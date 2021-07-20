CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nova Healthcare Administrators, Inc. (Nova) announced Friday its latest partnership with HealthJoy, the on-demand personalized healthcare navigation platform, to bring HealthJoy TPA+ to current clients and new business prospects.
HealthJoy TPA+ proactively connects members with a variety of services, including telemedicine, healthcare concierges, price transparency assistance, and more, to help them choose high-quality, lower-cost healthcare. The platform leverages insurance verification and precertification data to get ahead of costly healthcare decisions and guide members to alternatives. HealthJoy's virtual AI assistant, JOY, is at the center of the experience to educate and engage with clients year-round.
"Our healthcare system has become increasingly complex, and more than ever, employees need support and tools to guide decisions about their health," said Dave Mallen, Executive Vice President, TPA+ National Practice Leader at HealthJoy. "We're proud to bring that guidance to Nova's members by linking their innovative and holistic approach to plan management with HealthJoy's connected navigation platform and personalized support."
Through HealthJoy TPA+, Nova's clients can also expect to see time savings for HR teams across all industries, along with an increase in employee benefits satisfaction.
"Controlling healthcare costs begins with consumer education and engagement," said Todd Martin, Chief Sales Officer, Nova Healthcare Administrators. "HealthJoy's connected healthcare platform provides an incredible consumer experience through navigation tools and proactive support. Our clients will have more control over their healthcare spend, their employees will have better healthcare outcomes, and ultimately, we'll begin to shift the way people experience healthcare."
About Nova
Founded in 1982, the Buffalo, N.Y.-based Nova Healthcare Administrators, Inc. is a wholly-owned affiliate of Independent Health and third-party administrator of self-funded employee health benefits. Nova provides a unique, comprehensive array of services, including medical, dental, vision, COBRA, reimbursement account administration, and private-labeled solutions. Nova also offers award-winning, in-house, integrated medical management programs. To learn more, visit http://www.novahealthcare.com.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy is a mobile application that maximizes the value of employers' benefits packages, reclaims HR's time to focus on strategy over administrative tasks, and helps employees achieve better healthcare outcomes. With a mission to guide members to affordable, high-quality healthcare, the company offers telemedicine, EAP, behavioral health, and 24/7 concierge support that removes the complexity of being healthy and well. To learn more, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
Media Contact
Rick Ramos, HealthJoy, (877) 500-3212, press@healthjoy.com
SOURCE HealthJoy