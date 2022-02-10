ANNANDALE, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michelle Brown-Nevers has joined the Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) team as the new vice president of enrollment management and student success. Brown-Nevers, known widely for her leadership skills, brings a 30-year track record in student-focused leadership at both two- and four-year colleges and universities. At NOVA, she will further bolster strategic enrollment management plans designed to help ensure every student succeeds, every program achieves and every community prospers.
"We are delighted that Dr. Brown-Nevers, a transformational leader committed to student success, is joining our college," said Anne M. Kress, president of NOVA. "She has dedicated her career to creating access to opportunity for students. Dr. Brown-Nevers shares our commitment to ensuring our students have the holistic supports they need to reach their goals, whether their paths from NOVA lead to university transfer or in-demand careers. We are excited to welcome her to NOVA!"
Most recently, Brown-Nevers served as associate vice president for student services at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in Pennsylvania, and previously as the college's executive director for enrollment management. At MCCC, she led the college's strategic enrollment management plan and integrated the student-facing functions from admissions through advising. Previously, Brown-Nevers held student services roles at the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University and Pratt Institute. She began her higher education career at New York City College of Technology, formerly New York City Community College.
Brown-Nevers is an active member of the higher education community. She serves on advisory committees for the CommonApp, has been an instructor for the U.S. Department of Education and is a charter member of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education. She also chairs the Scholarship Committee for the New York Alumnae Chapter of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has been a consultant to the National Student Clearinghouse and to two- and four-year universities, including Sullivan County Community College, George Washington University and McGill University.
"NOVA is an innovative and national leader and I am honored to join this talented, dynamic and welcoming community," said Dr. Brown-Nevers. "My initial focus will be to evaluate the great work that has been done and partner with our faculty, administrators and students at each of our campuses, central administration and the Northern Virginia community to achieve President's Kress' and the VCCS' vision for our students. As a Student Services team, we will continue to support the dreams of each and every NOVA student as they break boundaries and soar to new heights."
Brown-Nevers holds Master of Education and Doctor of Education degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Education from Baruch College (CUNY). She also completed certificate programs at Harvard's Graduate School of Education and Columbia's Business School. She further completed the Leadership at Penn Program at University of Pennsylvania and the Civitas Leadership Development Program at MCCC.
Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) is the largest public institution of higher learning in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. NOVA enrolls more than 80,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield (Medical Education Campus) and Woodbridge, through NOVA Online and high school dual enrollment. We offer more than 100 associate degree and certificate programs to help our students reach their academic and professional goals through university transfers and access to the most in-demand careers. At NOVA, we strive to ensure that every student succeeds, every program achieves and every community prospers. For more information about NOVA and its programs or services, visit our website, http://www.nvcc.edu, or call 703-323-3000.
