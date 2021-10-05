GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NPAworldwide member recruiters will soon have a new recruitment marketplace to facilitate easy sharing of jobs and candidates, announced President Dave Nerz. The global, member-owned recruitment network has named San Francisco-based Oorwin Labs as its strategic technology partner. This partnership will include the members-only recruitment marketplace and allow NPAworldwide to offer Oorwin's award-winning ATS/CRM platform to members seeking an enhanced tool to support their growth.
"We selected Oorwin because they are building a next-generation intelligent integrated platform that leverages emerging technologies and is AI-powered to improve our members' productivity, while offering a tremendous user experience," commented Dave Nerz, President of NPAworldwide. He continued, "We have seen evidence of improved efficiency and outstanding customer care from Oorwin."
NPAworldwide, the oldest split placement network for recruiters, has been facilitating split-fee placements between members since 1956. It is a respected network, owned by its members, that has grown into a global organization of independent recruiters working cooperatively to fill job openings. The Oorwin marketplace will replace an in-house system in operation since 2014. "It is exciting to have the opportunity to offer an AI-powered ATS/CRM that coordinates seamlessly with our marketplace. Prior marketplace tools have had points of connection but nothing as seamless as what Oorwin provides," said Nerz.
Oorwin Labs' CEO, Venkat Kolli, echoed the fit, "In NPAworldwide we are partnering with a growing and dynamic recruitment organization that will benefit from the features and capabilities that Oorwin can deliver. We look forward to leveraging the Oorwin platform and the custom marketplace extension with NPAworldwide's 550+ member locations and more than 1800 recruiters globally."
The NPAworldwide custom marketplace is planned for the first quarter of 2022 and NPAworldwide will immediately begin promotion of the Oorwin Labs ATS/CRM to members as well as independent recruitment firms that are prospective members.
About NPAworldwide: NPAworldwide is a global recruitment network facilitating placements between its members. The network has more than 550 member offices across 6 continents. For more information, please visit http://www.npaworldwide.com or http://www.npaworldwideworks.com
About Oorwin Labs: Oorwin is an AI-powered recruitment platform that aims to transform the traditional practices in recruitment to improve quality of hire, increase recruiter productivity, and boost revenue. Oorwin brings all recruitment, HR, and staffing sales functions under one roof by integrating ATS, HRM and CRM into one intelligent platform designed to increase efficiency, collaboration, and transparency across the organization. Over 500 businesses across the United States, India, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are continuing to increase recruiter productivity, generate more sales, and improve employee satisfaction using Oorwin's unique, intelligent, and integrated platform. For more information, please visit oorwin.com.
Media Contact
Veronica Blatt, NPAworldwide, +1 (616) 871-3323, vblatt@npaworldwide.com
Dave Nerz, NPAworldwide, 616 871-3326, dnerz@npaworldwide.com
