)
18,036
18,958
22,765
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
898,783
934,383
893,004
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
7,709
8,859
—
Residential mortgage loans
2,860,418
2,887,274
2,864,470
Home equity loans
1,342,918
1,328,173
1,258,422
Consumer loans
1,125,132
1,094,293
859,713
Commercial real estate loans
2,754,390
2,812,839
2,471,821
Commercial loans
718,107
720,579
597,013
Total loans receivable
8,808,674
8,852,017
8,051,439
Allowance for loan losses
(57,941)
(52,859)
(55,214)
Loans receivable, net
8,750,733
8,799,158
7,996,225
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
14,740
21,401
15,635
Accrued interest receivable
25,755
27,069
24,490
Real estate owned, net
950
1,237
2,498
Premises and equipment, net
147,409
148,796
143,390
Bank-owned life insurance
189,091
187,971
171,079
Goodwill
346,103
344,720
307,420
Other intangible assets
23,076
22,410
19,821
Other assets
97,268
93,329
34,211
Total assets
$
10,493,908
10,580,474
9,607,773
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,609,653
1,905,650
1,736,156
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,944,108
1,678,644
1,455,460
Money market deposit accounts
1,863,998
1,828,001
1,661,623
Savings deposits
1,604,838
1,635,754
1,636,099
Time deposits
1,569,410
1,633,451
1,404,841
Total deposits
8,592,007
8,681,500
7,894,179
Borrowed funds
246,336
255,257
234,389
Junior subordinated debentures
121,800
121,787
111,213
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
44,556
24,331
43,298
Accrued interest payable
1,142
1,314
744
Other liabilities
134,782
144,515
66,312
Total liabilities
9,140,623
9,228,704
8,350,135
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,859,088, 106,658,067, and 103,354,030 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,069
1,067
1,034
Paid-in capital
805,750
801,382
745,926
Retained earnings
583,407
577,018
550,374
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36,941)
(27,697)
(39,696)
Total shareholders' equity
1,353,285
1,351,770
1,257,638
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,493,908
10,580,474
9,607,773
Equity to assets
12.90
%
12.78
%
13.09
%
Tangible common equity to assets
9.72
%
9.64
%
10.03
%
Book value per share
$
12.66
12.67
12.17
Tangible book value per share
$
9.21
9.23
9.00
Closing market price per share
$
16.63
16.39
16.94
Full time equivalent employees
2,209
2,218
2,128
Number of banking offices
181
182
172
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$
97,866
101,091
100,917
94,935
92,512
Mortgage-backed securities
4,237
4,188
4,280
3,965
3,942
Taxable investment securities
683
884
898
936
924
Tax-free investment securities
201
224
237
182
170
FHLB dividends
262
307
316
171
151
Interest-earning deposits
169
172
159
100
69
Total interest income
103,418
106,866
106,807
100,289
97,768
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,893
13,694
12,484
10,145
8,985
Borrowed funds
1,580
2,236
1,720
2,162
1,952
Total interest expense
14,473
15,930
14,204
12,307
10,937
Net interest income
88,945
90,936
92,603
87,982
86,831
Provision for loan losses
8,223
3,302
4,667
6,467
3,792
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
80,722
87,634
87,936
81,515
83,039
Noninterest income:
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
27
—
29
(6)
4
Gain on sale of loans
908
826
—
—
—
Service charges and fees
14,125
13,558
13,339
12,043
12,827
Trust and other financial services income
4,517
4,609
4,444
4,195
4,246
Insurance commission income
1,858
1,887
2,145
2,178
1,906
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
86
(227)
91
(3)
(14)
Income from bank owned life insurance
1,121
1,095
1,197
1,005
1,038
Mortgage banking income
1,494
1,921
188
216
213
Other operating income
4,077
2,500
1,930
2,034
3,028
Total noninterest income
28,213
26,169
23,363
21,662
23,248
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
42,074
40,816
42,008
38,188
39,319
Premises and occupancy costs
7,051
7,061
7,387
7,218
6,567
Office operations
4,097
3,197
3,708
3,131
3,455
Collections expense
566
747
939
308
780
Processing expenses
10,263
11,122
10,634
10,434
10,160
Marketing expenses
1,010
1,373
2,729
1,886
2,331
Federal deposit insurance premiums
—
(702)
681
706
637
Professional services
3,533
3,032
3,198
2,524
3,134
Amortization of intangible assets
1,634
1,702
1,760
1,447
1,346
Real estate owned expense
72
119
128
159
187
Restructuring/acquisition expense
1,114
23
1,105
1,926
435
Other expenses
5,157
2,106
3,235
3,497
3,922
Total noninterest expense
76,571
70,596
77,512
71,424
72,273
Income before income taxes
32,364
43,207
33,787
31,753
34,014
Income tax expense
6,773
9,793
7,404
6,709
7,547
Net income
$
25,591
33,414
26,383
25,044
26,467
Basic earnings per share
$
0.24
0.32
0.25
0.24
0.26
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
0.31
0.25
0.24
0.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
105,627,194
105,517,707
105,233,635
103,101,789
102,479,086
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
106,306,615
106,270,544
106,258,215
104,496,592
103,749,383
Annualized return on average equity
7.52
%
9.90
%
8.01
%
7.96
%
8.44
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.97
%
1.25
%
1.02
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
Annualized return on tangible common equity**
10.32
%
13.46
%
10.97
%
10.74
%
11.29
%
Efficiency ratio *
63.01
%
58.81
%
64.37
%
62.07
%
64.04
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *
2.80
%
2.59
%
2.88
%
2.79
%
2.91
%
*
Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
2019
2018
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$
394,809
356,571
Mortgage-backed securities
16,670
13,781
Taxable investment securities
3,401
3,064
Tax-free investment securities
844
1,078
FHLB dividends
1,056
452
Interest-earning deposits
600
835
Total interest income
417,380
375,781
Interest expense:
Deposits
49,216
30,985
Borrowed funds
7,698
6,155
Total interest expense
56,914
37,140
Net interest income
360,466
338,641
Provision for loan losses
22,659
20,332
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
337,807
318,309
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
50
157
Gain on sale of loans
1,734
—
Service charges and fees
53,065
50,792
Trust and other financial services income
17,765
16,581
Insurance commission income
8,068
8,791
Loss on real estate owned, net
(53)
(631)
Income from bank owned life insurance
4,418
5,821
Mortgage banking income
3,819
596
Other operating income
10,541
9,595
Total noninterest income
99,407
91,702
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
163,086
152,395
Premises and occupancy costs
28,717
27,519
Office operations
14,133
14,139
Collections expense
2,560
2,209
Processing expenses
42,453
39,046
Marketing expenses
6,998
8,434
Federal deposit insurance premiums
685
2,746
Professional services
12,287
10,598
Amortization of intangible assets
6,543
5,848
Real estate owned expense
478
817
Restructuring/acquisition expense
4,168
1,014
Other expenses
13,995
11,333
Total noninterest expense
296,103
276,098
Income before income taxes
141,111
133,913
Income tax expense
30,679
28,422
Net income
$
110,432
105,491
Basic earnings per share
$
1.05
1.03
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.04
1.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
104,878,774
102,073,888
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
105,839,149
103,565,901
Return on average equity
8.36
%
8.61
%
Return on average assets
1.07
%
1.11
%
Return on tangible common equity**
11.22
%
11.34
%
Efficiency ratio *
62.06
%
62.56
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *
2.76
%
2.83
%
*
Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$
72
676
432
124
264
Home equity loans
197
607
475
643
437
Consumer loans
78
68
94
76
196
Commercial real estate loans
9,241
7,674
12,605
10,520
9,947
Commercial loans
3,424
3,777
5,666
4,277
4,736
Total nonaccrual loans current
$
13,012
12,802
19,272
15,640
15,580
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$
674
40
13
824
1,358
Home equity loans
224
102
418
160
266
Consumer loans
121
246
172
154
294
Commercial real estate loans
196
925
469
2,642
219
Commercial loans
55
44
45
321
23
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$
1,270
1,357
1,117
4,101
2,160
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$
1,048
979
910
1,323
1,262
Home equity loans
689
436
717
954
376
Consumer loans
417
426
322
683
582
Commercial real estate loans
413
536
1,426
3,588
1,260
Commercial loans
341
—
780
397
332
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$
2,908
2,377
4,155
6,945
3,812
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$
12,682
11,722
10,617
10,781
12,965
Home equity loans
5,635
5,966
5,591
5,542
5,996
Consumer finance loans
1
1
10
—
22
Consumer loans
3,609
3,399
2,892
3,215
3,228
Commercial real estate loans
25,014
22,292
21,123
24,528
25,509
Commercial loans
4,739
5,741
2,920
2,027
3,010
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$
51,680
49,121
43,153
46,093
50,730
Total nonaccrual loans
$
68,870
65,657
67,697
72,779
72,282
Total nonaccrual loans
$
68,870
65,657
67,697
72,779
72,282
Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing
32
85
55
166
166
Nonperforming loans
68,902
65,742
67,752
72,945
72,448
Real estate owned, net
950
1,237
2,070
2,345
2,498
Nonperforming assets
$
69,852
66,979
69,822
75,290
74,946
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$
9,043
9,138
13,375
14,951
15,306
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
22,956
21,162
17,894
17,861
18,302
Total troubled debt restructuring
$
31,999
30,300
31,269
32,812
33,608
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.78
%
0.74
%
0.78
%
0.85
%
0.90
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.67
%
0.63
%
0.66
%
0.73
%
0.78
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.66
%
0.60
%
0.61
%
0.65
%
0.69
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
84.09
%
80.40
%
78.38
%
76.39
%
76.21
%
*
Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2019
Pass
Special
Substandard**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,858,582
—
9,545
—
—
2,868,127
Home equity loans
1,336,111
—
6,807
—
—
1,342,918
Consumer loans
1,120,732
—
4,400
—
—
1,125,132
Total Personal Banking
5,315,425
—
20,752
—
—
5,336,177
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,538,816
80,570
135,004
—
—
2,754,390
Commercial loans
616,983
42,380
58,744
—
—
718,107
Total Commercial Banking
3,155,799
122,950
193,748
—
—
3,472,497
Total loans
$
8,471,224
122,950
214,500
—
—
8,808,674
At September 30, 2019
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,887,077
—
9,056
—
—
2,896,133
Home equity loans
1,320,930
—
7,243
—
—
1,328,173
Consumer loans
1,090,030
—
4,263
—
—
1,094,293
Total Personal Banking
5,298,037
—
20,562
—
—
5,318,599
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,601,025
69,380
142,253
181
—
2,812,839
Commercial loans
639,998
37,666
42,800
115
—
720,579
Total Commercial Banking
3,241,023
107,046
185,053
296
—
3,533,418
Total loans
$
8,539,060
107,046
205,615
296
—
8,852,017
At June 30, 2019
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,890,472
—
8,692
—
—
2,899,164
Home equity loans
1,307,887
—
7,060
—
—
1,314,947
Consumer loans
1,007,813
—
3,611
—
—
1,011,424
Total Personal Banking
5,206,172
—
19,363
—
—
5,225,535
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,586,013
86,434
135,525
181
—
2,808,153
Commercial loans
621,889
38,182
42,141
982
—
703,194
Total Commercial Banking
3,207,902
124,616
177,666
1,163
—
3,511,347
Total loans
$
8,414,074
124,616
197,029
1,163
—
8,736,882
At March 31, 2019
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,858,007
—
9,154
—
—
2,867,161
Home equity loans
1,317,323
—
7,082
—
—
1,324,405
Consumer loans
926,832
—
4,230
—
—
931,062
Total Personal Banking
5,102,162
—
20,466
—
—
5,122,628
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,577,176
87,053
135,080
—
—
2,799,309
Commercial loans
573,160
34,610
40,168
—
—
647,938
Total Commercial Banking
3,150,336
121,663
175,248
—
—
3,447,247
Total loans
$
8,252,498
121,663
195,714
—
—
8,569,875
At December 31, 2018
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,853,460
—
11,010
—
—
2,864,470
Home equity loans
1,251,518
—
6,904
—
—
1,258,422
Consumer loans
855,277
—
4,436
—
—
859,713
Total Personal Banking
4,960,255
—
22,350
—
—
4,982,605
Commercial Banking:
—
Commercial real estate loans
2,254,350
94,688
122,783
—
—
2,471,821
Commercial loans
538,762
19,281
38,970
—
—
597,013
Total Commercial Banking
2,793,112
113,969
161,753
—
—
3,068,834
Total loans
$
7,753,367
113,969
184,103
—
—
8,051,439
*
Includes $10.3 million, $8.7 million, $8.1 million, $3.4 million, and $7.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
**
Includes $53.1 million, $46.6 million, $38.6 million, $37.8 million, and $39.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
292
$
23,296
0.8
%
21
$
1,236
—
%
30
$
1,629
0.1
%
311
$
28,009
1.0
%
333
$
27,777
1.0
%
Home equity loans
173
6,469
0.5
%
149
4,774
0.4
%
148
4,573
0.3
%
195
7,626
0.6
%
233
8,649
0.7
%
Consumer finance loans
32
63
12.4
%
43
98
11.2
%
75
130
9.0
%
128
295
12.9
%
327
661
17.3
%
Consumer loans
928
9,145
0.8
%
821
7,499
0.7
%
781
7,500
0.7
%
777
7,228
0.8
%
1,073
9,447
1.1
%
Commercial real estate loans
43
7,921
0.3
%
27
5,308
0.2
%
31
2,418
0.1
%
48
28,965
1.0
%
37
5,503
0.2
%
Commercial loans
32
1,187
0.2
%
20
362
0.1
%
14
666
0.1
%
30
3,359
0.5
%
21
973
0.2
%
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
1,500
$
48,081
0.5
%
1,081
$
19,277
0.2
%
1,079
$
16,916
0.2
%
1,489
$
75,482
0.9
%
2,024
$
53,010
0.7
%
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
67
$
5,693
0.2
%
95
$
5,320
0.2
%
78
$
6,264
0.2
%
29
$
2,602
0.1
%
71
$
6,425
0.2
%
Home equity loans
66
2,405
0.2
%
66
2,103
0.2
%
59
2,319
0.2
%
53
2,544
0.2
%
63
2,065
0.2
%
Consumer finance loans
16
35
6.8
%
21
43
4.9
%
25
44
3.0
%
28
47
2.1
%
86
172
4.5
%
Consumer loans
379
3,267
0.3
%
267
2,589
0.2
%
313
2,853
0.3
%
271
2,130
0.2
%
389
3,042
0.4
%
Commercial real estate loans
19
1,690
0.1
%
15
1,893
0.1
%
16
2,617
0.1
%
17
4,064
0.1
%
24
5,387
0.2
%
Commercial loans
17
6,403
0.9
%
10
589
0.1
%
16
1,725
0.2
%
7
738
0.1
%
8
560
0.1
%
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
564
$
19,493
0.2
%
474
$
12,537
0.1
%
507
$
15,822
0.2
%
405
$
12,125
0.2
%
641
$
17,651
0.2
%
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
141
$
12,775
0.4
%
138
$
11,816
0.4
%
129
$
10,800
0.4
%
113
$
10,801
0.4
%
145
$
12,985
0.5
%
Home equity loans
159
5,688
0.4
%
157
5,966
0.4
%
136
5,591
0.4
%
155
5,542
0.4
%
161
6,037
0.5
%
Consumer finance loans
8
1
0.2
%
9
1
0.1
%
5
10
0.7
%
—
—
—
%
6
21
0.6
%
Consumer loans
582
3,610
0.3
%
389
3,400
0.3
%
705
2,898
0.3
%
764
3,221
0.3
%
432
3,233
0.4
%
Commercial real estate loans
129
25,014
0.9
%
118
22,292
0.8
%
118
21,123
0.7
%
125
24,589
0.9
%
128
25,587
1.0
%
Commercial loans
37
4,739
0.7
%
40
5,741
0.8
%
25
2,920
0.4
%
23
2,027
0.3
%
29
3,010
0.5
%
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
1,056
$
51,827
0.6
%
851
$
49,216
0.6
%
1,118
$
43,342
0.5
%
1,180
$
46,180
0.6
%
901
$
50,873
0.6
%
Total loans delinquent
3,120
$
119,401
1.4
%
2,406
$
81,030
0.9
%
2,704
$
76,080
0.9
%
3,074
$
133,787
1.6
%
3,566
$
121,534
1.5
%
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000, $95,000, $190,000, $87,000, and $145,000 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Beginning balance
$
52,859
53,107
55,721
55,214
55,975
Provision
8,223
3,302
4,667
6,467
3,792
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(222)
(190)
(397)
(357)
(375)
Charge-offs home equity
(113)
(466)
(389)
(153)
(341)
Charge-offs consumer finance
(24)
(59)
(58)
(179)
(329)
Charge-offs consumer
(3,118)
(3,019)
(2,508)
(2,842)
(3,751)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(107)
(389)
(4,367)
(604)
(1,538)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,143)
(1,151)
(1,087)
(3,270)
(824)
Recoveries
1,586
1,724
1,525
1,445
2,605
Ending balance
$
57,941
52,859
53,107
55,721
55,214
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.34
%
0.29
%
0.23
%
Year ended December 31,
2019
2018
Beginning balance
$
55,214
56,795
Provision
22,659
20,332
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,166)
(1,179)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,121)
(1,785)
Charge-offs consumer finance
(320)
(2,813)
Charge-offs consumer
(11,487)
(13,152)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(5,467)
(7,387)
Charge-offs commercial
(6,651)
(3,325)
Recoveries
6,280
7,728
Ending balance
$
57,941
55,214
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.23
%
0.28
%
December 31, 2019
Originated loans
Acquired loans
Total loans
Balance
Reserve
Balance
Reserve
Balance
Reserve
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,785,189
2,463
82,938
111
2,868,127
2,574
Home equity loans
1,099,514
2,830
243,404
359
1,342,918
3,189
Consumer finance loans
509
76
—
—
509
76
Consumer loans
1,088,638
11,979
35,985
538
1,124,623
12,517
Personal Banking Loans
4,973,850
17,348
362,327
1,008
5,336,177
18,356
Commercial real estate loans
2,349,048
17,292
405,342
4,296
2,754,390
21,588
Commercial loans
664,159
16,799
53,948
1,198
718,107
17,997
Commercial Banking Loans
3,013,207
34,091
459,290
5,494
3,472,497
39,585
Total Loans
$
7,987,057
51,439
821,617
6,502
8,808,674
57,941
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average balance sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Average
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,847,932
28,011
3.93
%
$
2,894,716
28,991
4.01
%
$
2,857,425
29,300
4.10
%
$
2,842,556
29,282
4.12
%
$
2,837,220
28,794
4.06
%
Home equity loans
1,333,748
15,354
4.57
%
1,316,033
16,131
4.86
%
1,319,056
17,717
5.39
%
1,265,974
16,048
5.14
%
1,264,169
15,788
4.95
%
Consumer finance loans
668
32
19.16
%
1,128
55
19.50
%
1,826
87
19.06
%
2,999
139
18.54
%
4,751
220
18.52
%
Consumer loans
1,072,897
11,984
4.43
%
1,027,451
11,861
4.58
%
943,254
10,649
4.53
%
869,536
10,052
4.69
%
791,685
9,365
4.69
%
Commercial real estate loans
2,741,687
32,985
4.71
%
2,796,351
34,441
4.82
%
2,801,953
35,537
5.02
%
2,560,408
30,767
4.81
%
2,492,331
29,991
4.71
%
Commercial loans
717,438
9,841
5.37
%
710,847
9,949
5.48
%
670,613
7,966
4.70
%
615,090
8,967
5.83
%
590,195
8,666
5.75
%
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
8,714,370
98,207
4.47
%
8,746,526
101,428
4.60
%
8,594,127
101,256
4.73
%
8,156,563
95,255
4.74
%
7,980,351
92,824
4.61
%
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
667,910
4,237
2.54
%
641,085
4,188
2.61
%
644,887
4,280
2.65
%
604,463
3,965
2.62
%
619,105
3,942
2.55
%
Investment securities (c) (d)
151,289
938
2.48
%
218,753
1,168
2.14
%
226,325
1,198
2.12
%
227,312
1,167
2.05
%
227,813
1,140
2.00
%
FHLB stock, at cost
13,400
262
7.76
%
16,302
307
7.47
%
16,117
316
7.86
%
16,098
171
4.31
%
14,372
151
4.17
%
Other interest-earning deposits
31,624
169
2.09
%
28,832
172
2.33
%
20,983
159
3.00
%
14,136
100
2.83
%
10,454
68
2.55
%
Total interest-earning assets
9,578,593
103,813
4.30
%
9,651,498
107,263
4.41
%
9,502,439
107,209
4.53
%
9,018,572
100,658
4.53
%
8,852,095
98,125
4.40
%
Noninterest earning assets (e)
869,117
916,781
910,225
868,843
743,262
Total assets
$
10,447,710
$
10,568,279
$
10,412,664
$
9,887,415
$
9,595,357
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,615,996
792
0.19
%
$
1,658,670
788
0.19
%
$
1,696,715
777
0.18
%
$
1,650,947
758
0.19
%
$
1,637,400
758
0.18
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,769,623
1,570
0.35
%
1,655,952
1,711
0.41
%
1,674,779
1,569
0.38
%
1,452,963
1,162
0.32
%
1,442,587
1,066
0.29
%
Money market deposit accounts
1,845,535
3,226
0.69
%
1,798,175
3,772
0.83
%
1,776,558
3,433
0.78
%
1,693,626
2,579
0.62
%
1,678,664
1,910
0.45
%
Time deposits
1,607,992
7,305
1.80
%
1,618,591
7,423
1.82
%
1,561,034
6,705
1.72
%
1,432,679
5,646
1.60
%
1,401,352
5,251
1.49
%
Borrowed funds (f)
177,670
444
0.99
%
243,960
1,002
1.63
%
147,119
413
1.13
%
257,550
1,006
1.58
%
216,975
782
1.43
%
Junior subordinated debentures
121,796
1,136
3.65
%
121,767
1,235
3.97
%
121,757
1,307
4.25
%
114,727
1,156
4.03
%
111,213
1,170
4.12
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,138,612
14,473
0.80
%
7,097,115
15,931
0.89
%
6,977,962
14,204
0.82
%
6,602,492
12,307
0.76
%
6,488,191
10,937
0.67
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
1,800,861
1,915,392
1,888,697
1,785,158
1,750,253
Noninterest bearing liabilities
158,434
216,433
225,623
223,480
112,349
Total liabilities
9,097,907
9,228,940
9,092,282
8,611,130
8,350,793
Shareholders' equity
1,349,803
1,339,339
1,320,382
1,276,285
1,244,564
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,447,710
$
10,568,279
$
10,412,664
$
9,887,415
$
9,595,357
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
89,340
3.50
%
91,332
3.52
%
93,005
3.71
%
88,351
3.77
%
87,188
3.73
%
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$
2,439,981
3.73
%
$
2,554,383
3.79
%
$
2,524,477
3.91
%
$
2,416,080
3.97
%
$
2,363,904
3.94
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.34X
1.36X
1.36X
1.37X
1.36X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.59%, 0.63%, 0.58%, 0.51%, and 0.45%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.46%, 4.59%, 4.71%, 4.72%, and 4.60%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.34%, 2.03%, 2.01%, 1.97%, and 1.92%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 4.28%, 4.39%, 4.51%, 4.51%, and 4.38%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.48%, 3.50%, 3.69%, 3.75%, and 3.71%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.71%, 3.77%, 3.90%, 3.96%, and 3.92%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average balance sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Year ended December 31,
2019
2018
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,860,765
115,583
4.04
%
$
2,789,990
113,379
4.06
%
Home equity loans
1,308,908
64,222
4.91
%
1,279,087
61,405
4.80
%
Consumer finance loans
1,648
314
19.05
%
9,367
1,847
19.72
%
Consumer loans
978,975
44,545
4.55
%
697,722
33,153
4.75
%
Commercial real estate loans
2,725,792
132,915
4.81
%
2,505,701
116,180
4.57
%
Commercial loans
678,866
38,565
5.60
%
602,077
31,939
5.23
%
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
8,554,954
396,144
4.63
%
7,883,944
357,903
4.54
%
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
639,764
16,670
2.61
%
586,613
13,781
2.35
%
Investment securities (c) (d)
205,757
4,470
2.17
%
240,989
4,429
1.84
%
FHLB stock
14,477
1,056
7.29
%
10,354
452
4.37
%
Other interest-earning deposits
23,305
600
2.54
%
41,079
835
2.00
%
Total interest-earning assets
9,438,257
418,940
4.44
%
8,762,979
377,400
4.30
%
Noninterest earning assets (e)
890,760
752,007
Total assets
$
10,329,017
$
9,514,986
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,655,495
3,115
0.19
%
$
1,669,930
3,064
0.18
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,651,393
6,012
0.36
%
1,447,809
3,607
0.25
%
Money market deposit accounts
1,778,661
13,010
0.73
%
1,690,481
5,740
0.34
%
Time deposits
1,555,726
27,079
1.74
%
1,415,187
18,574
1.31
%
Borrowed funds (f)
206,458
2,865
1.39
%
146,220
1,194
0.82
%
Junior subordinated debentures
120,012
4,833
3.97
%
111,213
4,961
4.40
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,967,745
56,914
0.82
%
6,480,840
37,140
0.57
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
1,835,622
1,710,841
Noninterest bearing liabilities
204,198
98,550
Total liabilities
9,007,565
8,290,231
Shareholders' equity
1,321,452
1,224,755
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,329,017
$
9,514,986
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
362,026
3.62
%
340,260
3.73
%
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$
2,470,512
3.84
%
$
2,282,139
3.88
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.35X
1.35X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.58% and 0.39%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.61% and 4.52%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.06% and 1.72%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 4.42% and 4.29%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.61% and 3.72%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.82% and 3.86%, respectively.