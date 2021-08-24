SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: NovoEd, the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the ATD 2021 International Conference & Exposition, a hybrid event set for in-person attendance at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City (components of the event will also be available online).
Throughout the live event, NovoEd will have an interactive presence on the show floor in Booth 267 for attendees to participate in demos, fireside chats, and on-floor private meetings to learn more about the NovoEd platform. There will also be a featured Floor Demo, "Transforming Onboarding & Reskilling for a Hybrid Workforce" on Monday, Aug. 30 from 10:15-10:45 a.m. MDT. NovoEd's Solutions Consultant Juan Morán will demonstrate how the right technology is foundational for connecting powerful learning to business outcomes.
NovoEd will host a VIP cocktail mixer during the conference from 6-8:30 p.m. MDT on Monday, Aug. 30. Taking place at The Ivy, located next door to the Salt Palace Convention Center and boasting downtown Salt Lake City's largest outdoor patio, this reception will offer an inviting opportunity to network with influential learning and development professionals in an informal, exclusive setting.
From 8-9 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, Sept. 1, NovoEd will welcome Facebook Head of Learning for Global Marketing Solutions, Latin America, Agustín Couto, and Janine Kurnoff, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of The Presentation Company, for a conference Super Session entitled "How Facebook Got 95% Engagement With Its Digital Storytelling Program." NovoEd Vice President of Business Development Charlie Chung will discuss with Agustín and Janine how a choreographed dance between storytelling, technology, and collaboration resulted in 95 percent learner engagement for one of Facebook's most sought-after digital learning programs. To learn more, visit the NovoEd ATD 21 site.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 30-Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
WHERE: Cocktail reception: The Ivy (55 W. 100 S); ATD International Conference & Expo: Salt Palace Convention Center (100 S. West Temple), Booth 267
RSVP/MEDIA CONTACT: Christina Yu, NovoEd Chief Marketing Officer, christina.yu@novoed.com
About NovoEd
Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd's deep capability-building platform helps enterprises accelerate their business-critical training initiatives with engaging learning experiences that develop critical skills, enable collaboration, and promote inclusion — all at scale. NovoEd partners with training providers, executive education programs and leading companies such as 3M, GE, Kraft Heinz, and Nestlé to develop rich learning environments that place every learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise via teamwork, discussion and feedback, galleries, coaching, mentoring, and curated content. Learn more at www.novoed.com.
