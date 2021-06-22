ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In anticipation of their upcoming Inner Circle Event, investor resource hub NoteWorthy USA announces an official partnership with Kevin Shortle, award-winning speaker, instructor, consultant, and author who specializes in real-estate-backed mortgages.
"With over 35 years of hands-on experience in so many of the different facets of this niche industry, Kevin's input is absolutely invaluable," says NoteWorthy USA co-owner Aaron Halderman.
Kevin has appeared on national television and radio and has authored numerous books and training manuals including his most recent book, Real Estate Without Renters--currently an Amazon best-seller in four categories. He is an advisor for education at Paperstac and the Money With Meaning Fund. Kevin also connects with this audience on a more frequent basis on the Real Estate Without Renters Podcast and on his Tip of the Day posted to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
"NoteWorthy USA provides a variety of opportunities for investors to set themselves up for success, and that is something I have always been happy to be a part of," says Shortle.
NoteWorthy USA offers unparalleled support for investors looking to educate themselves in note-investing and other alternative cashflows. They host some of the industry's largest networking events, specialty workshops, and home study courses--both live and online. Their monthly special interest publication, the NoteWorthy Newsletter, was first published in 1986 and still continues to draw subscribers from all over the globe.
This isn't the first time Shortle has worked alongside NoteWorthy USA. He was named Note Educator of the Year in 2019 and 2020. He's an Associate Editor for the NoteWorthy Newsletter, with regular columns such as "Ask the Expert" and "New & NoteWorthy." Shortle hosted various workshops and intensives in recent years, along with being a regular speaker at their annual conferences for the past several years.
At NoteWorthy USA's upcoming Inner Circle Event 2021 in September, they plan to debut a new membership program aimed to be a one-stop-shop for investors. Members of The Inner Circle will gain access to NoteWorthy USA's recordings archives, which is a goldmine for investors looking to self-educate. In addition to event recordings on-demand, Inner Circle members receive discounts like 50% off all event tickets and 50% off an annual subscription to the NoteWorthy Newsletter for each year of membership. Members will also receive up to two hours of consultation hours with Shortle - a huge value add.
Unlike their larger networking events, the Inner Circle Event is exclusive with only 30 seats available. To purchase tickets to the 2-day live intensive hosted in Orlando, Florida, visit NoteWorthyUSA.com.
About NoteWorthy USA: NoteWorthy USA has been an industry leader in education, events, and resources for investors interested in note investing and other alternative cash flows for over 30 years. Their monthly publication, The NoteWorthy Newsletter, is one of the industry's longest-standing and most impressive communications. To learn more about NoteWorthy USA's hub of resources, visit http://www.NoteWorthyUSA.com. Subscribe to the NoteWorthy Newsletter here: http://www.NoteWorthyUSA.com/newsletter/
